Flybe Group Plc (FLYBF) CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener on H1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flybe Group Plc (OTC:FLYBF) H1 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Christine Ourmières-Widener - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Milne - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gerald Khoo - Liberum Capital Limited

Kathryn Leonard - Numis Securities

Andrew Lobbenberg - HSBC

Christine Ourmières-Widener

Okay. Well, I think it is right time to start. Okay. So, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and it's good to see you all again, and welcome. We have a busy agenda today, so let us begin.

As an introduction, it's quite important to just underline that Flybe is a vital part of the UK's transport infrastructure and Europe's largest independent regional airline. Flybe transport more than 9 million customers per year, supported by 2,300 people across 13 locations.

We have a clear strategy and our strategy is working. We have significantly reduced our capacity by more than 9%, but still managed to increase our total number of passengers, an exceptional achievement. We've seen strong revenue performance over the first half with a revenue per seat up more than 7%.

And we will continue to drive revenue performance. We will further enhance the network. And our fleet evolution will support reduction in aircraft costs. We are handing back the E195 fleet and reducing our Q400 fleet. Extension and renegotiation of Q400 leases will also reduce our cost base.

Our forward bookings are strong. However, we all know then since we met last June, conditions in the airline industry are more challenging. Consumer demand is uncertain, particularly in the run-up to Brexit. Fuel and other costs have risen significantly and the pound has weakened against the dollar. These are precisely the same conditions that every other UK airline is facing and has commented on.

All this is creating pressure and increasing the headwinds we are facing, as we deliver our strategy. As a result, we are looking at various options to reduce cost further and strengthen our balance sheet. This will enable us to continue to execute our strategy. We will focus on technical and operational performance and address opportunities to reduce central cost.

We've also actively undertaking a strategic review, as announced this morning. Naturally, we are limited on what we can say on this matter, since it would be premature to give any details. In addition, we have valuable assets that we could monetize to increase our financial headroom, while this tough condition persists.

With that, I would like to hand over to Ian, who will take you through our financial performance. And I will then come back, and I will take you through our strategy in more details, and I will give you an overall outlook. Thank you, Ian.

Ian Milne

Thank you, Christine. Good morning, everybody. Pleased to be here this morning to take you through the financial performance for the first half of Flybe.

So as Christine said, the backdrop for the first-half is the planned reduction in capacity, so capacity was down 9% in the first half, a little bit more in Q2 than Q1. But as you can see, impact on revenue, revenue was only down 2.4% because of the very strong load factors. And as Christine described, we've seen passenger numbers actually increasing, even though the capacity was down by 9%.

Key for me is always, as I've said before, the unit metrics. I look at unit revenues and unit cost in particular. And it's pleasing to see here that the unit revenues, passenger unit revenues were up 7.9% compared to the same period last year and unit costs were up 5.9%. Can you see a gap opening up between unit revenues and unit costs? Those costs at constant currency, on a unit basis, were up only 2.6%.

So, again, as we've highlighted, currency and fuel prices had a big impact into H1, but without those you can see unit costs are not going anywhere near as much as we saw this time last year. And on the backdrop of the big capacity reduction, that's good to see. And we'll see more of that in a moment.

In terms of our headline profit, we do it as an adjusted profit before tax. So, as you know, we exclude the revaluation of our overseas debt in dollars, because that's really a non-currency revaluation. And if you exclude that, our adjusted profit before tax was £14 million, which is proven over last year that we'll see in a second.

The actual PBT, £7.4 million, profit before tax and after tax, because there was no tax in the period. As you can see, our balance sheet, strong at £118.6 million of net assets, and a net debt at £82 million, with cash at about just over £70 million.

So what I've given you here is a bit more visibility on the P&L. Clearly, you've got that in the actual RNS. The top is the capacity, which obviously driving the business down at 9%. As I said, revenue - and we'll see a bit more detail about the different revenue streams in a moment - down 2.4%.

Fuel costs up 8%, and that is reflecting a big rise in fuel price. The kind of average fuel cost for us is up about 17% after hedging, offset obviously by volume reductions, because we're flying less, therefore a big saving through volume, but overall fuel up about 8%.

You can see a lot of our other operating cost down, nearly 3%. Leaving to overall EBITDAR, EBITDAR down about just under 7%, and a good deal of that again is related to the fuel cost increase and the extra cost for currency with the sterling being weak through the period.

