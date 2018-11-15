Danielle On The Financial Survival Network

Danielle was a guest with Kerry Lutz on The Financial Survival Network talking about recent developments in the world economy. Danielle joined us to discuss peak interest rates and the impending economic slow down.

This might not be the beginning of the long awaited recession, but it certainly means that we're getting closer. The problem is that you never know you're in a recession until you look back a couple of years. Then it's very easy to see, but it's too late to do anything about it. Will this time really be different.

