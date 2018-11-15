Astea International, Inc. (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Zack Bergreen - Chairman & CEO

Fredric Rick Etskovitz - CFO

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

David Cannon - Cannon Wealth Management

With us today from Astea International Incorporated are Zack Bergreen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Etskovitz, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in today's conference call are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's business strategies, plans, objectives, and statements of non-historical information. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Those factors are incorporated by reference from the section entitled Risk Factors as outlined in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today, November 14 of 2018. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required by securities law, the company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

With this statement concluded, I will turn the call over to Mr. Bergreen. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. Hello and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2018 results. Following my overview, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the detail of our financial results. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

The third-quarter of 2018 has been a quarter that we had been looking forward for some time. This quarter we formally released the newest version of our flagship products, Alliance Enterprise, and it is being well-received by the market and it is having a direct impact on our sales efforts. New customers that we added this quarter include a leading multi-brand technology solution provider to businesses, government, education, healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and other international locations.

Another new customer is a leading manufacturer and a exclusive supplier of revenue entry management technology control equipment across the entire UK. Even though we are seeing increased sales activity, especially in our EMEA and Japan location we are not content with our progress. In North America, we have reorganized our sales group and are pleased to announce that our Chief Operating Officer, David Giannetto, will be taking over direct leadership of North America’s sales team. For the past several years he has led our marketing group and under this leadership we have been seeing many positive changes to the brand, our message and our positioning in the marketplace.

We have modernized our marketing approach to better engage with today's empowered and informed B2B model and have created great integration between our sales and services department. Underlying our sales effort was the positive change he has helped foster in these other areas will help us gain additional sales momentum in North America.

The Alliance Enterprise launch has done more than gain us new clients. It also earned us an important accolade from Frost and Sullivan, a leading global technology analyst firm, and well respected thought leader and brand name amongst technology companies. Frost and Sullivan has named Astea the 2018 Company of the Year in Mobile Field Service Management. The research team concluded that Astea is the clear leader in terms of innovation in mobile tool for the field service industry. We will be issuing a formal press release announcing the award soon. So please stay tuned for the good news.

It is important to know that with this award we were judged not just against our peers in the field service industry, but against software providers in other industries as well. Yet even within our industry competition is fierce, and those who succeed must lead through innovation. Demanding customers, workers, with increased sophisticated mobility needs and the introduction of ever more powerful and capable mobile devices continue to drive our innovation.

Our launch of the Alliance Enterprise platform this quarter exemplifies this continuous improvement philosophy. As we approach the end of the year I ask you that you reflect with us on the three major goals that make up our long-term strategy. Our transformation into sales and marketing driven culture, our increased focus on SaaS and cloud employments, and the major software release of our service platform, Alliance Enterprise.

As Rick will share with you in more details later, our focus on driving higher SaaS subscription has worked well. Our 2018 subscription revenue is 67% greater than the first nine months of 2017. I'm also proved to report that all of our financial matrices are trending upward. Recurring revenue, maintenance and subscription revenue have improved by 15% this year, as compared to the same period last year. This increase in revenue is even more positive because it is a healthier mix of revenue since it supports our goal of increasing cloud deployments.

Total revenue increased by 11% year-over-year for the first nine months of 2018. The release of Alliance Enterprise is also important because we are now at a very healthy backlog of clients that have committed to upgrade to this new version, and this activity will carry the professional services group well into 2019. Rick will share more details about our improved financial performance, so I will turn the call over to him now to cover the financial review. I will make some additional closing comments at the end. Go ahead Rick.

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Astea reported revenues of $7.1 million compared to revenues of $6.5 million for the same period in 2017. Net loss to shareholders for the quarter was $195,000 or $0.05 per share compared to net income to shareholders of $61,000 or $0.02 per share for the same period in 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 total revenues of $20.5 million, exceeded revenues of $18.4 million for the same period in 2017 by 11%. Net loss to shareholders is $135,000, which is a $0.04 loss per share for the first nine months of 2018 compared to a loss of $1.1 million or $0.30 per share in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $62,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to negative $352,000 for the same period in 2017. As Zack mentioned, Alliance Enterprise was released this past September. From an accounting point of view that means we now start amortizing the related capitalized development costs. Due to this significant effort required to complete this version, the cost was higher than previous releases and accordingly the resulting amortization will be higher over the next eight quarters. You will see this reflected in cost of license sales.

Before I turn this back to Zack for closing remarks, let me cover some of the new investor relations activities on which we have embarked on this fall. We truly believe and have for years that our stock is undervalued. As our revenue is more predictable and growing we feel it is time for us to become more involved in the investment community and increase investor awareness about Astea.

Our executive management team attended an investor conference in New York City last month and made some good connections with influential investors and brokers. We will be attending a similar conference on the West Coast in December. In addition, we continue to leverage the guidance of an investor relations firm that was helping us refine and improve our communications to the investor community.

