Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNV) CEO Bassam Damaj on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bassam Damaj - President and CEO

Randy Berholtz - EVP, Corporate Development and General Counsel

Ryan Selhorn - VP and CFO

Jay Albany - SeeThruEquity

With me today from Innovus are, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; and Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ryan Selhorn.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap of the remainder of 2018 and in [queue] 2019. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the products pipeline. We'll then open the line up for questions.

During today's conference call, management will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding the future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements related to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business developments, plans and objectives such as out-licensing and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves and the development of the company's products pipeline.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-1 and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business.

Innovus Pharma's financial results, press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's website. The 10-Q for the third quarter 2018 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj, please proceed.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Denise and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss the performance of our business during the third quarter of 2018.

Here again our team was able to deliver on record year-over-year and a consecutive fifth record quarter revenue growth which decreasing our sales and marketing cost and maintaining our growth strategy. We are in the right position at the right time to start turning the corner as we work diligently towards exiting the fourth quarter 2018 profitable.

And what I will do right now, I will turn the call to Ryan to discuss our financial results and then I will follow with a detailed discussion on our corporate and business performance. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you, Bassam.

We are excited to report another record quarter with revenue [$7.4] million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This puts our total revenue for the first nine months of 2018 at $19.3 million more than twice the revenue recognized in the full-year of 2017.

Before I start discussing our results, it is important to remind our shareholders and especially newcomers to the call about our revenues breakdown. Currently we have revenues from one new sales through are Beyond Human sales and marketing platform; two, monthly recurring subscriptions; three, e-commerce; fourth, co-marketing; five, services provided; six, retail sales; and seven, international sales.

The third quarter of 2018 was our best quarter to date. Net revenue for the third quarter was approximately $7.4 million which was an increase of about $100,000 or 1% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis, as well as our 232% increase when compared to the third quarter of 2017. This puts us on an annual run rate of at least $24 million for 2018 with a current goal to your expectation.

Our gross margin of product sales for the three-month ended September 30, 2018 held fairly consistent at 78% compared with 80% in the prior quarter and 78% in the third quarter of 2017. The slight decline in the gross margin is due to the continued expansion of our product sales into the Canadian market which incurred higher shipping costs offset by improvements in our manufacturing costs of our products.

I’d like to point out that with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling; again we must charge state sales tax for most of the states in the U.S. We've experienced slight decrease to our top line as seen in the third quarter of this year. As an example, the company paid 130,000 in state sales tax this quarter, and we expect that all states will require to [indiscernible] online sales.

This has especially affected our subscription revenue as we have historically not charged sales tax and are currently evaluating this decision of adding sales tax or observing the tax for such shipments.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 71.3% compared to 75.6% in the previous quarter. This improvement is primarily due to the increase in net monthly subscription revenue for the third quarter of 861,000 compared with 654,000 for the second quarter, as well as experiencing higher media efficiency ratios or MERs in Canada compared to United States.

We expect the subscription revenue to continue to increase in the fourth quarter to over 1 million and we plan to use all the data obtained over the past two quarters relating to the marketing spend to improve our strategy and thus our profitability going forward.

Additionally [indiscernible] we have an extensive pipeline of products that will be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. In our experience, new product launches typically experience higher return on investment in the first few months, and we expect that to have a positive impact on our fourth quarter profitability results.

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 27.6% compared with 26.2% in the previous quarter, and 59.5% in the third quarter of 2017. We currently do not believe that our general and administrative expenses will rise significantly in future quarters as we feel we now have an established and experienced team to focus on future growth and profitability within the organization.

Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2018, was $1.5 million, which includes $278,000 of non-cash stock based compensation depreciation and amortization. This represents an increase in the loss of only [indiscernible] compared to the second quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, we used $2.1 million of cash from operations compared to a usage of $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2018. This improvement in net cash outflow from operations was primarily driven by improvement in our inventory management process resulting in a reduction of cash outflow of approximately $600,000.