However, we then look at the aircraft rental charges and that is coming down significantly. That is where the onerous lease provision release is, which is about £4 million. So there's about £4 million impact going in through that line from that in particular. But outside of that, you can see that costs are down substantially as well over last year, driven by two factors. One, we have got less aircraft. We've got less Q400s, because we were removing Q400s as their leases came up for renewal this time last year. And I think four have gone since the same period this time last year. And also, as Christine described, some of the 195s have signed to leave the fleet. So we're seeing cost coming out, because we're just getting rid of aircraft.

But also, we've seen cost benefiting from the renegotiations. We renegotiated five aircraft in the summer, Q400s, and saw substantial reductions in the new terms that we've got over the next 5 years for those aircraft. So you're starting to see a big reduction in the aircraft rental charges, which means EBITDA is actually up quite substantially, nearly 23%.

And again, if I just drop to the bottom line there, you see that adjusted profit before tax, the £14 million, compared to £9.4 million last year. So a significant improvement over last year and that is inclusive of onerous lease provision release both this year and last year. And I'll touch on that in a moment.

The next piece is the revaluation of those U.S. dollar borrowings, and clearly, that's dictated by sterling rate. Sterling at the end of March was $1.40. It is now - at the end of September was $1.30. So that's why you see a £6.6 million loss on revaluing those overseas borrowings. And you can see it's almost the reversal of what happened this time last year, when sterling strengthened in the first six months of the year as opposed to weakening this year. So that gets you down to the £7.4 million I described as actual profit before tax.

Just looking at that profit split between pre- and post-onerous lease provision, so working from the bottom here, the £14 million I just talked about. As I said, the onerous lease provision £4.1 million has been released in this half. If you recall, we had about just over £20 million provision that we put in at the end of the last financial year. And that was to run until all of those E195s leave the business over the next 2 years. So that will be gone pretty much by about May 2020. And therefore, that £20 million will release itself over that period. And here, we're seeing about £4 million of that released over the summer.

So that provision continues to be in line with those expectations we had at the yearend. So if you take that back, you can see the performance before that still improvement over last year, £9.9 million profit versus £9.2 million, and in line a little bit ahead of what we said at September 17 update.

Looking at the revenue in a little bit more detail, as I said, capacity down at 9%, but passenger numbers up 0.6%. So we think that's a really good story and demonstrating the demand across the regions across our network for the Flybe products and the Flybe attractiveness to our customers. We're seeing load factors up 8 points. So up from 76% to 84%, so a really significant improvement.

And in the summer, we have seen record load factors across the network through the latter part of the summer. In terms of our sectors, they're down not quite as much as the headline seat numbers, down about just over 8.4%. And our sector length is slightly shortened. We've removed some of the flying that's more the long distance flying into Europe that wasn't so profitable. And Christine will show you some of that in a bit later. And that means our average day length has slightly reduced.

Our passenger yield down about 2.3%, and probably half of that is related to credit card surcharging. So remember, January this year, we had to take off the credit card surcharging. And therefore, year over year we're not getting that benefit in the first half of the year. And that's about half of that 2.3%.

As I said, importantly for me, I always look at these revenues and cost per seat. And in the bottom section there, you can see our passenger revenue per seat up 7.9%. So really strong improvement based on that load factor growth. And then taking into account all of our other revenues, total unit revenue was up 7.2%. So it's still very strong.

So that's the unit revenues. Looking at the unit costs, on this slide, I'd get you to focus on the very right hand side, the percentage movements. And what this is showing is that our total operating costs at a unit level grew by 5.9%, as I said earlier. But if we excluded currency impact on a constant currency, instead of going up 5.9%, they only went up 2.6%.

If you then look at those total costs, excluding the fuel within them, the total costs excluding fuel were up 4.4% on a unit basis. And again, those total costs excluding fuel and excluding currency were actually slightly favorable. So showing beneath the surface we're doing some good work on cost reduction in our operating cost, so 0.1% favorable unit cost improvement.

Turning back to revenue, as I said, the 2.4% mainly result of our passenger revenues; that's clearly the biggest part of our revenue portfolio and the passenger revenue down about 1.7%. In terms of our contract flying, last year we had the Brussels contract in the first half of the year. This year that isn't there, so really we just have the SAS contract in Scandinavia, which is why you see a small decline in revenue from contract flying.

