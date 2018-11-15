Einhorn: The Only Real Hedge Fund Manager Left?

It’s ok for such a fund to lag when the markets rise.

October was a bad month for many hedge funds. It seems a lot of them abandoned their traditional long/short hedge-your-bets approach and instead simply jumped on the FANG train. David Einhorn remained loyal to his way of working, and being short his so-called "bubble basket" certainly paid off in October.

What happened to the long/short hedge funds in October 2018?

Long/short hedge funds aim to achieve a positive investment return regardless of whether markets are rising or falling. But many hedge funds failed to do this when the stock market tanked in October. This reminds us of the situation in August 2007.

Together with Amir Khandani, Andrew Lo wrote the famous paper "What Happened To The Quants In August 2007?" about the events in that particular month. In August 2007, a number of high-profile and highly successful quantitative long/short equity hedge funds experienced unprecedented losses. Most of the hardest-hit funds were employing long/short equity market-neutral strategies sometimes called "statistical arbitrage" strategies that, by construction, did not have significant "beta" exposure, and which were supposed to be immune to most market gyrations.

Among experienced hedge-fund investors and managers, there is a clear distinction between the terms "statistical arbitrage", "quantitative equity market-neutral", and "long/short equity" strategies.

The first category refers to highly technical short-term mean-reversion strategies involving large numbers of securities (hundreds to thousands, depending on the amount of risk capital), very short holding periods (measured in days to seconds), and substantial computational, trading, and IT infrastructure.

The second category is more general, involving broader types of quantitative models, some with lower turnover, fewer securities, and inputs other than past prices such as accounting variables, earnings forecasts, and economic indicators.

The third category is the broadest, including any equity portfolios that engage in short-selling, that may or may not be market-neutral (many long/short equity funds are long-biased), that may or may not be quantitative (fundamental stock-pickers sometimes engage in short positions to hedge their market exposure as well as to bet on poor-performing stocks), and where technology need not play an important role. In most hedge-fund databases, this is by far the single largest category, both in terms of assets and number of funds. David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) belongs to this last category.

In his paper, Andrew Lo talks about the so-called "hedge-fund beta". The fact that the entire class of long/short equity strategies moved together so tightly during August 2007 implies the existence of certain common factors within that class. Although more research is needed to identify those factors (e.g., liquidity, volatility, cash flow/price, etc.), there should be little doubt about their existence after what happened in August 2007.

This is reminiscent of the evolution of the long-only index-fund industry, which emerged organically through the realization by most institutional investors that they were all invested in very similar portfolios, and that a significant fraction of the expected returns of such portfolios could be achieved passively and, consequently, more cheaply. Of course, hedge-fund beta replication technology is still in its infancy and largely untested, but the intellectual framework is well-developed and a few prominent broker/dealers and asset management firms were already offering the first generation of these products in 2007.

To the extent that the demand for long/short equity strategies continues to grow, the increasing size of assets devoted to such endeavors will create its own common factors that can be measured, benchmarked, managed, and, ultimately, passively replicated.

The results of many hedge funds in October seem to confirm Lo's findings about hedge fund beta.

October was the worst month for hedge funds in 7 years.

Exhibit 1: Hedge Fund returns

The industry lost 3% in October and is down 1.7% this year, according to Hedge Fund Research. It reflected the worst month for US stocks since 2011, with "hedge" funds once again making a mockery of their designation, and failing to hedge any of the market's move.

The magnitude and widespread nature of losses are prompting dismay among some investors. While hedge funds are expected to lag bull markets because they are hedged - or have bets against the market or specific companies that eat into their returns - clients expect them to outperform during downturns. Hedge funds also commonly market themselves as being uncorrelated with broader markets.

Hedge fund tech beta?

You would think October's brutal takedown of technology stocks would provide both vindication and quick profits for the hedge funds that had previously lost big by ignoring and/or shorting this obviously overpriced sector. But no. It turns out that most hedge funds had given up on the traditional long/short hedge-your-bets approach and simply piled into the hottest momentum plays, getting crushed when those stocks finally tanked.

At the end of June, one of the FANG stocks made up at least 5% of 163 hedge-fund firms' U.S. stockholdings, according to an analysis of securities filings by portfolio analytics firm Novus. That is up from 93 hedge funds three years earlier, the firm found. The industry's exposure to those four stocks as a percentage of their growing tech sector investments over that three-year period increased by about 75%, according to other analysis by Novus.

Instead of having a low beta to the tech stocks, they seem to have a high one. Maybe Andrew Lo should start to talk about hedge fund tech beta…

There is one notable exception: David Einhorn who is short a "bubble basket", with names like: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX). And it shows up in the results!

