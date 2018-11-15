Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) Presents at Jefferies London Healthcare Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) Jefferies London Healthcare Broker Conference Call November 14, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Anthony Petrone

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the 2018 London Healthcare Conference with Jeffries. I'm Anthony Petrone from the research team in New York, and we're going to kick-off this morning with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. With us today we have Dan Speciale, Head of Investor Relations; and their CEO, Mark Trudeau; directly to my left here. I'll get kick it off to Mark to just say a quick few opening remarks and then we'll go through a fireside chat sessions.

Thank you, Dan and Mark for joining us this year. Once again, we appreciate the support.

Mark Trudeau

Thanks very much, Anthony, always a pleasure to join you here at the Jefferies Conference.

I just want to say a couple of things about 2018 for Mallinckrodt, it's been a very important transition year for the company, at the very beginning of the year we announced that we were going to put several of our generic and API operations into a discontinued operations unit called the Specialty Generics Disposal Group, it was a really important transition for the company because it clearly marks the focus of our business towards branded specialty pharmaceutical products; and as we look forward, the company is clearly focused on development and commercialization of branded products, particularly in the areas of autoimmune rare diseases and critical care products in the hospital. And we're particularly focused now on patients that have severe and critical conditions, and so as we go forward, you should look to us to continue to build out our portfolio of products on both, the development side and the commercial side in those areas of focus.

We also outlined a few key priorities for 2018 around execution, around cost management and capital allocation that we've been focused on throughout the year; and I think performing very well against those three objectives. We've continued to advance our commercial portfolio and execute very well, in particular, our hospital portfolio which is now greater than a $1 billion, continues to grow in the high single-digit range, we've very diligently worked on Acthar, and the performance of Acthar, we're quite pleased with the trajectory that we see with that product going forward, and we announced in our most recent earnings call consistent with what we said in 2018 that we expect Acthar to be in excess of $1 billion, we expect the same thing for '19 the product will continue to be in excess of $1 billion. In fact we expect the trajectory that we see today to continue whereby there is a continued narrowing of the year-on-year declines that we had seen as a result of some patient withdrawal issues that we experienced in 2017.

So from a commercial execution standpoint, we're very pleased with what the company's been able to deliver so far in 2018. Likewise, we continue to develop and advance our portfolio, our development portfolio, we've made a number of acquisitions over the last 12 months to build a late-stage development pipeline which again we believe is strategically aligned with those areas of focus I described earlier, and we continue to advance those products and we'll highlight a couple of those that we think are most interesting in our product line, particularly, Terlipressin and StrataGraft, which we believe will likely be reading out data in 2019.

We also spoke about streamlining our expense profile, we've made significant enhancements in our R&D investment, we're now investing in the low double-digit rate as a percent of sales in R&D; correspondingly, we've made some decisions around SG&A spending and we continue to optimize that spending. And we made a commitment to reduce SG&A spending in absolute terms to the tune of $100 million relative to our 2017 base by the early 2020s, and we're well on-track to achieve that. Now we will have some SG&A expenses as we launch new products, we're expecting to launch several new products over the next 3 to 5 years, and we will have some launch expenses for those products as they get approved. But again, longer term by the early 2020s, we expect our SG&A expenses to reflect the numbers that I just described.

And finally, we had a very focused and disciplined capital allocation strategy for the balance of 2018 where we have primarily used our free cash flow to pay down debt and focus on reducing net debt leverage, we've been very good progress in repayment of debt, we've repaid north of $600 million in just the last couple of quarters, and again, we have very strong free cash flow conversion and we would expect to continue to delever the balance sheet throughout 2018. So far it's been a very successful year for us with three quarters of the year gone, we look forward to continuing the momentum and trajectory that we have with our in-line products, also continue to enhance our development products, and we look forward longer term to driving organic growth out of our pipeline as we execute across our portfolio.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Anthony Petrone

This is a great initial overview and this is meant to be interactive, we'll have the microphone going around sending questions from the audience, feel free to raise your hand, we'll get your questions in. Maybe a little bit staying on the strategy portfolio development, we'll get into that in a moment; great overview but one-step above that, the macro view as it sits today in the U.S., anything notable on a legislation front? Clearly, over the past several years there's been a lot of headlines as related to the pharmaceutical industry, specialty pharmaceuticals in particular; anything that you see on the legislative front, particularly, maybe as it relates to Medicare B, Medicare D, that's notable - that Mallinckrodt is watching from a macro standpoint?