And then the next two kind of offset each other. If you look at the bottom one, FAS, that is a MRO business supporting maintenance for third-parties. This year, we have concentrated more on Flybe aircraft. So we have done less third-party revenue, as we've improved maintenance on our own aircraft and concentrated on improving productivity there, so less third-party revenue from third-party maintenance.

But that's pretty much offset by charter revenue. So we've increased quite a lot doing charter activity. And that's we're in the other revenue line. And you can see they pretty much offset each other between the 5.7% and the 5.9%. Overall, then revenue down only 2.4%, because of the strong load factors.

The famous profit bridge, so just walking you through from last year to this year. If I start on the left hand side, as you saw earlier, last year's half year result, the £9.4 million. If you recall last year, we had an IT write-off, an onerous IT write-off, as we're moving into the Amadeus contract the second half of this year. So that was a charge into last year.

So if we reverse that out, because it's not reoccurring this year that increases the profit by 5.2%. You then have the FX, so sterling, so the effective rate for us is $1.32 this year versus $1.38 last year. So about a 4.5% decline, but that's on about [Technical Difficulty] So that's why you get quite a big impact from the weakening of sterling.

That gets you down to about £2.5 million on a constant currency basis to last year. Fuel price impact, so at the spot rate, that was up about $149 year-over-year, but on a combined effective rate, we were looking at about $570 versus about $486 last year per metric ton, so moving about 17% of the effective rate. And that's what's driving up that, kind of, £7.5 million.

So if you look at the £12 million and the £7.5 million, again, that's similar to what we described in our note on the October 17, the impact of fuel and FX. You then see a big favorable from volume, and that's related to the capacity reduction. So in there, you've got a combination of all of the cost side coming down, as we're flying less. Some of that is offset, because some of the passenger numbers are going up, but actually a lot of savings from flying less.

Some of the revenue coming out, because we're not buying as many seats in the air, but we're filling more seats. So there's a big impact from load factor. And a combination that's worth about £23 million. The yield decline, as I said, the 2.3%. So that's - cost us just under about £9 million. Inflation, so supplier price rises, wage awards, et cetera, again, costing us just under £5 million.

In the summer, our on-time performance was similar to last year. Something we want to improve and, as Christine mentioned earlier and will mention later, one of our focus is on improving operational performance. The delay in disruption costs were about £2.5 million this year compared to last year. The £4.2 million on technical. For us, technical means maintenance. And if you recall this time last year, we put a lot of cost into maintenance to improve the technical dispatch rate on the Q400s. That has worked. We're seeing improvement on that.

And as we said last year, we didn't think we were going to be happening to spend as much going forward on that kind of investment, and we haven't. We've seen a saving of just over £4 million in the first half on those, kind of, maintenance costs.

And the final one there is, what I call, fleet management, which again, is back to having less aircraft. So it's around the aircraft operating leases coming down, either from negotiating the five that we did in the summer or just because we're now getting less aircraft coming through, as we take aircraft out of the business.

That gets you to the £9.9 million, I talked about before. And if you add back the onerous lease provision of the £4 million, you get to the overall £14 million. So that's the profit bridge. I then have a similar cost bridge. I'm not going to go through this one in detail, because you'll see pretty much a lot of the mirror of what you've seen in the P&L bridge. I think the only thing to highlight, the one additional item here is the technology investments.

So as part of preparing ourselves for change, we've been investing in IT in some of the systems that we use in my area in finance, in HR and across the business putting 365 into everybody. So we've been a bit of investment now for the benefits that will bring in due course. And that's really the only other incremental on top of what you saw through the profit bridge.

Turning to the balance sheet. So as I said earlier, the balance sheet, net assets, £118.6 million. And if you look through the balance sheet, the main difference is our deferred income, clearly in March. We have a lot of deferred income for the summer period. In September, that's a different seasonality. So there's less for the winter period, and that's the main driver in those other liabilities being down, and that's the main driver effectively for that - for liabilities being down.

As you can see, net debt at £82 million, so higher than the year-end. But again, that's partly the seasonality effect, because we have less cash in September due to the cash position in March is very strong, because it also reflects those deferred revenues that we have.

