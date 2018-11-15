Top 10 WallStar Communication Services Gains Led By Telecom Argentina And Telefonica To November 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield Communication Services WallStars showed 17.74% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Lower price little dogs recovered the lead for November.

By yield, three North American firms, CNSL, CTL and T, managed to rank in the WallStar top ten: TEF, ORAN, BT, T, VOD, MBT, VIV, VEON, CTL, CNSL.

WallStars all show positive broker target price upsides. Overseas high-yield telecom firms remained at the top by broker gains this month, but two North American telcos did make analysts' top ten.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Predicted 28.7% To 70.2% Net Gains From Top Ten Communication Services WallStars To August 2019

Six of ten top gaining Comm Services WallStars, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were also among the top ten dividend-yielders for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for Comm Services, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

Projections, based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating WallStar trades projected to November 13, 2019, were:

Telecom Argentina (TEO) was projected to net $956.27, based on dividends plus median target price estimates from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Telefonica (TEF) was projected to net 620.39, based on dividends plus median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was projected to net $513.26, based on median target price estimates from three analysts plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

VEON Ltd (VEON) was projected to net $486.06, based on four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) was projected to net $412.87, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

China Mobile (CHL) netted $363.56, based on dividends plus the median from price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) was projected to net $285.81, based on a median target price estimate from four analysts plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) was projected to net $275.57, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% under the market as a whole.

Orange (ORAN) was projected to net $27170, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

BT Group (BT) was projected to net $263.33, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 44.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

Top 32 Communication Services By Yield and Gains Represented Both Telecom & PayTV Industries

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts November 13, verified by YahooFinance, showed thirty-two stocks from both Communication Services and Pay TV sector Industries and produced actionable conclusions for this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earning the "dog" moniker exhibited three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

32 Top Communication Services WallStars By Target Gains

Top 32 August Communication Services WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Communication Services Stocks

Top ten Comm Services WallStar stocks selected 11/13/18 with top yields represented one of two industries constituting the sector: (1) telecom services [10 listed]; (2) pay TV [0 listed].

Top yield communication services stock, Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) (1) out-yielded the second place CenturyLink (CTL) [2], which was ahead of the third place VEON Ltd [3], which was followed by Telefonica Brasil (VIV) [4]; Mobile Telesystems [5]; Vodafone Group [6]; AT&T Inc. (T) [7];BT Group PLC [8]; Orange SA [9]; Telefonica SA [10], to complete the roster of top ten WallStars for November by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): WallStars Showed 22.37% To 92.08% Upsides To November 2019

To quantify top rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" to gauge upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Spot A 17.74% Advantage In Play For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Communication Services Equities To November 2019

Ten top Communication Services WallStars were culled by yield for their quarterly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, ten top Comm Services stocks selected 11/13/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented one industry in the two industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Comm Services Dogs (28) Delivering 40.35% Vs. (29) 34.27% Net Gains by All Ten by November 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Communication Services High Yield collection were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.74% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The third lowest priced Communication Services top-ten yield stock, Telefonica SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 62.04%.

The five lowest-priced Communications Services top yield stocks for November 13 were: VEON Ltd; Mobile Telesystems PJSC; Telefonica SA; Telefonica Brasil; Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL), with prices ranging from $2.82 to $13.01.

Five higher-priced Communications Services stocks for November 13 were: BT Group PLC; Orange SA; CenturyLink, Inc.; Vodafone Group PLC; AT&T, whose prices ranged from $16.28 to $30.33.

The distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Communication Services WallStar stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

