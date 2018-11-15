Boyd, Penn National And Eldorado: A Great Triple Play In Regional Gaming Now

All three are at or near 52-week lows. You can buy the trio for $76.71 with combined earnings for 2017 (TTM) of $9.70.

"Some people get rich studying artificial intelligence. Me, I make money, studying natural stupidity… - Carl Icahn

Last April, Carl Icahn sold his Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) casino properties for $1.85bn. It was a great deal for all. Icahn as his m/o always digs out undervalued companies, buys in cheap and sells high. In the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, Icahn picked up the Tropicana casinos in bankruptcy for $200 million. In this deal, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), the casino REIT, paid $1.21bn of the tab and promptly did a triple-net lease deal with Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) guaranteeing $640m in rent for the operating entities. It is a package of 7 properties that generated nearly $900m in 2017 revenues. It included the Atlantic City Tropicana, which despite that sagging market still produced over $350m in revenue last year.

Icahn held on ten years to cash out. Against the opinion of many pundits who saw his Tropicana casino holdings as rag tag jumble of sucker bet loser properties, Icahn held fast. And clearly from many perspectives, the critiques had validity. But Icahn walked away with a $1.85bn from an original buy of $200 million. Not a bad day's work last April.

This was a transaction characterized by street level smarts all around. It was not a deal, as Icahn quipped, found in AI or fancy algorithms. His rather cynical assessment of many CEOs he has crossed swords with over time springs from his spotting bargains in plain sight that they seem to miss. And the three main players in this deal are all street savvy operators who got a good deal even while Icahn cleaned up. The stupidity he quipped about in the above quote refers to some corporate leaders who lean heavily on cronyism resumes and fail to see businesses, not as collections of stock market metrics, but as businesses, undervalued on fundamental quality of assets and managements.

GLPI is the brainchild of CEO Peter M. Carlino, who created the REIT to cash out on his long family control of what is now Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). It's a regional operator that sprang out of a single racetrack and blossomed into a major US regional operator of casinos and racinos.

Eldorado Resorts began as a family operated Reno casino resort, expanded over time by acquisitions and is now a significant player in the US regional space. The Carano family are three generation grass roots casino operators who timed their entry onto the national stage with acquisitions bringing a level of marketing smarts that will result in synergies and earnings accretion.

Carl Icahn of course is indeed an icon - pun intended. The 82-year-old activist investor is still plucking out weaknesses in the managements, operations and valuations of target companies. Most recently in his crosshairs Michael Dell. That's a story for another post.

The Tropicana deal shed light on the valuations of regional gaming stocks. We're doing our own "Icahn" here and think there's value to be uncovered.

These three US regionals are at an "Icahn moment". Buy all three cheap now for a portfolio with a big runway as the sector recovers.

Here's our Triple Play: Buy Eldorado Resorts, Boyd Gaming, Inc. (NYSE:BYD) and Penn National Gaming together for a combined price of $76.71, all now trading at or near 52-week lows. For your money, you get the following:

$7.310bn in combined 2017 revenue.

$9.70 in combined 2017 earnings (TTM).

87 casinos/racino properties in 22 states with a well-balanced regional footprint in the Northeast, South, Midwest and a high concentration in Nevada's two big markets: Las Vegas and Reno (Below: ERI bought Isle).

In effect, with this triple play, you become your own investment banker sans $1,000 suits, suspenders and $1,000 John Lobb English bespoke brogues on your feet. This is strictly a deal for those comfortable in sneakers.

We have long followed the managements of all three companies and they have similar profiles. Beginning as family businesses, they have evolved over time with prudent and aggressive management moves. And now all three are breaking out nationally riding the huge tide of regional gaming consolidation. And now the sports betting dimension also plays into their futures better than most. With 87 casinos, the three companies will clearly win many sports betting state deals as they are already licensed.

All have a keen understanding of the gaming customer from the ground up. All are committed to further expanding their national footprints as they comfortably absorb their current acquisitions and produce synergies.

The duplication factor: These three companies compete head to head in nearly all of the 22 states in which they have properties. Remember, casino companies, unlike most other businesses, can't just plop down their money investing anywhere the landscape looks promising. They are creatures who live at the pleasure of those states in which casinos are legal. So there is bound to be duplication. But there is also footprint balance in the trio. (Below: Boyd's Aliante. Vegas locals market).

Boyd for example is a powerhouse in the robust Vegas locals market. ERI now commands strength in Reno, the Midwest, and Penn in the Northeast. All are well positioned to share in the potential bounty of sports betting as legalization spreads state by state (Below: Penn's excellent footprint complements BYD and ERI).

So, for example, in the state of Mississippi, the trio has 9 casinos - all of which stand to benefit from an imminent sports betting legalization there. It's a hot bed of the college SEC conference betting, close to Texas which has no legal betting beside race tracks. Duplication of databases in each jurisdiction may be inefficient on the surface, but bear two things in mind. One, the heavy cost of direct mail carrying the bulk of the offer burden to customers has diminished since the web exploded fifteen years ago.

Email blasts and web-based social media are cheap by comparison, so massive duplication of marketing costs to a database is lessened considerably. Second, as many investors in the space may not understand, no single casino operator has an exclusive database. This is especially true in markets where customers keep anywhere from three to five loyalty cards from different properties and have learned how to game the comp system by splitting their trips among them.