Mark Trudeau

So I think healthcare policy in the U.S. is clearly in a state of flux, it has been for some time; and I think the focus is the right one, frankly, in that - particularly in the U.S., the healthcare system is trying to determine how best to fund innovation while keeping healthcare cost and the escalation of healthcare cost as low as possible, and we're aligned with that strategy, and I think we can expect that there will be transition of healthcare policy over the next several years, perhaps at an accelerated rate. There are already a number of proposals that are being fielded and discussed around Medicare starting with Medicare Part Been; that may overtime migrate into other parts of Medicare. But again, I think the objectives of ensuring that the healthcare system is able to fund innovation is the right way to go and the bottom-line interest is to do the right thing for patients.

As we look forward to whatever changes may come, I believe very strongly that as long as companies are focused on driving innovation and creating value for patients and creating data - data sources that are of value to decision-makers who are responsible for budgets; that companies can be well positioned and can thrive as long as you pursue that strategy, that's one of the reasons frankly why we have focused very much on driving innovation in the areas that I described; autoimmune, rare diseases and hospital critical care conditions for patients that have these severe and critical conditions that have many times very few options. So in many ways, I think the strategy that Mallinckrodt is pursuing and where the healthcare environment - healthcare policy environment is likely to evolve are somewhat aligned. We stay very close to these developments to understand how they may affect our business and our strategies, and we think we will be very well prepared for whatever may come down the road but I think we can expect a period of continued volatility and experimentation as the U.S. healthcare system looks to find ways to fund innovation.

Anthony Petrone

Great and certainly we'll go into Mallinckrodt from the strategy standpoint and then into some specific products questions. From a high level, the strategy has been to shift Mallinckrodt with Top 4 specialty form of competitor through organic growth and acquisitions. As we look over the past several years since this has been a committee, and certainly the company is moving in that direction. As you look at the branded portfolio today where do you see gaps that potentially the company needs to fill? Where do you see the most opportunities from the current portfolio and how will those be achieved when you balance organic growth versus M&A?

Mark Trudeau

So, if you look at our portfolio of products we're really operating in two areas; Acthar is the backbone really of our autoimmune and rare disease platform, and in that space we tend to focus on [indiscernible] specialties, primarily. And there are areas of focus for us, particularly in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology; these are opportunities where we have commercial presence and longer term compounds and other things in our development pipeline which should drive organic growth in the future. Our hospital portfolio today is really comprised primarily of three products; Ofirmev, Inomax and Therakos, and we have a distinct capability in the hospital where we are able to navigate that environment with not only commercial presence but clinical medical pricing and contracting capability. And if you look at our development pipeline, we have a number of products lined up specifically to continue to drive organic growth in that particular part of the business; so today this is a $1 billion plus business, it's growing in the high single-digits, and if you look at couple of the compounds that are late-stage developments such as Terlipressin and StrataGraft, they would fall squarely into that area.

So we think today that our inline portfolio and [indiscernible]. We do think there is an opportunity to further diversify our inline portfolio and build breadth and depth in our pipeline, and we'll continue to do that, primarily through M&A but also through our own development going forward. And you've seen us just in the last year transact on five different types of deals, many of which have been development deals that have been designed primarily to help us drive longer term organic growth in one of those two platform area.

Anthony Petrone

Maybe shift deeper into autoimmune rare diseases and then we'll go back to hospitals; clearly, the big products within there, Acthar, so maybe we'll spend a couple of minutes on Acthar. So as you mentioned, it marked a $1 billion this year in 2018, it seems that we'll get to that level perhaps even higher in 2019 depending on a number of factors but let's jump into the prior few quarters, maybe extending back now three quarters; we've seen Acthar come into some headwinds and maybe about a year ago, and those headwinds seemed to be subsiding. So maybe just a quick recap on where those headwinds originated? And why we're seeing somewhat of a reversal at least as it relates to the trends exiting the calendar third quarter?