Lastly, at November 13, 2018, our cash balances were $1.5 million with an additional cash held by our merchant processors of approximately $387,000 recorded in our other current assets for a total of approximately $1.9 million.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Bassam

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan.

The results so far have shown and proven that we have a solid and growing business model that has left the continuous increase in revenues for the Company. I believe we have grown the business to a point where we now have consistent revenues from our monthly subscriptions, our [Audio Gap] of this year profitable. The results of the third quarter has proven that we can keep sales and revenues high while reducing marketing costs which is essential towards achieving our profitability.

Our ability to continuously increase our product pipeline for the products generating over $1 million a year in revenues has been outstanding coupled with our ability to receive approval from Health Canada products with strong plans has now made up a truly international company and reduced our [indiscernible] as a source of revenue.

The expansion into the international markets such as the Canadian market, where return on marketing dollars spent is close to twice the return we observe in the U.S. has allowed us and is allowing us to get closer and closer by the day to our goal of profitability. Since 2016, our primary focus has been putting in place a solid recurring and consistently growing business model which we have successfully achieved. With this achievement, we now are focusing our efforts and working diligently to exit the fourth quarter profitable.

Being profitable is not sufficient, as we have to put in place several things to maintain our achievement. We have to continue our growth but you also have to achieve and maintain profitability. And for this we have in motion the following: first, we are expanding our product pipeline where we now have at least 10 products in our pipeline that we will start launching as of this quarter both in the U.S. and in Canada, and this includes and is not limited to our recently actually announced GlucoGorx Glucometer which is cleared by the FDA and received the medical coding from Medicare for reimbursement.

We have [carvacrol] for muscle soreness which we expect to launch this quarter. We recently announced the MZS sleeping aid with the CBD hand prowl which we expect to launch this quarter. We had company support and enhanced sensation. We have Musclin for muscle growth, REGENERUM for muscle wasting or Caucasia and [indiscernible] for eye dryness. This is just a sample of what's coming in our pipeline.

The second item that we have put in place is to expand into new areas like the CBD hand boil, where we are announced our first MZS Sleeping Aid and we expect to launch this quarter and we hope it will be one of many to come using hand boil.

We are also in the final stages of several product and platform acquisitions which would expand both our commercial product pipeline and our top and bottom line. And I look forward to start announcing those acquisitions in the very near future.

Fourth, we are expecting regulatory approvals in Canada and through our partner [indiscernible] the market and those are fairly large markets in the Middle East and North Africa, so we expect actually that to add quite a bit to our both top line and bottom line.

We are actually working to add more products that are Medicare reimbursable products such as the GlucoGorx Glucometer to tap into this large segment of the market. Here it's worth noting that the Company is already in discussion with multiple providers to start including GlucoGorx in their formularies and make it available to their patients. We see ourselves pushing and growing in this segment of the market quite fast.

Sixth, we are starting multiple trials on certain of our products either standalone product or in combination with approved product on the market to expand their use and market update. Some of the franchise that we have are; Vesele in patients taking Tadalafil which is the trademark Cialis for erectile dysfunction, Musclin for muscle growth, the BH testosterone for evaluating the free radicals of testosterone in man, in addition to others that will be announced as we get closer to patient enrollment. We believe that doing those type of trials in our products will increase their value, will increase the consumers and patients uptick and use of those products.

Seventh, we are in the final stages of in-licensing a new Tadalafil ANDA drug for erectile dysfunction. And we continue our hunt for additional ANDAs with our [indiscernible] and here I'm also hopeful that we will be able to announce some positive news about the approval of the first ANDA in this quarter. It's taken a long time but I believe we are at the end of the tunnel and we will see the light soon for the first ANDA.

We're also expanding our e-commerce both in terms of platforms, new online store acquisitions, and expansion into new markets. As you know, the company already announced that we received approval to expand our Amazon store to Europe, Mexico, and Japan. And in addition to Amazon, we're working to expand our online Walmart new AG and are engaged in several discussions with large agent platforms including Tattersall, HKTVmall, Alibaba China among others.

