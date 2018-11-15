Fed Meeting December 18-19, 2018: Impact Of A Rate Rise

An interest rate rise means that an inversion of the yield curve and subsequent recession move ever closer.

A larger share of GDP goes to bankers' profits and less to household and business with each rate rise.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged in November 2018 but hinting of a definite rate rise in December 2018.

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC 18-19 December 2018 meeting and a possible rise in the Federal Funds Rate [FFR] to 2.5%.

The Federal Reserve raised the target range for the Federal Funds Rate by 25bps to 2 percent to 2.25 percent during its September 2018 meeting.

The November meeting was a stay of execution.

The current FFR situation is shown in the chart below.

What Happens When The Fed Changes Rates?

A movement of the FFR has three broad impacts:

Bank lending costs on required reserves. Interest burden on private debt. Interest on newly issued Treasury deposits.

These three impacts will be looked at in turn.

Bank Lending Costs

The stock of private debt is shown in the chart below in terms of a percentage of GDP.

One sees the most current level of private debt to GDP is 202.8% for 2017.

The table below shows the impact of the rate rise on bank reserves advanced by the Fed, via the discount window, when a bank makes a loan.

Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Fed. The Fed creates the reserves on demand as part of the federal payments system. If not able to access reserve funds from other commercial banks on the interbank market, a bank can always access reserves from the Fed at the FFR. The interbank rate is shown in the chart below and shows that at present commercial banks would be better off obtaining their required reserves from the Fed discount window at 2.25% rather than the current 2.61% interbank rate.

Every 0.25% rate movement changes the cost of loan funds by $10 billion. The private banks then pass on this rate change to the customer.

A Fed Funds rate increase can be seen as a giant, economy-wide tax on borrowers and lenders. Each time the Fed raises 0.25%, it moves $10 billion from the private sector to the government sector.

The Fed is the national government's bank and remits its profits to the national government in the same way that taxes are remitted from the private sector to the government. The national government is the issuer of the dollar; it has as many dollars as it wishes to create and does not need to get them from an outside source. The $10-billion income stream to the government from a Fed rate rise is deleted merely from existence in the same way as national taxes. It is a net reduction in the money supply. It exists on no measure of any money supply after remittance, not M1, M2 or M3. This is a contractionary and deflationary impact at the macro level.

Interest Burden On Private Debt

The following table shows the impact of the rate on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP. The likely new Fed Funds rate is highlighted in green.

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR rise, $98B or 0.53% of GDP is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer.

At present, almost 5% of GDP goes to banks as interest on private loans. Money that could be spent on real goods and services.

At the macro level, this has no impact on the net money supply as it stays the same. The biggest impact is the transfer of income from businesses and households to the banking sector.

This transfer of income causes what Professor Michael Hudson terms debt deflation and is also known as secular stagnation.

Debt Deflation: The financial stage following debt-leveraged asset-price inflation, which leaves a residue of debt once new lending stops and repayment time arrives. The term was coined in 1933 by Irving Fisher to explain how bankruptcies and the difficulty of paying debts wiped out bank credit and hence the ability of economies to invest and hire new workers. Paying debt service diverts spending away from consumer goods and new business investment.

Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle Locations 1728-1733). ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.

It is this factor that leads to Fed induced recessions from rate rises.

Treasury Deposits

Another impact of a rate change is on Treasuries (also known as government debt). If there is a general rate rise, then the yield on Treasuries will also rise as new Treasuries issue at the new higher rate, and existing ones trade on secondary markets for lower face values.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate rise on the stock of Treasuries. (Treasuries are not required at all, and that is covered in this article.)

Government Debt in the United States increased to 21702370 USD million in October from 21516058 USD million in September of 2018.

The table above shows that with each 0.25% rate rise, some $54 billion of new money enters the private sector from the government sector. The positive side of the equation is that more dollars in the economy grow the economy.

The government credits the bank accounts of coupon recipients to pay interest on issued Treasuries. The number in the bank account of the recipient increases upon direction from the Treasury. At that point, new money ("State Money" or "Sovereign Money" or "High Powered Money") enters the private sector and adds to the net money supply. The money is "keyboarded" into existence by the Treasury. Money is similarly "keyboarded" into existence when the Fed buys and sells bonds to maintain its Federal Funds target rate.

These famous words come to mind:

Ben Bernanke: The U.S. government has a technology, called a printing press (or, today, its electronic equivalent), that allows it to produce as many U.S. dollars as it wishes at essentially no cost.” Alan Greenspan: A government cannot become insolvent with respect to obligations in its own currency.” St. Louis Federal Reserve: As the sole manufacturer of dollars, whose debt is denominated in dollars, the U.S. government can never become insolvent, i.e., unable to pay its bills.”

The same keyboard powers could be used to provide for the public purpose such things as first-class education, healthcare, and infrastructure for every citizen. Given these things would lift productivity and efficiency, such spending would not be inflationary.

The US military is a testament to what sovereign currency creation powers can do when focused. The US has a first-class defense capability with a budget three time larger than its nearest rival. Is this a wise use of Federal spending powers?