Mark Trudeau

Yes, we have to look at Acthar kind of over the long view and remember that in 2016 Acthar grew in the double-digit range, purely on volume, there was no price impact, we took no price in the 2016 timeframe. It grew double-digits in volume, and it grew primarily in areas which are on-label such as rheumatology, RA, in particular and lupus; also in some areas that are also on-label like pulmonary sarcoidosis where typically prescriptions tend to be a bit longer. Traditionally, Acthar had been used in many cases for either infantile spasms or exacerbations or multiple sclerosis, both of which are off the on-label but those prescriptions tend to be shorter in nature and so payers I think we're used to reimbursing Acthar for shorter prescriptions. As we developed more data and more information, and we started to see utility opportunities for the drug in some of these other indications like RA, lupus, and pulmonary sarcoidosis; what we did see in 2016 is the growth being driven in those therapeutic areas where typically the prescriptions are a bit longer.

But we then experienced in 2017 was a reaction by some payers to look to restrict Acthar's utilization to the shorter scripts that they had been traditionally seeing, typically. And that resulted in us having to requalify patients every 30 days as new patients, and keep in mind, virtually all Acthar prescriptions undergo what's called a prior authorization process; so Acthar tends to be used for patients that are highly refractory to other therapies. And what we experienced in 2017 as a result of some of these payer changes was patient withdrawal issues where the patients may have been written a longer prescriptions but had difficulty getting reimbursement after the first 30 days. Over the last couple of quarters, we have been able to work with both payers and prescribers and patients to help work within that system to ensure that appropriate patients once designated, get access to the drug for an appropriate period of time. So that if we believe is helped with the trajectory that we see, and that's why we are quite confident that that positive trajectory is likely to continue.

Simultaneously over the last several years we initiated and what is now 7 clinical trials; 6 of which are on-label, one of which a pilot trial at ALS [ph] with potentially before label expansion and if it were successful. But the 6 on-label clinical trials that we have initiated are all focused on what we believe are the appropriate highly refractory patients where Acthar can generate benefit for patients, and we believe the healthcare system - and much of our health economic data is also directed into that patient profile. Those data - those clinical trial data reads are just starting to play out now, we've seen the first couple of trenches, for example, from RA trial, the open label phase of that trial which also has a double-blind randomized portion to it as well. And then the RA trial again, in highly refractory RA patients in the open label phase what we've seen is very good response rate in excess of 60% of patients who had active disease, who are now moved to low disease activity, and once the drug has been administered for about 12 weeks, and again, that's a typical period where most of RA agents take a similar amount of time to show benefit, and that information has been very intriguing to payers because for the first time in a large dataset they really have information that helps them determine the effect of Acthar over a specific period of time.

And again, what you can see is the effect takes some time to kick-in, and that's why typically RA patients are going to benefit from longer scripts. The randomized portion of the trial extends for another 12 weeks to determine whether or not the effect is sustainable for three months longer or if there is additional benefit by treating patients for an additional three months. And again, many of our clinical trials will start reading out over the next 12 to 24 months across a wide spectrum of on label indications, and we'll have a much better idea about the long-term trajectory of Acthar and it's growth potential based on the outcome of these clinical trials but we're very encouraged by the early preliminary data that we're seeing and particular from the RA trial.

Anthony Petrone

We will stay on the topic for a moment as we look into 2019. On the last call, what was really highlighted in addition to our conversations with the company after the call; Phase 4 RA readout, the MS registry, and the Phase 2 interim look at ALS next year and I think Phase 4 RA and MS are mid-2019. So when you look at maybe those three readouts in totality, maybe paint a picture of - sort of a bull-bear case scenario on those readouts clearly hitting the endpoints as the bull case but if we do get there, this has been a totality of the data approach with Acthar. If we do get positive readouts, what would be your view on the trajectory, let's say in 2020 for Acthar?

