ResMed Acquires MatrixCare For Long-Term Care EHR

The deal is a complement to RMD's home care software offerings, but represents a pricey acquisition for RMD.

ResMed has closed the acquisition of MatrixCare for $750 million in cash.

ResMed (RMD) announced it has closed the acquisition of MatrixCare for $750 million.

MatrixCare provides cloud-based electronic health record [EHR] software for long-term care facilities.

RMD is paying a premium price for this complement to its home care software business, and management will need to show investors the high price paid is worth it.

Target Company

Bloomington, Minnesota-based MatrixCare was founded in 1982 to develop cloud-based EHR solutions to empower a wide range of long-term care settings.

Management is headed by CEO John Damgaard, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Sr. VP and COO at Mediware Information Systems.

Below is an overview video of how MatrixCare operates:

MatrixCare’s primary offerings include:

CareAssist

Marketing

MealTracker

RetailTracker

TimeTracker

Major company partners are Alego Health, CliftonLarsonAllen, PAR, Pathway Health, and Kno2.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global long-term care software market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2019.

This represents a fairly strong CAGR of 12.7% between 2014 and 2019.

The main driver for this expected growth is the change in population demographics as the world population ages.

Major competitive vendors that provide long-term care software solutions include:

Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Omnicare

AOD Software

Kronos (KRO)

PointClickCare

Omnicell (OMCL)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

RMD disclosed the acquisition price as $750 million in cash, which the firm has funded with its credit facility.

The purchase price is expected to be ‘immediately accretive to non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share…. The purchase price of $750 million represents a valuation multiple of 25 times the expected calendar year 2018 pro forma EBITDA of $30 million.’

In the first half of 2018, the median revenue multiple was 2.3x, according to a Berkery Noyes report (PDF) on healthcare IT M&A.

With the deal for MatrixCare representing a revenue multiple of 6.1x, it would appear to be a pricey acquisition.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, the firm had $230.2 million in cash and equivalents and $1.17 billion in total liabilities, of which $517 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow during the three months ended September 30, 2018, was $35.1 million, so it appears ResMed can absorb an all-cash transaction without undue financial hardship.

ResMed has acquired MatrixCare as a complement to its existing software offerings for the home and hospice care markets.

As ResMed SaaS President Raj Sodhi stated in the deal announcement,

By establishing a technology footprint across these major care settings, ResMed will drive an integrated ecosystem of solutions, such as maintaining single-patient records across multiple care settings, generating analytics and insights that can be applied to individuals and whole populations, and streamlining processes for healthcare providers across the care continuum.

In the past 12 months, RMD’s stock price has risen 20% vs. the S&P 500 Index's 5.5%, as the chart below indicates:

In four out of the last six quarters, RMD has surprised on earnings, as the chart shows below:

However, RMD announced that it is suspending its share buyback program as a result of the acquisition, which will add downward pressure on the stock price until that program is reinstated.

With the acquisition of MatrixCare, RMD seeks to expand its coverage of software solutions throughout the care ‘stack,’ at least outside of the hospital.

Demographic trends would appear to be on the side of the deal, as more Americans are retiring and wishing to stay in their home, or out of the hospital at all costs.

As care providers push care options away from expensive hospital settings, software providers like MatrixCare have increasing prospects to sell their EHR solutions.

The question for investors is whether and to what degree RMD can obtain a decent return on its hefty purchase for MatrixCare. The business lines appear to be complementary, but RMD management has much to show for the significant premium it has paid for the deal.