We are also actually working to expand to Latin America through [indiscernible], Latin American platform allowing for us to be sold in multiple countries at the same time. We see the online sales as a major sales channel for us and we will keep expanding to as many platforms as many countries as we can. We believe that with the above we should be in a good place to maintain profitability once achieved.

Now with this you can see that we are now very focused on a very single goal. And that goal is for us to achieve profitability. Innovus today is not the same as Innovus last year or the year before. And we will continue to evolve to grow into a profitable and strong pharmaceutical Company. Our goal is on continuing to triple our revenue for 2019. Really the goal is to grow in a remarkable growth way but have profitability, maintain profitability.

We can easily go and spend millions of dollars on marketing and do $50 million a year. If we don't achieve profitability, we're not going anywhere. We are viewing and focusing on this specific goal, there is a message I want the shareholders to take away from this call today is that we are diligently working to exit fourth quarter profitable. This is very important for us and this is the goal we are working towards achieving.

And with that, I thank you for your continued interest in the Company, and I will open the line of questions for our analysts and then as usual I will [indiscernible] by phone and by e-mail and we have quite a few of those today.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Jay Albany of SeeThruEquity. Please go ahead, sir.

Jay Albany

I was wondering would you mind expanding a little bit about the expectations and hopes for the CBD product line? Sounds very interesting like a large opportunity.

Bassam Damaj

Yes. I mean, the CBD market is a pretty large opportunity that we see. The issue in this market is that the [indiscernible] this is a state-by-state opportunity until the pharm bill is approved by the Senate and the Congress, and that will allow us to be able to settle on a nation-wide. But right now we are restricted to the states that have legalized the sale and use of these products.

Although our products have 0% [indiscernible] is regulated. So as we announced we are actually expecting to launch this product this quarter, so we are hopeful especially with our formulation of melatonin, as we do have a melatonin product we have seen some good success in melatonin. So we believe that [indiscernible] that we hope to prime into our core products and start this division in the core products.

This is not the first products we're looking at, we are looking at actually several other products especially tropical form of products for pain and so forth, where we are as you know between a product Apeaz, Diabasense, and others. We are pretty strong in this segment of the market. So we will build on that and be able to push further.

We haven't put any projections - specific projections for this product. The reason that is that it is going to be state specific where we can ship until the pharm bill is approved and I think at that time we will see the big potential of those products.

Jay Albany

You've had a lot of progress and you mentioned a few times in the prepared remarks about the growth in e-commerce. Just what sort of wondering as we look at a few years what portion of total sales you expect e-commerce to be two or three years from now?

Bassam Damaj

So the e-commerce for us is actually starting to be a significant percentage of our revenues. We're actually getting close to being now 10% of the business but we expect that business actually with the expansion we are observing with the new stores we've been approved to start pushing that this will be a much, much, much larger market. And I think Ryan here is going to chime in on this specific question.

Ryan Selhorn

So, like Bassam said it's roughly about 10% of our total revenue, net revenue right now. But we are seeing significant increase especially as we see the effects of our direct-to-consumer - and there is impact to the e-commerce that individuals who don't call in to order products are now visiting our internal e-commerce site and our Amazon platform.

So we feel as we continue to add products to those platforms and especially through the potential acquisitions that we're looking at, we think that the e-commerce quickly grow from there.

Bassam Damaj

And also here Jay, like I said it to chime in because one of the things we are doing as I mentioned in my call we're actually hopeful to announce very soon some more acquisitions specifically in the e-commerce side of the business. We have over 2 million subscribers to our websites. We add a lot of new customers on a daily basis and we want to be able to continuously expand into other platforms, other online businesses that are on other platforms and other markets where we can really just tap into that and just add more revenues and expand channels for our own products to settle on those platforms and vice versa. So we see that growing quite a bit on this side of the business.

And Dr. Damaj, you may proceed with your phone and e-mail questions at this time.