Mark Trudeau

I think that the way to think about it is in the long run; so we have 7 clinical trials, if all 7 are positive, I think that we can feel quite confident that Acthar would be a significant growth product over the long run on the basis of volume, given the fact that we're looking at treating refractory patients. And our current patient penetration rate across half a dozen or so indications that we tend to focus on - tend to be in the low to mid-single digits; so there is plenty of opportunity for Acthar to provide more benefit to these refractory patients provided that the data is positive. If for some reason we were 0-for-7, I think we could assume that the drug is probably going to be flat to down longer term, but we are already very encouraged by early results from both, the MS registry data stats, as well as the RA trial that I just described.

So in reality, it's likely to be somewhere in between; I mean ALS, for example, is a is a pilot trial, it's one that's high risk but potentially high return because ALS patients really have very few options and Acthar proved to be effective there that could be a very interesting option for those patients. So really as I said over the next 12 months, we're going to have a pretty good idea of what the clinical dataset for Acthar looks like on top of the data that we already have to support our label. And you outlined a couple of data reads in addition to the RA trial completing the MS registry, it will complete - it will probably be pretty close to the lupus trial being completed as well, and potentially the ALS trial. So we'll have a pretty good sense over the next 12 months with things like FSGS, the nephrotic syndrome, pulmonary sarcoidosis, and uveitis; those trials will readout into 2020.

So again, that's why I say over the next 12 to 24 months we'll have a pretty good idea of how we think about Acthar and how the market can think about Acthar; and recognize that we don't believe that any single piece of data will dramatically change the trajectory of Acthar, we're pursuing a weight of evidence strategy which is why we've initiated all of these clinical trials because we believe that overtime additional evidence will help support the positioning of the drugs for the highly refractory patients, and importantly, answer questions that payers and prescribers have about the relationship between the response of the drug, the dosing, and the duration which is where there are opportunities to enhance our label today.

Daniel Speciale

And maybe one thing I'd add to it, I think just to build-off on Mark's comments is; this fits squarely within where we think the product is going to go over the next few years. But as you look to 2019, we have a number of data readouts that are going to be taking place and we obviously want to be patient as we see those things fully complete and fully readout and take your time to see the efficacy actually play out with payers and with prescribers. And as that happens, we'll have a better idea what the trajectory is going to look like and be able to provide probably more refined thoughts on where the product will go.

Mark Trudeau

I think that's right. We gave it just a preliminary look at '19 and confirmed based on what we see the trajectory in 2018; but that market could expect again numbers in excess of a $1 billion for net sales. As Dan just described, we'll have much more information as the data starts to readout and give potentially some more direction as we get further in '19.

Anthony Petrone

Last one on this topic then we'll move onto hospital. Just an update on what Mallinckrodt is seeing in terms of would be competitive entrance, obviously there has been some noise in the marketplace over the past year or two; maybe just a recap on what you're hearing out there in terms of would be entrance? And really the pathway that you see that an entrant would have to take in order to get the product to be completely competitive to last filled on the one form [ph] basis?

Mark Trudeau

I'm assuming you're speaking about other corticotrophin products in the market because recognizing that today across every indication where Acthar competes, we have other - outside-the-class competition. But with regards to any other corticotrophin competitors, we really don't know much more than what's been publicly disclosed by a couple of the companies that are working as coaches. We do know that one company is looking to introduce a diagnostic corticotrophin, a synthetic ACTH product. There are already today, synthetic ACTH diagnostic products in the market and they don't really give any therapeutic use - much therapeutic use, if at all. The second approach I think is, company is looking to revive older MDAs and again, that's a pathway that today doesn't - to the best of our knowledge is not - hasn't been tried before, it doesn't mean it couldn't happen, and I think the general timeframe for that has been projected to be a couple of years from now.

So I think we'll just have to wait and see; 1) whether or not those products get introduced to the market, and 2) at what timeframe, and frankly, with what label they have. Fundamentally, it doesn't change our strategy because again, what we believe is the most important thing is to have data that supports the positioning of Acthar for highly refractory patients. And over the next couple years, as I described, we're going to have a wealth of data that investors, prescribers, payers, patients will be able to examine and determine the value of Acthar for those highly refractory patients.