In terms of cash performance, we started the year at £86.7 million. Through the operating account, cash is down about £15 million. That reflects through the P&L what you saw earlier, but also the cash outflows due on our maintenance. So our routine maintenance through the first half of the year is a cash cost, as we do that on most of our aircraft and also some of the handbacks that we've been doing through the E195s.

In terms of CapEx, we've been constraining CapEx and keeping it to a fairly low value, in terms of cash CapEx, and that's only about £5.6 million in the first half. We then have the interest payments that you saw going through the income statement, the standard ones and the standard repayments of the borrowings we have against our aircraft, about £9 million in the first half, so all that brings us down to about £54.2 million cash - unrestricted cash at the end of September.

Final slide is really just to remind ourselves of where we are with all of the headwinds of currency and hedging on dollars. And you can see here, the jet price continue to rise. As you know, it's come off in the last couple of weeks a little bit, so a bit more favorable now. But unusually, we've seen both fuel price rise and sterling weaken. Traditionally, they used to go in the opposite directions.

So there used to be a natural hedge, but I think because of Brexit, we're not seeing that really occurring at this stage, and we're therefore seeing sterling continue to weaken and stay low. However, on the right hand side, you can see we're in a strong hedging position both for the second half of this year and going into the first half of next.

We've got about 97% of our fuel requirements hedged at $606 per metric ton. And until the next half of next year, we've got 85% hedged at $718, so both of those very strong hedging for fuel. And on currency, again, for the second half, we're almost 75% hedged at $1.35, above today's spot of about $1.30. And going into the first half of next year, we've already covered almost 50% at $1.37, so fairly strong there as well. So that's the conclusion. So the business is performing really well in the first half, subject to the headwinds of fuel price and FX.

I'll now hand back to Christine.

Christine Ourmières-Widener

So on the performance update, I opened today by saying, and I'm going to say it again, Flybe is a vital part of UK's transport infrastructure, connecting our customers to the UK region and beyond, and we are the largest independent regional airline in the UK. We are a regional employer with more than 2,300 people, directly employed across 13 locations in the UK and in Europe. And we flew 9.5 million passengers in the last 12 months, almost two-thirds of them domestically.

We also successfully connected 360,000 passengers beyond the Flybe network with one of our 26 partner airline. Flybe connect communities in a way that other modes of transport are not able to. For example, we flew nearly 200,000 passengers between Southampton and Glasgow over the last 12 months with a journey time of just 1.5 hours. This save at least five hours, when compared to the road and rail alternatives. You can see also on this map, how significant our customer base is in Northern Ireland, Scotland and in the Southwest.

Load factor is definitively as we go to high, and it's definitely the first dimension of our Sustainable Business Improvement Plan with network improvements. And you can see on this graph that now the load factor is at a record high, we are now focusing on yield. Capacity discipline has been a key driver of our strong revenue performance. Capacity declined by more than 9% with passenger revenue per seat increasing by more than 7%.

In August, we hit record highs of 89% load factor. Yield declined slightly by 2.3%, as explained by Ian, but was more than offset by strong load factors, which increased by 8 percentage points from 76% to 84%. Our focus now is shifting from load factor towards yield, as we look to pass more on the impact of the external cost headwinds we are facing.

Our network strategy is working, driving route profitability. We're rightsizing our fleet and continuing to refine our network to further improve our performance. We've seen a 6.7% improvement in network contribution margin. Last year, 87% of our route contributed towards overheads compared to 94% this year. And we are taking further actions to improve this. You can see on this graph that not only we closed unprofitable routes, but we strengthened those that were already profitable.

Our marketing and e-commerce teams are instrumental in our revenue performance. We have seen significant improvement in marketing and e-commerce this year. So has been down to the talents of our team, we've significantly increased performance both through digital and traditional marketing channels. And this improvement includes more targeting marketing and smarter marketing with a focus on our top bases. But for also from an e-commerce perspective, we have taken a multi-channel approach to content. This ensures consistent campaigns reach audiences through the preferred channel. This might be our website, Facebook or Instagram.

We are seeing very positive result with an 18% in increase in visits on flybe.com, and our conversion rate increased from 8% to 9%. This is very strong. We also had an increase of 4.2% in purchases. We now work more closely with affiliates such as Skyscanner. We were the only UK airline to win their Traveler Trust Award. This awarded on the basis of customer feedback on the quality of the booking experience.

