New Ad Kid Amazon Beating Up Facebook And Google

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had brick-and-mortar retailers quaking in their boots about its disruptive takeover of retail. Many segments are worried. Advertising is next in Amazon's cross-hairs. Amazon's ad business is fairly new but growing fast, accelerating to triple-digit growth rates. Meanwhile, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) growth rates have been slowing. Is Amazon already making a dent in the ad business? Probably. Let's review.

Amazon's Ad Business

Source

There it is. Amazon's "Other" business is hidden away at the very end of a long earnings release.

You see the growth rates are off-the-charts at 120-130% the last few quarters. And the size of the business now isn't that small either at $2.5B in quarterly sales.

That 120-130% growth compares to Facebook's revenue growth of 32% last quarter and Google's growth of 21.5%. It was Google's slowest quarter since Q2'17 and Facebook's slowest since I can remember.

You see Amazon's quarterly run-rate is now up to $2.5B which is much smaller than Facebook at $13B and Google at $33B.

At a 123% growth rate though, that $2.5B quarter will be $5.5B next year quarterly. That size becomes more meaningful as a competitor to Facebook and Google which, until now, didn't have much online competition.

Let's see the slowdown at Facebook and Google.

Here's Facebook.

Facebook A 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenues 8809 8032 9321 10328 12972 11966 13231 13727 YOY 50.8% 49.2% 44.8% 47.3% 47.3% 49.0% 41.9% 32.9% 2yr 102% 101% 104% 103% 98% 98% 87% 80%

Source: Data pulled from earnings reports

Facebook's revenue growth has been slowing on a one-year and a two-year basis. For sure, that's not nearly all due to Amazon but Amazon is starting to chip away. Next year, when Amazon's at a $5B+ quarter it's going to chip away further.

Here's Google.

2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 Alphabet Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 A Total Revenues 26064 24750 26010 27772 32323 31146 32657 33740 1yr 22.2% 22.2% 21.0% 23.7% 24.0% 25.8% 25.6% 21.5% 2yr 40.02% 39.56% 42.26% 43.9% 46.2% 48.0% 46.5% 45.2%

Source: Data pulled from earnings reports

Google's revenues slowed from 25.6% to 21.5% last quarter. Its two-year growth rate slowed for two quarters now. Like Facebook, Google has other issues going on like privacy pressure and government pressure. And because of Google's size, it may be bumped around if we're early on in an economic slowdown after a tax-cut charged few quarters.

Still, Amazon's ad push at $5B+ per quarter next year will start to make a dent in Facebook and Google.

Why Are People Choosing Amazon Ads?

Simply, customers are shopping at Amazon.

Amazon has their credit card information. Customers are as ready (primed) and as conditioned to purchase as you can get. How easy is it to shop on Amazon?

Advertising on other platforms doesn't necessarily offer that streamlined purchasing opportunity which can help an advertiser's return on investment ("ROI"); until now. That's what Amazon brings to the party and why it's a risk for a chunk of Google's and Facebook's sales.

Advertisers measure their success with all sorts of goals (KPIs, Key Performance Indicators) like click-throughs and brand awareness. But sales are obviously the ultimate end-goal.

Google and Facebook don't automatically offer an advertiser that end-game goal like Amazon.

Buying ads on the Amazon platform where both the product and the customer reside has been a layup.

CNBC recently reported that, "Over 90 percent of searches for products that start on Amazon end with a purchase..."

Search and News Feed probably have a hard time to compete with that KPI.

The success in the ad platform could jumpstart more brands to come over to Amazon as well. Sell to the customer where they are seems like a better proposition than the Search or News Feed option.

Yes, the online offerings until now have clocked much higher ROIs than traditional advertising. Advertisers ran to Google and Facebook because they could better measure and target their ad money. But Amazon has the ability to offer higher ROIs.

Customers are already shopping at Amazon. That's why this new ad business works. It skips a lot of the other steps that can slow down a purchasing decision.

Consider the multi-step process of advertising on search or Facebook, where the customer and the product are not co-located. First you advertise to them. Then you try to take them away from a platform enticing them to a new platform. Then sell them something and make them take out their credit card and then pay.

That adds many more steps to the online sales cycle. Amazon cuts it down by finally offering ads.

The ad business probably helps Amazon spiral its importance to vendors and customers. Higher ROIs can bring more vendors. Vendors bring more selection which brings more customers.

Not Buys Right Now

All three - Amazon, Facebook and Google - have slowing revenue growth which keeps us on the sidelines. For long-term investors that can close their eyes through this slowdown, these are great buys. But we're focused on the next 3, 6, 12 months. Until we see revenue growth rates reaccelerate for each company individually, there can continue to be momentum investors selling.

We believe momentum investors at hedge funds and mutual funds are the driving force to stock prices. Slowing fundamentals mean lower EPS targets which take down price targets and force "mo" investors to sell.

Until we see a change back higher again in growth rates we're sidelines on all three.

Nonetheless, our point is that while Google and Facebook have had some very public issues. Amazon is likely to be their next headwind.

Conclusion

Amazon's starting to make a dent in the online ad world. Until maybe a year or two ago it was just Facebook and Google. Now Amazon's pushing to disrupt another segment. Amazon's gunning to disrupt the disrupters themselves, Facebook and Google. And the synergies for its vendors and customers are driving huge growth in advertising. Amazon's catching up quickly to Facebook and Google which, until now, had clear sailing.

We published the above to give a taste of what Nail Tech Earnings members receive daily on multiple companies.

We're speaking to a ton of companies and modeling to see who can blow out earnings this year.

We've had nice positive returns in this market, finding great tech stock buys and finding the right time to get big.

Dip your toe in the water with us with a free trial.

Wishing you a ton of success!

Disclaimer: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand, and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction, and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.