Anthony Petrone

Hopefully maybe we'll switch gears over to the hospital. We'll been Inomax, and clearly, Inomax has been in headlines here a bit over the past three or so months; and so maybe in Europe let's begin with some of the headlines in terms of Praxair and Noxivent coming in with a potential generic here, it still remains to be seen but [indiscernible] go over really the past to an entrant from Praxair; just a view on where the appeal process set the timing on when that could be resolved, the company's view on whether or not Praxair would launch at risk? And then anything it knows about the particular design of Noxivent as it relates to the Inomax design?

Mark Trudeau

A number of questions there Anthony, I'll try to cover them all. First of all, let me just confirm that Inomax continues to be a very successful product for us, selling in excess of $0.5 billion and has consistently been growing in the mid-single digit since we acquired the product a number of years ago. It's particularly aligned strategically within the areas where we have focused, it's used primarily in the U.S. for patients in NICU who have respiratory challenges, it's a product that's used on ventilated patients; and outside the U.S. in markets where we have rights, particularly in Japan we've seen dramatic growth of use of Inomax in areas, in addition to use, for example, cardiac surgery in both adults and pediatrics where we have a label. So in general, the Inomax system, and that's what it is, drug-device combination with the service element as well has proven to be very successful and beneficial to hospitals and patients.

We would continue to see very strong prospects for this business going forward, regardless of the outcome of the intellectual property challenge that's been in front of us; and you articulated that well, we'll know the results of the appeal process probably by the middle of 2019. And regardless of the outcome of that appeal, if and when competition does come, it comes really more in the form of a branded competitor than a generic, and there is some confusion in the market because Inomax is a drug-device combinations system with service, it doesn't respond or wouldn't respond to competition in the way that a traditional generic would be because again, you're introducing a whole system to a hospital NICU as opposed to being able to substitute at a pharmacy for example. So it's just a completely different model.

We believe that our commercial approach here has been very appealing and successful to customers, we have a lot of flexibility, we offer customers a range of options in the way that they can take this the system that best suits their needs, many of our larger customers tend to prefer an unlimited used contract over a number of years because it provides certainty for their budgets, and what we're seeing is those customers - those larger customers signing up for these multi-year contracts at/or above historical rates. And so while we don't have any particular insight to what competitors may be doing or when they may be doing it, what we do know is a very strong response from the marketplace which seems to be reaffirming their interest and their long-term interest in Inomax.

So, if and when competition comes we think we're very well positioned to continue to drive the success of Inomax forward, there maybe longer term opportunities for us to look at label expansion for example. So we think this is a very important long-term franchise for us, and it's one of the cornerstones of our hospital critical care strategy.

Anthony Petrone

Couple of follow-ups on Inomax; so you mentioned that for the contracting nature here and as you put a couple of years ago there is a thicket [ph] of barriers around the product. So maybe a recap on the installed base, I think it's traditionally set at around 800 NICU's in the U.S. at least; now what percent of those 800 are under these long-term contracts? And then the follow-up would be is, how much of a barrier do you see the 24/7 service model around Inomax? And do you think Praxair or another competitor would have to replicate that in order to really be effective?

Mark Trudeau

Again, with regards to our strategy, effectively what we do is, we cover what we believe is virtually the universe of the larger NICUs in the country, we don't cover all of the NICUs, there are some smaller NICUs that may see these critically ill babies, you know, one or two at a time and typically if they have a very sick patient, they'll move those babies out to stage 4 or stage 3 NICU where we really have the universe covered. Again, we have an installed base there and we've been operating in the NICU environment for probably 15 years at this point, so our systems have been continued to be upgraded overtime, and we have continued to supply and train and really be hand-in-hand with the respiratory therapist, and then nailed care intensivist [ph] in those environments.

And we continue to innovate around the Inomax platform, we're developing the next-generation technology, we called it 'Evolve' which will be a dramatic step change we think in the approach to convenience and safety in the NICU, be a fully portable unit that would be self-calibrating and reduces really any of the - as much as possible the potential for human error. Again, we're going to continue to evolve this platform and spending, and that's why we continue to believe there is a real opportunity for us longer term. So it's as you said, there are a thicket of things that we're involved in but much of them are customer service and commercial, as well as intellectual property, and as well as innovation; that's why we think that this is likely to be a very sticky franchise for us overtime.

Daniel Speciale

And Anthony, you asked a question specific about the contract and how those people are going to play out across the base. Within our 10-Q - our recently filed10-Q and throughout the year, we've been providing an update based off of our longer term contractual revenues associated with this business. But I think what you could look at, directionally at least, is that you've got roughly a quarter of the business already secured under some form of a long-term arrangement which extend longer than one year.

Anthony Petrone

It's helpful, thank you. And you then, we have a few minutes, so I'm actually going to shift to the pipeline, talk about the pipeline as it is today. If we go back to Analyst Day 2017, there were 12 in total, 4 late stage, a $1 billion in peak sales; you know, maybe a recap on the totality of the portfolio - is that still accurate in terms of peak sales potential? And then, within the era [ph], what I think is really interesting and you pointed out is still oppressing for a para-renal [ph] syndrome, to me we can talk about that asset in particular in a little bit more detail.

Mark Trudeau

Yes, sure. So we can probably update from Analyst Day a little bit, we've added a couple of things into our portfolio and I think most recently, if you were to look at our entire portfolio and on a non-risk adjusted basis peak your sales; you could find your way if everything was approved to a number that was north of a $1 billion, probably closer to $1.5 billion. And we have a number of shots on goal of course, and just like any company what we're trying to do is build a portfolio of assets; some of which are higher risk, higher returns, some of which are lower risk, low returns. And again, like any portfolio, we would expect that we're going to have some hits and some misses, and that's our primary objective, it's to make sure that we've got the depth and breadth to ultimately deliver sufficient new products to the market that are innovative, that can benefit patients, but it can also drive organic growth for us overtime.

Terlipressin and StrataGraft are two products that we have been developing for quite some time in a kind of a more traditional development process, both products are in Phase 3. With Terlipressin, this is a product that's specifically for patients that have a condition called hepato-renal syndrome type 1; it's an orphan condition, it can afflict patients that have cirrhotic livers for a variety of reasons, typically afflicts maybe 10,000 to 25,000 or so patients per year. It tends to have a high mortality rate, and essentially patients that contract the disease, their lifespan is typically measured in weeks, and really the only solution for the disease is the liver transplant.

Terlipressin which is standard-of-care outside the U.S. can reverse the disease long enough for patients to survive, to be candidates for a liver transplant. So we think this product can offer tremendous benefit, it's already actually listed in some of the international guidelines for the treatment of the disease, and we have a Phase 3 trial that's more than 75% enrolled at this point, we're operating with the FDA under a spot, this is actually a response to a complete response letter that was issued a couple of years ago. And we're very excited about the potential of Terlipressin, again, it fits quite squarely within our strategic objectives of severe and critical patients, and it would be something that we could drop right into our hospital commercial infrastructure. We would expect the data to read out on the Phase 3 trial somewhere towards the second half of 2019 because it's a CRL - response to a CRL. If it's positive, we would expect relatively rapid review and approval, and we would look to introduce that product to the market sometime in 2020.

StrataGraft is in some ways very similar, this is a product that is a human skin product, a biologic, it would be an off-the-shelf treatment for severe burn, and essentially would have the potential to eliminate autographing which is the standard-of-care for severe burns today. This is a product that is in Phase 3 development for deep partial thickness burns; we would expect the Phase 3 trial to wrap up some time towards the end of this year or early next year, again, looking at data readouts from the Phase 3 trials towards the second half of 2019. This product is classified as an RMAT, which is Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, which enables us to have ongoing dialogue with the FDA and potentially keep the product on a fast-track.

So, again if the data is positive, we would expect to have a review and a potential launch of this product in 2020 as well. Again, this product also is directly into our hospital commercial infrastructure, and specifically addresses the very critical patients. So quite excited about those two prospects in the relatively near-term.

Anthony Petrone

So with that we have about a few moments left, and I think we're going to leave it here and give everyone a chance to transition to the next session. Thank you, Mark. Thank you Dan for joining us this year.

Mark Trudeau

Thank you, Anthony.