Bassam Damaj

So I think we received a set of questions from Ms. [indiscernible] from Zacks. She couldn't be on the phone so she sent up a lot of questions in addition to the question of the shareholders. So we would start with the questions from that, from Zacks and then we would follow with the rest of the shareholders. Ryan, do want to actually start with?

Ryan Selhorn

So the first question was asking to compare their marketing activities and spend for Q3 of 2018 versus Q2 of 2018, indicating that she assumes that they'll be with a lower revenue number in Q3 that the spend may have been lower and also if I could describe how the mailers and ads were produced.

So I can go over that. She [indiscernible] but you are correct that our sales and marketing expenses decreased in Q3 from Q2, and our revenues actually did increase. So definitely good results. The sales and marketing size decreased by about $300,000. So from a percentage of net product sales, that's a decrease of about 4% from about 77% to 73% after we remove the service revenues and service expenses that we incur.

But from a pure marketing expense standpoint, we spent $4.2 million in Q3 compared to $4.5 million in Q2,and from a percentage again similar percentage of product sales in Q3 its 59% compared to Q2 of 62%, so about a 3% increase or improvement from a revenue generating standpoint.

In regard to the allocation of spend of marking expenses between direct mail, and print advertising, we allocated about 13.9% of marketing dollars to direct mail in Q3 versus about 17.8% of marketing dollars towards direct mail in Q2. The remainder of that for both quarters was spent on print advertising such as newspapers and magazine ads. And we expect that that percentage that we allocated to direct mail versus print advertising will fluctuate each quarter. It depends on the time of year, the type of product that we bring to the market, any perceived fatigue in certain advertising that needs to be refreshed [indiscernible] those percentages should fluctuate quarter-over-quarter.

The other side of the question was asking about products and which products were in our mailers and ads? And as it relates to products marketed in direct-to-consumer platform, in the second quarter we marketed 11 products throughout the quarter whereas in Q3 we only marketed seven products through the platform.

And it's important to understand that during the last two quarters we spent a significant amount of time and effort and invest marketing dollars to determine which products perform the best in the type of marketing platform and as such in the third quarter we were able to narrow the products marketed to only those that are most successful.

We also feel that we have a stronger sense of the types of products that will succeed in this platform and therefore we're able to identify early on in the development stage where there are products to be circulated through the direct-to-consumer platform or simply be an e-commerce product with typical e-mail and social media based marketing.

The another question [indiscernible] for Q4 of 2018. Can you discuss sales seasonality as it relates to Q1, 2019. So as Bassam mentioned, we're still very confident in our annual projections of $24 million for the full year and during the fourth quarter we are driving towards [indiscernible] focused on driving towards profitability.

And what this translates to utilizing all the significant amount of data that we passed to in the past two quarters to concentrate our marketing efforts on the products, geographies, and content that provides the least cost of revenue acquisition. And as such we do anticipate that the marketing spend in the fourth quarter will be reduced.

But with that said however, the industry does traditionally have its strong quarter in the first quarter of the year and we already captured such success. It's likely that we'll need to produce marketing content during the last week of the year, which will be reported in Q4 in order to obtain the revenues [indiscernible] basis. So that does offset what I previously said. So our focus in Q4 is not to continue exponentially increasing our revenues but, again, to work diligently on achieving profitability with the Company.

Bassam Damaj

So, I'll take the first question from that. Provide a simple update on product pipeline. I think we discussed some of the products we have there. Next question, will there be any upcoming - any couponing for FlutiCare directed at physicians to encourage them to buy OTC? So but here as you know we did it through a lot sampling to tens of thousands of physicians of FlutiCare last year. And following that we instituted a coupon program.

So the coupon actually now physicians do get a coupon, set of coupons that goes to their patients. And the program is still very active with all the [indiscernible] and is actually keep on adding more and more physicians as we expand the natural way.

In addition to that actually we have had actually coupons that went to the online, Amazon, and so forth, that we have instituted there and allowed patients when they get a recommendation from the physicians to buy OTC that even though they buy through Amazon they'll be able to use that coupon that was given to them.

