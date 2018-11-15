The Upcoming Holiday Season Is A 'Do Or Die" Situation For J.C. Penney

The stock is trading at a 20-year low and my annual value level is $0.97 - the low end of the “Option on Survival” range of $1 to $3.

The retailer reported a big loss on August 16 and the stock gapped below my semiannual pivot at $2.35.

J.C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is a mall anchor struggling for survival. The disappointing earnings report released on August 16 shows that all efforts for a turnaround have failed to date, and the stock traded to a 20-year low of $1.26 on Monday and Tuesday.

An “option on survival” is a stock trading between $1 and $3 a share. Investors buying a stock in this trading range are betting that the company will survive and eventually thrive once again. Invest funds that you can afford to totally lose if the stock becomes worthless.

Back in August, J.C. Penney projected an unexpected loss for the full year. So holiday guidance in its earnings report to be released on Nov. 15 will be a key. We know that the retailer closed 141 stores during 2017, so guidance on future closures will be important as such adversely affects sales and squeezes gross margins.

Analysts expect this mall anchor to report a loss of 57 to 59 cents a share before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 15. This holiday season sets the stage for recovery or dormancy. If mall traffic picks up given strong overall sales, remodeled stores may see fresh foot traffic. Let’s hope that online sales are rising.

The daily chart for J.C. Penney

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

J.C. Penney began 2018 below a “death cross” that was confirmed back on Nov. 14, 2016, when the stock closed at $9.52. A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that lower prices lie ahead. When a stock is under this bearish formation, a trading strategy is to sell strength to the 200-day SMA which was doable between Feb. 23 and March 1 when the average was $3.98. Note the price gap lower on August 16 when my semiannual pivot of $2.35 failed to hold. Below the chart is my annual value level of $0.97.

The weekly chart for J.C. Penney

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for J.C. Penney is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $1.55. The stock is well below its 200-week simple moving average at $6.30, which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Dec. 16, 2016, when the average was $9.70. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to fall to 10.57 this week, down from 11.64 on Nov. 9, well below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Given these charts and analysis, investors willing to make the “option on survival” trade should buy weakness to my annual value level of $0.97. Traders who do this can reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual pivot at $2.35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.