If all the Treasury deposits were at the new rate of 2.5%, then the government would add about $543 billion to the economy each year from treasury interest payments alone as the chart below shows. In reality, it is just short of this number as there are some longer-dated bonds on issue at a lower rate.

This gives the banks more income. As part of the Fed's monetary operations, it is required to swap bank reserves for Treasury deposits until reaching its target rate of 2.5%. The Fed swaps bank reserves for Treasuries at the new higher rate, and the income stream from the Treasuries flows to the banks and is higher than interest on reserves of 0.25%.

Treasuries are bought and sold as part of interest rate maintenance, and one can say that the so-called "national debt" is equal to the net money supply, and for as long as the Fed carries out interest rate maintenance in this way, the 'national debt' can never be paid off. As an alternative, the Fed could simply set a support rate of 2.5% on reserves and desist with the open market bond buying and selling operations. Treasuries could be dispensed with altogether; then there could be no more "scaremongering" with the 'national debt.'

An interest rate may lift the demand for Treasury deposits. While domestically this is only a portfolio shift, it might improve the current account balance when foreigners buy more Treasuries which in turn drives demand for the US dollar.

On Balance, What Does This All Mean?

There are winners and losers from a Fed rate rise.

Banks: On the one hand, banks must pay more for their borrowed reserves from the Fed when they make a loan. This is bad news for those that hold a lot of fixed-rate loans, as their margin gets squeezed. On the other hand, those banks that hold a lot of Adjusting Rate Mortgage (ARM) loans are anticipating or enjoying the triggering of exploding rates that are much more than the actual Fed Funds rate rise. Banks will now be able to swap their excess reserves for Treasuries at the new higher rate and enjoy more income. On balance, the banks come out ahead thanks to the rate rise. This means they can make more profit and expand their capital base and lend even more if some creditworthy households and businesses want a loan.

Banks slowly devour a larger and larger share of GDP with each rate rise for no additional effort and no actual production of a good or service.

Borrowers: Suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall.

Borrowers in the household and business sector get slowly squeezed with each rate rise. More and more income is devoted to debt service, and the appetite for more debt reduced.

The macro-economy: The impact on the macro-economy is dependent on the relative size of the two debt stocks.

Taken to extremes, interest rates can rise so high that so much private sector income goes to debt service that the aggregate demand for real goods and services falls to recessionary levels.

The chart below shows the stock of private debt and the stock of Treasuries.

The injection of interest income from Treasuries is less than the intersectoral shift of income to the finance sector from households and businesses by a factor of almost two to one. Even worse is that a good portion of the Treasury interest income flows to banks anyway and not into aggregate demand for real goods and services. This drains the real economy of aggregate demand and taken far enough can cause a recession.

The overall impact of this has to be weighed against the impact of dollar creation by banks, fiscal policy and also the current account balance. This can be summarized in the sectoral balances after the work of British economist Professor Wynne Godley.

GDP = Federal Spending [G]+ Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

GDP = GDI = G+P+X

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A chart of the sectoral balance flows is presented below:

At present, the private sector balance is positive, but only weakly so at about 1-2%. A range of sectoral flow information is contained in the chart below.

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

* Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

# Forecast based on existing flow rates

Recent history shows that for the Fed to deflate the economy into recession, the FFR must rise to around five to six percent.

The stock of private debt in 2000 and 2007 is not a lot different to today, and an FFR rise to the same levels will produce the same macroeconomic result. In no sense has the economy deleveraged private debt significantly from prior highs. Low FFR and Quantitative Easing [QE] monetary policy have enabled the stock of private debt to be both affordable and preserved in size. In reality, large portions of bad debt should have been written off and the debt load therein reduced at the macro level. The lobby power of finance capital was strong enough to avoid this solution.

The political issue erupts when debts cannot be paid. The debt crisis requires nations to decide whether to save the creditors’ claims for payment (by foreclosure) or save the economy. After 2008 the Obama Administration saved the banks and bondholders, leaving the economy to limp along in a state of debt deflation. Economic shrinkage must continue until the debts are written down.

Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle Locations 1783-1786). ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.

While lower than 2007, private debt levels at present levels are higher than the 2000 levels and just as vulnerable now as then to FFR rises.

How high the FFR rises relative to the stock of private debt is more important than if the yield curve inverts or not. The yield curve inversion is more a symptom of higher FFR and lags a recession by twelve to eighteen months.

The current state of credit creation and sectoral flows is shown in the table below, and more detail can be read here in this recent article focusing on this subject.

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

* Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

# Forecast based on existing flow rates

Summary, Conclusion, And Recommendation

Each movement of the FFR upwards moves the economy toward a collapse in aggregate demand as more income is shifted from productive households and businesses over to the unproductive financial sector.

The Fed raises the FFR until the economy contracts into recession at which time it lowers the FFR.

The Fed meets eight times per year, and each rate rise has been in the order of 0.25% almost every meeting since 2015.

Given the stock of private debt is about 200% of GDP, one could estimate that the FFR recessionary rate is between 5% and 6%, say 5.5%.

If the Fed were to raise the FFR at each future meeting by 0.25%, it would take approximately 18 months to reach an FFR of 5.5%. Longer if it missed some meetings and sooner if it raised in higher increments.

This puts a Fed-induced recession at about mid-2020.