We have now welcomed the first aircraft with our new livery on the September 4. So work was coordinated, in line with existing fleet repainting program and with planned maintenance programs. This means that we have been able to deliver it at no incremental cost to the business. We will also save money, thanks to the lighter color of the livery as it helps with temperature control.

Connectivity performance is very strong, with the focus in Manchester and London, Heathrow. This year, we have had a strong focus on connectivity and have implemented a new strategy with our existing partner. This has resulted in a significant improvement in performance with a 20% increase in codeshare and interline revenue. We have 12 codeshares and 14 air interline partnerships. Our major relationship are with Air France, Thomas Cook and Virgin Atlantic.

We have put renewed effort into launching new partnership. Going into second half, we are working on a number of further codeshare relationships. We expect the momentum of revenue growth to carry on - into the second half. Manchester is definitely the major focus for connectivity with a network of over 100 destination via our codeshare and interline partners. At Manchester, 61% of our Flybe to Flybe connection are made.

Technical transformation is showing early positive results, and there is a potential for further savings and revenue generation. We will see maintenance cost reduce, as the E195s leaves the fleet. We will also be improving efficiencies through our technical transformation program. This is focused around improved planning and productivity and reduction in errors. We've had some early wins already with an improvement in activities completed on-time, this were up from 59% to 76%.

Over the course of the program, we are expecting to significantly improve hangar efficiency from 40% to 60%. This is how much of the paid time engineers spend fixing the aircraft. And as you know, it cannot - and 100% is not possible. We're also expecting to reduce the time it takes to do our C checks from 35 days down to 29 days. And we have already had some recent C checks taking 32 days.

So transformation plan will allow to reduce our maintenance cost improve our aircraft utilization, and we also improve third-party revenue from other operators as we leverage our expertise in regional aircraft. We also provide maintenance for the A400M aircraft, RAF Brize Norton. And we are currently reviewing opportunities to expand this operation.

Our operational transformation is underway, targeting savings of £3 million to £4 million per annum. On-time performance has been stable over last year. Operating first flight on schedule is a critical part of delivering the operation. We saw 86.4% of first flights depart on time. This is a 0.6 percentage point improvement compared to last year, and we plan to improve it further.

We do this - I did nothing - we do this despite an increasingly challenging operational environment, including load factor increases an external event such as ATC and weather, this form a large part of our delays, around 34%. Increased fuel burn due to higher load factors was more than offset by initiative such as reducing fuel burn with a new lower [dissent] [ph] procedure. However, more work is needed to drive sustainable and meaningful improvement, and we have significant initiative in place to achieve this.

A diagnostic of current operational activity has taken place, and the six months roadmap of operational improvements has been launched with immediate action in, for instance, ground operation and operational - operations control center.

Lease renegotiation, handbacks and new E175s will drive reduced aircraft cost per seat. Fleet reduction will continue over the next two years, leaving our long-term core fleet at 50 Q400s and 15 E175s. Also, operate five ATRs under our White Label agreement with SAS. We have extended the leases of five Q400s with significant savings and are expecting to extend leases of 30 Q400s over the next three years.

Finally, we will hand back four Q400s are we downside our fleet to 50. Our E195 fleet will be phased out completely by the end of financial year 2021. As we down-gauge to the more efficient E175, this will bring significant savings and revenue upside. Four new E175s are due for delivery next year.

We will also reduce central cost through improved system, technology and processes. Further work is required to ensure that non-variable and central costs are reduced. Work is ongoing to address overheads and to reduce supplier costs. Improving systems, technology and processes will play an important part. We have made significant investment in our IT infrastructure, which has improved system uptime and enhanced security.

We've also moved over to Office 365 mentioned by Ian with 80% of the move completed, producing productivity benefits across the organization. In addition, we are restructuring our data, creating a master data warehouse that will improve access and allow for quicker analysis and better decision-making.

The new leadership and the focus on culture will drive transformation. We have a stable and experienced Excom in place. In October, we were joined by two new leaders to help us drive improvements to operational performance. Sir Timo Anderson joined the Flybe executive team as Chief Operation Officer and Accountable Manager for the airline in October. And Rob Pendle also joined the executive team in October and will lead the technical team through their transformation.

In the first half of the year, we completed across company engagement survey and culture diagnostic. This is now completed and the plan of action is underway to address recommended areas for improvement. Feedback from the survey has reinforced Flybe's employee value proposition, in particular its importance to the regions, commitment to diversity and our friendly work environment.