This concludes my remarks and I will turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. I would like to mention a few more important points before concluding today's call. This is our last conference call in 2018, therefore I want to give you some insight into additional important initiatives we expect to positively impact our performance in 2019.

First we are continuing to invest in key personnel by adding new marketing sales resources at key locations across the globe. The example these key personnel can be seen in the increased sales activity and recent sales wins from our European team. To support both our EMEA and APAC region continued growth we have expanded our marketing presence and attendance at important regional events that will have those respective sales team continue their momentum.

Secondly, many organizations in our audience trust the recommendation of Gartner analysts. With this in mind we have reengaged our partnership with Gartner to ensure that we have a clear two-way communication between our development, sales and marketing team and their analyst and research team. Gartner opinions carries much weight when companies are looking for new software vendors, so we are happy to partner with them once again to ensure they have a full and complete understanding of our technology so they can recommend us to potential buyers.

As stated in many of our past calls, we maintain close relationships with many of our customers. As a result of the inputs from many of them, in our own research, we are very vigorously in the process of developing a new product and new vector revenue that will broaden the market in which we operate. While we cannot be more specific at this time, for competitive reasons we believe this new product and revenue vector will contribute to our growth, improve our customer retention rate and contribute to the increased overall shareholder value. We will keep you informed on this project as we progress in its development.

Next year we will be celebrating our 40th anniversary as a company. While 2018 has been a year of transformation and change we are making are important, each positive milestone we reach proves that our long-term strategy is sound and that we have what it takes to reinvent ourself while staying true to our roots as a pioneer and the original thought leader of the field service technology market.

We intend to continue in this journey into our 40th year helping our customers becoming more successful, helping our employees grow and succeed within their career and creating more value for you, our shareholders.

Thank you for your attention today and for your continued support, and I would now like to have the operator open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Sam Rebotsky

Good afternoon, Zack and Rick, and congratulations to the promotion of I guess your new CEO. But I don't know if you are aware, I haven’t been able to see the press release as of now, and the 10-Q was just – I saw it filed just when Rick started to make his presentation. So I would suggest you file this information earlier in the day so that you could get more people involved in the conference, etcetera. So that is one comment. Is there a problem with getting it out earlier Rick, or?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

We have always – Sam, we have always released that at the close of business on the day that we file. We have never filed during the time the market was open. So this is consistent but it is unusual that you should get it at the time that you did. I really don't understand the reason for that and I will look into it.

Sam Rebotsky

Are you using the OTC is where I got the source, which came across just when you started to make your speech. And I looked – I think you released it on Globe. I haven't seen it on Globe. So anyhow, now let me sort of get to the 10-Q what I could see the Asia-Pacific was very profitable where the rest was not profitable. Do you expect to have a problem with the tariff and the trade that the income is coming from Asia-Pacific and nothing yet domestically?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

I don't expect any problems. I am not aware of anything that governments are doing that I feel is going to impair our business operate effectively.

Zack Bergreen

Yes Sam, as part [indiscernible] we provide are not really covered on the so-called hit list, but it may look as such outlined by the respective governments. So we don't believe that is going to affect our revenue and performance in Asia-Pacific. Most of our activities is also primarily centered in Japan and the broad Asia-Pacific market. We are not as heavily focused on China. So again we are not expecting any impact.

Sam Rebotsky

And do you expect significant improvement in revenue, I mean when do you expect to be profitable Rick? Is there a – in your budget when that might happen?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

Well, actually if you look at the results for the year, we were profitable before net income – we had positive net income after dividend, we have negative. So we are very close to net profit to shareholders, but we are profitable on a net income basis. As we have seen over the last couple of years as our recurring revenue has grown and it continues to grow, we are moving forward in terms of reducing what the loss was last year. We have had two quarters of profitability this year. We continue to stay on this trend so that depending on the performance in Q4, we may end up the year profitable, and then we expect to be profitable going forward.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay, and there seems to be a bunch of acquisitions in your space, are people coming to you to try to acquire you, or is there anything happening in that area?

Zack Bergreen

If there are any formal activities going on we would have had to announce them publicly, and we haven't made any announcements. So there is nothing to report at this time in that area.

Sam Rebotsky

All right. And as far as I guess you are going to be out at the [LD Micro] in California, you expect to see other investors and do you have a lot of interest in the West Coast?

Zack Bergreen

Well, I am not sure I understand what your question is, so we have interest in the West Coast.

Sam Rebotsky

Are there shareholders out in California and the West Coast, are they coming forward?

Zack Bergreen

I know there is interest in us. I've not sure what our shareholder distribution is, but we haven't had any active interactions with the shareholders out there or potential investors, so this is the reason we will be attending that conference to just make some more connections.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay, that is good. And is there anything going on with the board of directors and the committee to sort of make some recommendations? Do we expect anything to happen relative to the preferred or any other situation?

