Clean Harbors Is Anti-Cyclical - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/14/18)

Includes: BX, CLH, CQP, FDC, MCHP, TELL
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Blackstone Group is a decent buy.

Cramer prefers Cheniere Energy Partners over Tellurian.

Don't buy Microchip Technology.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, November 14.

Bullish Calls

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): It has a nice yield and a bunch of smart guys are running the show.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL): "One of the reasons why natural gas has spiked is we're sending off a lot of natural gas overseas. Tellurian's got a very good setup, but if you want to get income and growth, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) yields 6.7% and I like that one more."

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH): It's anti-cyclical and CEO Alan McKim is doing a great job. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP): It's not a great semiconductor company and the entire group is under pressure. Don't buy.

First Data (NYSE:FDC): Their last quarter was surprisingly bad. The selloff is overdone but Cramer thinks there are better stocks.