The next question: do you have any sense of which health plan are calling for mandatory OTC use of this class of drugs? And here turning to the [indiscernible] FlutiCare.

So here, I mean, although most of the lost trends are still investing the prescription version of the product, we are observing now a new trend with the physicians, especially with the specialty physicians where they are starting to recommend actually the OTC version [indiscernible]. And we're seeing that more and more. Medicare is still the largest mover of the product in terms of volume and we believe once Medicare calls for the switch, we should observe an even bigger growth in our FlutiCare sales.

Next question is from Bill R, there's no last name. What is the Company doing to counter the search bashing on the boards like the drug doctor Honeycomb777, Florida Investor, New Trader 2017 and others.

So, I mean this is something we get. I think Randy handles a lot of the IR calls and I think he gets like those questions on a daily basis. But again, I mean, thank you for this question. I mean, I have to say it's maybe worthwhile here to mention what we have put in place here. The Company has put a system in place to monitor [indiscernible] and we work directly with specialized groups that will reach out our financing group to the LTC market monitoring growth and [indiscernible].

And I think in the past few months we have been very successful in identifying the real identity of those individuals, and I think the results were very clear. So all of you were - some of them apologized publicly on the message boards and others completely disappeared when we initiated our threatened legal action.

The individual you mentioned in your e-mail are part of a larger group that we are monitoring and are being handled as we speak. I can tell you that we do not take these actions lightly, we take it very seriously and we do take action to protect, you, the shareholders and every shareholder in the Company and the Company itself.

So my recommendations of the individuals that you've mentioned and the other is that either they have to fall in the ranks or go away before it's too late and before the [indiscernible] because we are really taking action and we will get to them very soon.

So, we have another question which is from actually three shareholders. What are the plans to start putting FlutiCare on the shelf space and what are the current product in what has in the retail chain.

So I think here, I want to expand a little bit on FlutiCare, you probably have seen Amazon has been a very big channel for us for FlutiCare. The sales of FlutiCare as a Company as a whole as we have disclosed in our press release is FlutiCare is now the third product for the Company in terms of units sold. So this product is growing very fast in terms of units sold. Granted this is not a product that costs a $100, it's a product that costs $15. [indiscernible] selling product in terms of units right now and it is continuously growing.

It is our top selling product on Amazon, the product if you look at several apps that look at the sales of the units of the products sold in the same category, FlutiCare actually is not far behind Flonase actually they're right now on Amazon. It is a very strong brand, it is very respected brand, people love the product, have very strong reviews.

So what are we doing for that? And if you look at how we're selling Flonase, we're offering in a single pack, two pack and other packs. So the tremendous actually success we're having on the online channel for the product and the number of units being shipped has now actually - we have been receiving a lot of positive feedback from loss chains especially for the two pack. So now we are in discussion [indiscernible] I can give you some more updates on how we can put FlutiCare on the shelf space actually hopefully soon.

As for the rest of the products, we have in the U.S. and Canada seven of our products on the shelf space and they are in the large retail stores, they include Apeaz, UriVarx, ProstaGorx, Zestra, Zestra Glide, Uxor, and Androferti. And again, here it's important for us to understand why we are starting to get success into entering the retail stores. And this is due to our strong marketing in the print.

The marketing in the print is starting to get attention from the retailers, they have seen the product in the newspapers the New York times and all those big papers. We are about 3,000 newspapers in United States, we're in most of the papers in Canada.

So those buyers are starting to notice the product and the amount of money spent on the product. So now we are [indiscernible] from the big retailers and to how they can take advantage of the spend and put our products on the shelves. We have seven products on the shelves, we are expanding the presence of those products in the retail stores and we look forward to adding more products in the store.

And if you at our media marketing spend, we did close to it[indiscernible] we did $19.2 million in revenues. We did spend actually quite a bit of money and in 10s of millions of dollars on marketing for those products. So now once we go into retail stores, we don't have to put more additional money on those, we are already spending it and this is what retails stores love.

