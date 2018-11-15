Clean Harbors Is Anti-Cyclical - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/14/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, November 14.

Bullish Calls

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): It has a nice yield and a bunch of smart guys are running the show.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL): "One of the reasons why natural gas has spiked is we're sending off a lot of natural gas overseas. Tellurian's got a very good setup, but if you want to get income and growth, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) yields 6.7% and I like that one more."

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH): It's anti-cyclical and CEO Alan McKim is doing a great job. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP): It's not a great semiconductor company and the entire group is under pressure. Don't buy.

First Data (NYSE:FDC): Their last quarter was surprisingly bad. The selloff is overdone but Cramer thinks there are better stocks.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.