Zack Bergreen

Again that whole process is being handled by an independent committee of which I am not part of. But I know that they are involved and active in doing some research but as far as I know there have been no decisions made as of this time, and once there is something to report we will report that immediately.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay, well, all right. Good luck. It was nice to see you at the MicroCap conference in New York. It was a long time. We saw each other and hopefully you will get more interest and as long as the stock might appreciate that would make your situation a lot easier. Good luck.

Zack Bergreen

Absolutely. Thank you, Sam and it was good to see you as well.

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We will go next to David Cannon with Cannon Wealth Management. Please go ahead.

David Cannon

Okay. Congratulations on the growth and the positive outlook beyond. Rick, I see that – I quickly read the 10-Q and just a suggestion what I think the previous caller is alluding to is there is no press release either with PR Newswire, Accesswire etcetera releasing the earnings. So the only way somebody would have got the earnings is by going to the website SEC.gov with something linked to it. So it is sort of an unusual way that a company would release earnings exclusively through SEC.gov. But my question is in regard to subscription revenue, reading from the Q that it was an anomalous item I believe it was deferred revenue from a customer in Japan that will not recur? So how much if at all was subscription revenue up or recurring revenue up year-over-year if we take out that one-time deferred revenue event?

Zack Bergreen

Let me just clarify that. You are accurate in saying with what you are saying. But the customer was – what was unique about it is that it took a significant amount of time for this customer to go live because of some of the specific changes that they wanted. And as a result, a significant amount of revenue was deferred, but the customer continues to be a customer and will continue to generate ongoing revenue. So approximately $200,000 of that revenue increase in this quarter was from the one-time event.

David Cannon

I see. So overall there was very significant growth excluding the one-time portion of the revenue from Japan?

Zack Bergreen

Yes.

David Cannon

Okay, good. Very nice. And then just a question related to investor relations there is a rule called the Penny Stock Rule and it applies to brokers, the thousands of brokers that work for the various brokerage firms both large and small. And according to the Penny Stock Rule a broker is strictly forbidden from soliciting any transaction in an unlisted security. Okay? So in order for a broker that works for, let us say, Merrill Lynch or Morgan Stanley or the myriad of small firms out there, if a client of theirs wanted to purchase shares because they are unlisted and not on the NASDAQ, or the NYSE they would have to sign a Penny Stock disclosure letter, which basically says they are testing that the transaction was unsolicited by the broker. It was their idea. They are aware that unlisted securities are riskier and so forth. So I would like to point that out to you that you are handicapped in your IR effort by remaining not on the NASDAQ or an unlisted exchange. Would you guys consider uplifting to perhaps the NASDAQ Small Cap, so that you can get more exposure and then people don't have to go through all these machinations in order to purchase your stock?

Zack Bergreen

Certainly going to look into it. I think we need to really study a bit more the so called criteria for being listed on the NASDAQ Small Cap. I believe they are quite onerous these days. I think NASDAQ has changed the requirements considerably over the past many years. And they I believe if you are re-listing on NASDAQ the requirements to re-list are even more on us than if you are a new issuer of stock. But we certainly can look into it and see the exact implication and the requirements to meet their listing standards.

David Cannon

My suggestion is the NASDAQ small cap where the requirements were more lenient, otherwise you are tremendously handicapped in terms of investor base that can purchase your stock, and despite your efforts of attending a conference and so forth. If you look at the cumulative volume in the past few months, and you take away my purchases, there’s almost no buying whatsoever which is not difficult to understand. It’s for the reasons that I’ve just elaborated on.

So that’s kind of number one and a suggestion is and I know you form this committee to look at the preferred stock. It’s costing. Well first of all, thank you for at the time lending money to the company which was greatly needed. However, here we are years later where the company is performing much better and the dividend is really only benefiting one shareholder. Our CEO Zack, which – at this particular point becomes very selfish act, that is very disturbing to the remaining shareholders. It’s hurting our earnings and our valuation. And that -- that cash could go onto our balance sheet, make the company stronger, make the earnings better and also help subsidize the move over to the NASDAQ small cap and help us get more exposure, which we desperately need.

So I just want to bring that up. It’s a little bit strange that something so simple has taken many many months since the formulation of the committee. It’s almost as if one has to wonder if there are games being played. Is there anything that you can comment in that regard some kind of an update or tell us the procedure or the process what’s going on, and what’s a reasonable timeframe?

Zack Bergreen

David, I am not privy to any period, any activities that the special committee has undertaken and so they have – I have stayed out of it. They have met on their own as independent directors and whatever conclusion they reach. They certainly will let us all know. So I have not -- no idea what is being done or what, how far along have they progressed. So I really cannot answer anything here, because I’m just not privy to any information.