And again, I think it is important here to recall little bit few quarters, when a lot of the shareholders came at us and said, why aren't you putting your stuff in the retail stores right now [indiscernible] we need to establish the brand, we need to establish the marketing, we need to establish our presence to the direct consumers. And the retail stores will come to us and they ask us to put the products. And I think we are now at the time that there is the interest starting to pull our products in there and we are pushing quite a bit actually to start putting those products in the right stores for us.

The question that we have here, and this is I think we have like eight shareholders who actually send us same questions. What are your plans to uplift to NASDAQ taking into account that several big banks like JPMorgan and others are now not allowing their brokers to trade or see stocks or any stock that's below $5, and with clearing companies like iCore and Alpine exiting the OTC clearing stock claims.

So this is a very good question and [indiscernible] being on the OTC or uplifting is something we continuously evaluate here and I discuss on every call. I mean the OTC market is really becoming a difficult market because you have the OTC market regulations that are tightening, they're enforcing on the companies quite a bit. The rules to list are very stringent now and trying to mimic higher exchanges but at the same time a lot of market makers are exiting the OTC market, a lot of clearing houses are exiting the OTC market, and a lot of the big banks are not allowing their brokers to trade on these markets.

And again, this does hurt companies like us. And again, it's little bit interesting to see that on this exchange - any stock that goes up or increase in value, immediately they will intervene what's going on, if the company is hammered by shorts or shorting whatever [indiscernible] they don't do anything, it's up to the company to deal with it.

So it is disheartening. I have to say that every time we look at the better companies where we trade, the growth we've been experiencing, I mean, there aren't a lot of companies that have the same growth as we have seen quarter-to-quarter-to-quarter. Companies that have that growth are actually valued at $100 million, $200 million out there. And I think we need to be at that value and to be recognized.

I mean for me when I look at our enterprise value and we're trading below our enterprise value, it is obvious that somebody's out there nagging on the stock. But I can tell you, I myself CEO what I invested $2.5 million of my money to the Company converted at $0.40, I'm the largest single shareholder out there. So I am one of you actually looking at [indiscernible] this is really unfolding but there will be a time that the Board will make its decision and should uplift to NASDAQ.

I mean we can't stay like this where we are achieving our business plans, achieving our objectives, we are growing, we are transforming, and we are still seeing our stocks trading at $0.10, it just doesn't make sense in my mind. But anyway this is where we are with this NASDAQ question.

The next question that we have in there, how can you avoid dilution in a fundraising efforts? I mean we're publicly traded Company. Every publicly traded company this is a fact you're going to have to dilute sooner or later. There is no way out of the dilution. You can't make money from public company if you don't dilute the company. But there are ways to raise money. We are generating a lot of cash, we do have actually good income, good growth. So we are lucky and able to get debt finance.

We have been focused primarily lately on taking debt financing in order to minimize the dilution for the company. So we're doing as much as we can as a publicly traded company with the resources we have to minimize the dilution that we have.

I mean, if you look at how much shares will achieve in the Company over the back, we have just little shares compared to what we've done before. So we are actually working diligently to keep producing the dilution of the Company. If we need money we'll take debt financing and so forth. So this is what we're doing in order to minimize this for the shareholders.

So I think with this means we've taken again a lot of time, I do apologize. Our calls seem to be take longer than usual but we would like to be able to answer your questions in detail. And as always I was actually request that you do send us any questions you have. [indiscernible] Randy, myself, we are here actually to take your questions and we will cumulate them and then respond as we can and put the rest on the next call.

And with this, again, my message to all the shareholders that we have out there, the take home message is really that we have shown we can grow, we have the business model, we have a strong solid foundation. Now we are working diligently towards our profitability and towards exiting this quarter profitable.

So look at us as we grow. Continue to stay with us as shareholders and support us. And I look forward to updating you on our progress on our next call. With that, thank you very much and I appreciate the support. Have a great day.