In an ideal world, there are of course synergies, which we may see down the line, when this trio in combination with others may merge as the industry inevitably continues to consolidate in the years ahead. But right now the rapid pace of implementing new technologies in gaming is still increasing. Costs are coming down in many areas. The big challenge is the minimum wage hike issue. All face it whether they remain separate corporate entities or wind up merged. And that too is where technology shines. Already, many properties are implementing kiosk check-in systems, eliminating their front desks entirely.

Compare this triple play portfolio to peers

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

At writing: $8.18. 2017 revenues: $4.85bn

Properties: 37 at writing and growing, with its high concentration of rooms and revenue coming out of its 8 flagship Vegas properties. And three properties in Atlantic City including weak sister Bally's Wild West.

CZR is at the early stage of developing an IR in South Korea investing $700m (with an Asian partner). It is late to the game and probably not up and running before 2021. It has also gotten itself tangled in a regulatory dispute with the State of Indiana over a $50m payment it asserts was not due in the sale of Centaur Gaming (two racinos). Someone was clearly asleep at the switch at CZR.

In any event, CZR faces hiring a new CEO and a current slowdown in Las Vegas tourist productivity. It has hired Goldman Sachs to defend it from hostile offers, so there is much uncertainty going forward as to what direction the company will go. It has a mixed asset base, most of which is very good, but clearly there will be strong consideration to thinning out the portfolio or moving more properties into VICI Properties, Inc. (OTC:VICI), CZR created REIT. CZR's long-term debt as of 4Q2017 stood at $7.2bn. This is after the $18bn shaved off the balance sheet after the bankruptcy exit.

MGM Resorts International, Inc. (NYSE:MGM)

At writing: $25. The company is likewise very heavy in Las Vegas assets. They are good assets and should be productive, but again MGM is facing some headwinds on Strip revenues. Its debt load of $14.66bn as of this past September continues to raise eyebrows among many investors who otherwise like the stock.

MGM has a powerhouse eastern regional strategy led by its MGM Maryland unit which is crushing the market. Its recent Springfield, Massachusetts, opening property had a decent debut, but faces real headwinds with a tribal fighting brand property scheduled to open across the Connecticut border sometime by 2020. And next summer, the big kahuna of New England's, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN), Encore IR is scheduled to open its doors. Its Atlantic City Borgata is doing well considering the beating the market has taken from neighboring state legalizations since 2008. Its acquisition of a metro NY racino Empire Gaming remains problematic.

Its Macau profile is positive with two properties, though current headwinds there aren't inviting. Its own REIT, MGM Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MGP), was created as a 70% owned MGM unit. However, in its need for capital, MGM has begun selling down its position there, and it is still unclear where it is all headed as the company is hell-bent on going to every dance with a single pair of legs. MGM's debt load at the moment is a turn off.

Overall, evaluating combo portfolios such as the triple play of this post, you have a CZR/MGM combo that you can buy at $33, which seems tempting. However, we think while there are rationales for buying each separately, a combined portfolio has too much debt overhang, its geography is still not as broad as the triple play's. MGM's wide eyed hopes about snaring one of three possible Japan licenses upstream means its balance sheet is going to need something of a very big broom.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Price at writing: $263.18

We have long been convinced that despite Churchill being a solid company with much to commend it for investors, it has remained wildly overvalued based on a dissection of its business units. The company had entered the social gaming business through the acquisition of Big Fish games and then sold it off. Nearly 60% of its entire 2017 revenue base of $882 million comes from legacy horse racing which is going nowhere (The Kentucky Derby is iconic of course, but it alone can't carry the burden of the stock price visibility). It owns regional casinos in Mississippi, Maine and Maryland that just about hold their own. Its real value lies in its excellent TwinSpires online horse racing site, which has a superior betting platform, ideal for extension into sports betting as that unfolds. But nowhere in this matrix do we see a $263.18 stock, even given its $22 EPS number. In reality, it's more of a hedge fund, moving money in and out of gaming assets. You can do the same without paying a premium on the stock.

The real news on Churchill is the October announcement of a 3 for 1 stock split and a $300m stock repurchase. We like the split in principle. Churchill is a highly siloed stock with only 14m shares outstanding, 71.3% of which is institutionally held. After the three for one split next January, the stock should settle in around $85 a share. That's a lot better for an investor-friendly range to consider. Yet, in our view, it is a far less attractive entry than our triple play portfolio at around $76 at writing. With Churchill as fine a company as it is, you are paying $85 a share for what is a dying live horse racing business, a decent but not outstanding casino business. The TwinSpires unit, which has all the pizzazz going forward, alone still doesn't justify an $85 price. It, like the other serious entries in the sports betting explosion coming, will have a ton of competition. And it will not have the 22 state 87 property casino/sports book base.

The triple play offers diversity of property across the customer segment scale from mass to upscale, home bases for sports betting in 22 potential sites, and above all, three managements with proven operational skill sets.

Add to this fact that all three in our triple-play portfolio are sitting at or near 52-week lows. They are companies with a good handle on their debt, great marketing skills and continue to be wide open to more acquisitions as the small regionals look inviting over the next twelve months.

We think the triple play now at $76 can run at a PT to easily match Churchill's post split $85, and surpass it to near $100 combined valuation by 2Q19.