David Cannon

Okay, so are you saying if the committee were to recommend that converting the preferred stock to common, ceasing the dividend, saving the company $500,000 a year if they were to recommend that that would be for the betterment of all shareholder value, all shareholders and their value. Is that something that you would go along with based on their recommendation or you would veto it, which you’re saying you have nothing to do with it. What’s your disposition and attitude towards that? Should they recommend, which isn’t quite an obvious choice. I would actually ask you, please give me one scenario how it helps the remaining shareholders aside from you by you sucking up $500,000 a year?

Zack Bergreen

I’m not going to answer in this forum where the broader shareholder are listening in, participating into a hypothetical discussion about what the committee will or will not recommend or when they will recommend a thing. They may decide not to recommend at all. Okay, so there is no value to the rest of the listeners to get into protected political debates. So I cannot really comment.

David Cannon

Well the question is, should they in theory, if they were to recommend a cessation of the dividend, okay. Would you go along with it, or would you exercise your veto power?

Zack Bergreen

Again, let me reiterate one more time. I don’t think this is the platform to debate this matter. I have no idea what this committee will recommend or not recommend. And I think it would be inappropriate for me to even attempt to comment. So I’ll leave it at that and suggest we perhaps that take up the next question.

We’ll go back to Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes, Zac and Rick. Is there a dollar amount that is good of course for the special committee. I would think the longer it takes it would cost more or is there a limit. Is there a minimum and maximum that the Astea will pay for this report recommendation?

Zack Bergreen

We always have budgetary constraints, but there aren’t any budgetary limitations placed on the committee. They’re using their due diligence and they can’t spend money with my. Am I okay. But there are some legal fees as those and other professional fees and my concern is to make certain that they’re within what we can afford.

Sam Rebotsky

No, my only thought is the longer it take and my cost to steal more money. I know you’d need legal in various advisory fees etcetera. And the question I would hope that even if it takes a long time that the fees that you pay would be capped and then at some point in time they could come to a conclusion and make a decision. And that probably would help increase the value of stock.

Whatever decision is made, I think that would sort of be positive for shareholders and that’s my thought. I don’t know. Do you have any thoughts on what I’m saying about the time frame and the cost parameters?

Zack Bergreen

I certainly understand exactly what you’re getting at. Sam, as you know it’s my responsibility to do everything I can to control our costs as good best as possible. However, by charter these committees have the right to spend whatever they want. Now I can try to do certainly do everything -- all my input is going to be geared towards minimizing costs, maximizing the return on what it is we spend. But if they want to engage with an outside professional, it’s their decision and we need to go along with it. But I don’t think that they’re going to be getting us involved in any unnecessary costs, with that take without taking everything into account. We know overall this is costing us money. There’s no question about it. And if that were up to me I’d be left with no way to avoid it altogether. But we’re trying to be responsive to the questions that are being raised by the shareholders and we’ll get it resolved in an effective way. And now I’ve got a payment I’d better pay, and hopefully and I’ll get it resolved in a proper manner quickly.

Sam Rebotsky

It just appears that if once if it shortens just the number of hours that people would be putting in, should be shortened also, and then you could come to a conclusion. I don’t know. I mean they have to do their proper due diligence. I don’t know how long it takes, but I know, I got another question. Is -- does the IBM acquisition of Red Hat, do you do any business in that kind of area that Red Hat does or that you know?

Zack Bergreen

No, we – I’m not going to get too technical here. But Red Hat philosophy and technology is based on what’s called an open source, primarily something called a Linux operating environment. The world has essentially been divided into two camps, the Microsoft camp and the other camp, which is primarily Linux. We are on the Microsoft camp and we focus almost exclusively on the Microsoft cloud concepts, Azure, that basically, in which all our customers are hosted on.

So the IBM and now that I’m going to be focusing on the other camp and other opportunities within that sphere.

Sam Rebotsky

Does the 34 billion that IBM is paying for Red Hat, does that have any implications to you for the value of the market you’re doing in the Microsoft area. Does that create any greater valuation for Astea or?

Zack Bergreen

I think, I don’t believe that particular transaction has any influence on us, but they some other somebody on the call today alluded some M&A activity in our space and indeed there have been activities in our space over the past number of years in the last certainly 24 months or so. And those are much more relevant and much more impactful to our space as compared to the IBM and the Red Hat.

Sam Rebotsky

Hopefully you meet somebody, who could do a transaction. Looking forward to seeing something happen to shake everything up. Good luck.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you sir.

I’ll turn the floor back to Mr. Bergreen for any closing remarks.

Zack Bergreen

I want to thank you all again for attending today’s conference and we’ll see you next year, most likely late March 2019. So have a wonderful rest of the Year and enjoy the holidays, all the best. Thank you.

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference.