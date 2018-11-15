How To Play The Bear Market - Cramer's Mad Money (11/14/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, November 14.

Cramer started the show by talking about his encounter with a real bear at camp. He distracted the bear with candies and Tabasco sauce and did not make any sudden movements. The bear got distracted and they both went on their way. That's what happens in the market too. One can't outrun a bear and hence has to play smart. Cramer gave three strategies to play to bear market:

Individual stocks: "If you examine individual companies and think about what represents value, you can do better than you think," said Cramer, referring to the stock of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) which went up on Wednesday. "Today, shareholders outran the bear and Home Depot's stock went higher. Did the fortunes of the company change in 24 hours? Not at all." Find collateral damage: There will always be stocks that are going down in a bear market but have nothing to do with the reasons that triggered the bear rally. In the current scenario, Fed rates hikes and Trump tariffs are causing a bear rally. Find stocks that have nothing to do with these reasons and are still down. Also, stay away from stocks that are directly affected. Accidental high yielders: In a bear rally, there will be stocks going down, leading to accidental high yields. These are high quality companies that have enough to cover the dividend but are still going down.

"Don't panic. Don't get scared. Don't stop looking for opportunity," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK)

The stock of SurveyMonkey went public at $12, went to $16 and then fell to $10 and is back to $12. They reported a good quarter with upside guidance and Cramer interviewed CEO Zander Lurie to find out what lies ahead.

Lurie said that the IPO was a great opportunity to introduce SurveryMonkey's enterprise platform to companies who use it to take feedback from customers and employees.

Commenting on competitor Qualtrics' (XM) acquisition by SAP (NYSE:SAP), Lurie said, "SAP's a big company, and I think this $8B acquisition validated just how big this category is. This is a multi-multi-billion-dollar global category. There are hundreds of thousands of organizations who need to buy enterprise software to measure the sentiment of their employees and their customers."

"If you look at our competitor Qualtrics here, they're going to be a division of SAP, a large European company. We're steering into where Microsoft and Salesforce and Adobe and Google have real market leadership. I think, from a cultural standpoint, it's going to be a real advantage for us," he added.

They have teamed up with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) for product development and marketing initiatives for its customer base. Commenting on profitability, Lurie said that 90% of their company's revenue is subscription-based and is generating high cash flow. They have a sticky customer base with 75% of next year's revenue booked or renewable by the end of the year.

CEO interview - Six Flags (NYSE:SIX)

The stock of Six Flags fell 16% after the company reported an earnings miss. Cramer interviewed CEO Jim Reid-Anderson to hear about what went wrong.

Reid-Anderson told Cramer that weather played a huge part in the earnings miss. The fact that they reported during a selloff did not help either. Issues like weather are beyond their control and affect competitors too.

Reid-Anderson added that the company's strength outpaces the business pressures and they are on track for a record revenue year and still yield 5.5%. Their international growth is keeping the cash flow strong and their domestic operations are improving too with focus on efficiency, seasonal passes, price increases and membership growth.

He said that every year this time the stock goes down and it ends up being a good opportunity. He did not comment on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) acquisition talks.

CEO interview - Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco jumped 5% after hours post their strong earnings growth. Cramer interviewed CEO Chuck Robbins to talk about what led to the strong performance.

Robbins said that companies did not anticipate the challenges of transitioning to the cloud. That's where Cisco is offering hardware, software and cybersecurity solutions for a seamless transition and that's fueling the bottom line growth. Cloud is an important growth driver for the company and their partnership with Alphabet, Amazon's Web Services and Microsoft is paying off.

Commenting on US-China news and tariffs, Robbins said, "We're beginning to hear some positive sound bytes around this. I'm optimistic that we'll get to some resolution that is good for both and really allows us to continue this global expansion of the economy that we've all been enjoying for the last few years."

He admitted that 10% tariffs on imports from China affected the company but it got offset by strength from other parts of the business. "We implemented some price increases, as we said we would, and, frankly, we didn't see any difference in the momentum before we did that and the momentum we saw after that in the quarter. Obviously, we would prefer that the tariffs don't get increased to 25% in January," he said. He is optimistic that the administration will focus on the tariff issue now that the midterms are over.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio reported good earnings and the stock is up for the year. Its recent fall from $98 to $84 represents a buying opportunity in Cramer's opinion.

Twilio helps app-based companies use cloud-based push technologies to interact with their customers. As 90% of the customer contract is not on cloud, it is a big opportunity for Twilio to grow as companies are transitioning to the cloud and Cramer thinks their SaaS is still in early innings.

"To me, it feels like a real bargain at these levels, although, of course, I'd like it lower, particularly if people keep talking about the bear market," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY): It has high growth, but not a strong balance sheet. In housing group, Cramer recommends Home Depot.

IBM (NYSE:IBM): It's fine at $120.