Exhibit 2: October returns

If one could group most long/short equity funds with high hedge fund tech beta in a (cheaply replicable) basket, there is one that doesn't fit the bill and can genuinely be called a hedge fund manager: David Einhorn!

By the way, the investment return for Greenlight Capital Re in August 2007 was identical to that of last October: + 1.2%...

Greenlight Capital Re

There are two ways you can go long Einhorn. You could become a client of his hedge fund Greenlight Capital, of course. Or, you can go long Greenlight Capital Re.

GLRE provides property and casualty reinsurance underwriting. Essentially, GLRE is a leveraged play on Greenlight Capital. The company uses its float from policy holders to invest, and David Einhorn ('s firm) manages the investment portfolio.

Einhorn is a long-short equity manager who makes most of his money on the long side. On average he has been 97% long and 64% short over the past ten years. At the end of October he was 92% long and 60% short.

For a detailed discussion of GLRE's long and short portfolio, click here.

Q3 results Greenlight Capital Re

The fully diluted adjusted book value per share was $15.29 as of September 30, 2018, and this was below our expectations. GLRE posted an underwriting loss as a result of estimated losses from Hurricane Florence. The combined ratio for the third quarter was 103.5% (compared to 122.3% for the prior-year period).

The combined ratio measures the total profitability of the company's underwriting operations and does not take into account corporate expenses, net investment income or any foreign exchange gain or loss. Given the nature of its unique underwriting strategy, GLRE expects that "its combined ratio may also be volatile from period to period".

A combined ratio below 100% means the underwriting operations are profitable. As you can see in Exhibit 3, GLRE's combined ratio is more often above 100% than below.

Exhibit 3: Combined ratio

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

For the first 9 months of the year, the combined ratio is clearly better than it was last year.

The net underwriting income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $3.6 million compared to an underwriting loss of $33.9 million reported for the same period in 2017.

Exhibit 4: Combined ratio

(Source: 10-Q)

Nevertheless, it's fair to say that GLRE's underwriting results haven't been stellar. And if there's one part of the company's story where we do not expect much improvement in the coming years, it's this part.

Leverage

Besides its shareholder equity, GLRE uses its float from policyholders to invest.

Exhibit 5: Invested capital

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

The use of float creates leverage (exactly the same way it happens at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)). Due to the bad investment results, the shareholder equity declined. As a result, the weight of the float in the invested capital increased. Or put differently, the leverage has increased. In Q3 leverage increased from 1.69 to 1.98.

Exhibit 6: Leverage

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Leverage is a knife that cuts both ways. But given our rosy outlook for value investing, long-short investing and gold, we consider this higher leverage a plus.

Return On Equity potential

GLRE has a dual engine to create value: its investment portfolio and its insurance business. Based on the expected investment return and underwriting return, we can plot different scenarios and their accompanying return on equity (ROE).

Exhibit 7: ROE potential

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

We can compare this with the situation in 2016 and it immediately becomes clear that the ROE potential is bigger than it ever was.

Exhibit 8: ROE potential in 2016

As we said before, we don't have great expectations for the underwriting return. For the investment return expectations are more ambitious. In the grand scheme of things, the investment return is much more important than the underwriting return. Even if GLRE would be able to achieve a combined ratio of 95%, the % of ROE explained by the investment result is still 72% for an investment result of only 5%.

Exhibit 9: Importance of investment return

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Valuation

The best way to value a company like GLRE is the price-to-book.

Exhibit 10: Price-to-Book

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

It might not come as a surprise, but GLRE has never been cheaper. Currently, it trades at 0.69 times book value (versus the long-term average of 1). An improvement in both the underwriting and the investment results will be needed to bring this ratio back above 1.

Price target

If we assume GLRE remains loss-making on the insurance side (combined ratio of 102.5%) and posts an investment return of only 5% in the coming 5 years, the ROE would be 8%. This implies that the book value per share would climb from our current estimate at the end of October of $15.47 to $22.7.

If shares trade at book value (versus a current discount of 31.3%), that implies the current stock price would triple to $33 in 5 years' time! If the investment return would be 10% instead of 5%, the current stock price would almost quintuple to $51.1.

Conclusion

A stellar investment return in October doesn't mask that the performance of Greenlight Capital Re has been terrible. But this has created a very favorable setting to invest in the stock. With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount to book value also at a high, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn's indisputable investment talent.

Due to the worse-than-expected Q3 insurance results, the risks (leverage) and the discount have increased. The higher leverage and discount lead us to a higher price target, if Einhorn delivers. His outstanding performance in October convinces us he will.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.