We are on track for completion of our core system replacement in the second half. We already have 30 airports on the new digital platform. This power platform will bring cost saving from improved efficiency as well as significant improvement to the customer experience. Our website will be brought fully into line with Flybe new branding. The booking flow will be enhanced to improve customer - better customer experience.

Improvement to the booking flow will also improve our conversation rate and encourage additional ancillary purchases to improve merchandising techniques. Customer will be able to do more via our website without having to call up our contact center. For example, special assistance will now be bookable through our website.

In conclusion, we have seen some strong external headwinds over the last six months. However, we have a number of opportunities to robustly address this. Capacity reduction and network action have already seen significant revenue per seat improvement, driven by load factors. There's an opportunity to further improve revenue per seat by shifting the focus to yield development.

We'll significantly reduce our aircraft cost through the exit of the E195 fleet and by extending the leases of a number of our Q400 aircraft at improved lease rates. Improved technical and operational performance is an important driver of cost reduction. It also improves the service we deliver to our customers.

Improved system, technology and processes will drive central cost efficiencies, allowing us to improve our cost base, whilst decreasing our capacity. And also, there will be an increased emphasis on cash conservation. Our commercial outlook for Q3 is in line with expectation. We are decreasing capacity by 6%.

We're continuing to see revenue per seat improvement over last year with revenue per seat currently up 2%. We have seen some softening of consumer demand with yields down by 3.7%. However, bookings are currently up by 4 percentage points. And as we focus on yield in the next half, we fully expect this figure to improve further.

And, on this very positive note, I conclude the presentation. And Ian and I will be very happy to take some questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gerald Khoo

Morning. It's Gerald Khoo from Liberum. A couple of questions, you talked about sort of cash conservation and realizing assets. Where were you in terms of unencumbered owned aircraft? And were there any sort of other unencumbered assets we should be thinking about?

And in terms of the lessors you deal with, obviously you've got a number of renegotiations coming up, how concentrated is that lessor portfolio? So in particular for the Q400s, you're talking about wanting to be at 50 aircraft long-term. How many lessors will be we talking about, be negotiating with to get there?

Ian Milne

Okay. So in answer to the first question, we have 27 owned aircraft, out of all of our fleet. All of those are backed by borrowings, to a large extent. There's one unencumbered aircraft at the moment out of that 27. There is headroom between the outstanding debt on the aircraft and the market value of the aircraft. So if you wanted to do something on those aircraft in terms of cash creation we could do that.

In terms of other assets, we have a number of properties, for example, that we own that we could use as, potentially if you wanted to put cash through that, that mechanism. So, there's a variety of assets across the business, where we see opportunity if we wish to release cash from those through that mechanism.

In terms of the number of lessors, clearly, it's a different market to the jet market with 320s and 737s. Principally, it's about 5 or 6 that we mainly deal with, and then we have current contracts with or - we negotiate with going forward on those 30-plus aircraft that are coming up on the Q400 over the next 2 to 3 years. So it's quite a mixture.

Kathryn Leonard

Hi, it's Kathryn Leonard from Numis Securities. Morning, everyone. I was just wondering, in terms of the outlook for the second half, I know you mentioned, Christine, that Q3 is in line with your expectations. Are you able just to comment on your guidance for FY 2019 as a whole, just following the update you gave earlier on last month? And what that entails in terms of the cost per seat expectation at constant currency or…?

Christine Ourmières-Widener

It will be difficult for us after the announcement today to give any guidance. I think any reference has to be the one of October 17.

Kathryn Leonard

Okay, no worries. And then, just in terms of the cost savings that you mentioned through the presentation in terms of the operation cost savings and the overheads, some of these costs that are coming down, are you able to give us any sort of longer-term targets or guidance on what you hope to get cost per seat down by on absolute terms over a 5 year view or what you're expecting in the next couple of years in percentage terms perhaps?

Ian Milne

Yes. So as Christine described, so on the - it's kind of a number of actions were in the technical area. The combination of productivity is going to allow us to ideally promote third-party revenue back into the business and create contribution through that. So that could be a £5-million-plus sort of potential opportunity through that.

We talked around the operational excellence improvement of £3 million to £4 million. I think that's more of at a minimum. I think we could do more on that, because it's not just reducing delay in disruption cost on the EU261 cost. Clearly, there are costs when crews are out of position, aircrafts are parked when they shouldn't be. So we're going through a significant number of steps over the next 6 months, sprint activities, looking at each area. I think there's potentially more coming from that.

And then on the aircraft operating leases, we think there's substantial benefit on those. And substantially is probably in the 20% to 30% potential reduction with aircraft. We've seen that sort of reduction in the past, if not, more. And therefore, we consider there is quite a significant likelihood getting that type of reduction when those aircraft come up for negotiation.

Kathryn Leonard

Okay. Great, thank you. And just one last one, the release this morning mentioned the restricted cash position - unrestricted, sorry, cash position, and the potential impact from your collateral that you need to place with your card acquirers. Are you able to tell us at all what the minimum unrestricted cash requirement is for the business to ensure the going concern? No worries if you can't comment.

Christine Ourmières-Widener

I think what has been said this morning is that identifying some risks. So we are in discussion with all players on the market, including card acquirers. And they have an open access to our numbers, so we have discussion with them.

Kathryn Leonard

Okay. Thank you.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Hi. It's Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC. Can I try on the same thing that Kathryn was asking, maybe asking it in a different way? I don't know whether I'll get any more answer. I think the release mentioned providing £16 million cash collateral, and then saying that the cardholders have the right to go up to 100%. Are you able to tell us what percentage of collateral that 16% represents?

Christine Ourmières-Widener

Well.

Ian Milne

Yeah, the 16% is probably about 30% of the collateral. It kind of varies depending on the period, obviously, the seasonality of the flows of forward sales. As we currently stand, that's what it would be at that point.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Sure. And staying on cash, with the E175s that are due for delivery, where are you on financing these assets? And what pre-delivery payment burdens do you face between here and the planes landing?

Ian Milne

So we've progressed financing. So we're close to a couple of options. One, financing [Technical Difficulty] in the final stages of those in the next month or so. And in terms of PDPs, we've already paid a fair amount of the PDPs already. I think for the next half year, it's probably we're in the £4 million to £5 million bracket.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Okay. Thanks. And then, can I ask on the beloved Q400s, which are the backbone of the fleet. What are the consequences of the sale of that program from Bombardier to de Havilland, [bless the name] [ph]?

Christine Ourmières-Widener

Well, for us, no consequences. So there is a change of ownership that is in progress. So, new company that will take the program is showing a great interest in further investment in the program. So we are very close to Bombardier and we're very close to the next manufacturer. I think it's good to see that they have a passion for turboprop and this type of aircraft. And we'll see when they're in the course of plan. But there have been confirmation of their commitment to the program and to the next investment on the fleet.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Okay. And then just finally on the competitive environment, where is it getting worse, where is it getting better? I saw you pulled off Liverpool-Belfast I think. We've got Ryan back on London-Scotland at the moment. Where are you seeing new competition? Where are you seeing competition disappear?

Christine Ourmières-Widener

I think Flybe has an interesting market profile compared to other airline, because most of our routes don't compete with any airline at all. So I think it's more about following the consumer demand and supporting UK and regional connectivity. I think we have seen earlier in the year some competition arriving more in Northern Ireland. [Technical Difficulty] But I think so far, through this year [Technical Difficulty] the level of competition has been quite stable.

Kathryn Leonard

Sorry. I just had one more quick follow-up. You guys mentioned on the CapEx perspective that you've been relatively restrained on CapEx. I just wondered whether you are able to comment on what CapEx requirements you see on a longer-term basis for your plans and for executing some of your strategic objectives.

Ian Milne

Yes. As you saw, the CapEx there was mostly IT. So, the £5.6 million was mostly investments for IT. So that continues. The main CapEx is some of the work we're doing on the aircraft and putting certain embodiment on those. So that will continue over the next 18 months, I think to 2020. And then we're reviewing equally when we need to - the timing of when we may want to refresh the product on board. So we haven't made a commitment and decision on that. But that's obviously one area that we want to look at what we might do next. And that will be the only other major significant CapEx that we would think about.

Kathryn Leonard

Thank you.

Ian Milne

But that will be over a number of years when we do that.

Christine Ourmières-Widener

I think that if we don't have more question, just wanted to thank you for attending this presentation. And, of course, you know that if we have more questions you know how to contact us. It will be a real pleasure. Thank you so much.

Ian Milne

Thank you.