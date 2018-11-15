Realty Income Is A Flight-To-Quality Trade

Investors should pick stocks based on their overall potential as a company by focusing on how well that company can make money as a business enterprise.

Today I decided I would write on one of my favorite REITs, that is also one of the most popular companies on Seeking Alpha.

It’s getting close to “turkey time” and I’m excited to spend a few days with my family and friends, who I am most thankful. In addition, I’m grateful to my followers on Seeking Alpha, who have endured a few bad picks and hopefully benefitted from many more good ones.

Warren Buffett famously said that “In the short term the market is a popularity contest; in the long term it is a weighing station” and that simply means that investors should pick stocks based on their overall potential as a company by focusing on how well that company can make money as a business enterprise.

If you measure over a 10 to 20-year period across multiple business cycles, the psychology factor gets subtracted out and the price movement would mostly reflect the real value of the company.

While Realty Income (O) is one of the most popular REITs in our coverage universe, the reason that we own shares is because of its very reliable and predictable performance. Benjamin Graham wrote,

“Basically, price fluctuations have only one significant meaning for the true investor. They provide him with an opportunity to buy wisely when prices fall sharply and sell wisely when they advance a great deal. At other times he will do better if he forgets about the stock market.”

Of course, Graham was referring to Mr. Market, the hypothetical investor who is driven by panic, euphoria and apathy (on any given day), and approaches his investing as a reaction to his mood, rather than through fundamental (or technical) analysis.

Graham said to imagine you had a partner in a private business named Mr. Market. He shows up daily to tell you what he thinks your interest in the business is worth. As an intelligent REIT investor, you should not fall under Mr. Market’s influence, but rather you should learn to take advantage of him.

My Conversation With Mr. Market

Today I got home from work and I began thinking about Julian Lin’s article titled, Realty Income Is Not A "Buy At Any Price, on Seeking Alpha. I began to ponder an imaginary phone call with Mr. Market, that went something like this:

Brad Thomas: Hello Mr. Market. I have a question for you. Why do you think Realty Income is trading at such a high multiple?

Mr. Market: Well Brad, as you know, Realty Income is a flight-to-quality trade and I have been focusing on safety first and growth second. We are in the midst of a momentum trade in which safety is paramount. There’s a lot going on in the world today and we’re concerned about trade wars, mid-terms, decelerated inflation, among other things. So right now, and really over the next few quarters, I am focusing on safety stocks and Realty Income fits like a glove.

Brad Thomas: OK. I get it. My fair value target for Realty Income is $60.00 per share and shares are now trading at $62.84. Why are you loading up on the safety element? After all, Realty Income’s dividend yield is just 4.2%.

Mr. Market: Brad, you can’t really compare Realty Income to “other” REITs. This REIT is one of just seven REITs with an A-rating or higher. There is so much less risk in owning Realty Income and as much as you talk about a “fortress balance” sheet on Seeking Alpha, you of all people should know what that means.

Unlike a hotel REIT, Realty Income has ZERO execution risk and the company has lower beta than most all other REITs. Also, keep in mind, 4.2% is still a healthy spread over the 10-year with the ability to grow.

Brad Thomas: Okay Mr. Market. But what about growth and how can you prove the company can move the needle?

Mr. Market: Brad, I don’t have a crystal ball, and as you know, I’m extremely sensitive to forecasts. However, Realty Income has done an excellent job sourcing and closing on net lease properties.

In the third quarter, the company proved its scale advantage by investing around $609 million in 238 properties located in 25 states, at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.34% and with a weighted-average lease term of 15.3 years. Year-to-date 2018, the company has invested $1.465 billion in 591 properties located in 37 states at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.32%, and with a weighted-average lease term of 14.4 years.

Besides, the Net Lease sector has over $2 trillion of investable opportunity, and in the third quarter alone the company sourced more than $8.4 billion in acquisition opportunities (58% were portfolios and 42% were one-off assets). Year-to-date, the company has sourced approximately $26 billion in potential transaction opportunities.

Brad Thomas: So how does that help me sleep well at night?

Mr. Market: First off Brad, I never sleep like you, and I heard that you sleep like a baby anyway (your wife said that you snore a lot).

Anyway, Realty Income is not a high-growth REIT like Equinix (EQIX) or American Tower (AMT). The company produces organic rent growth of around 1% (~1.5% levered) with very little execution risk. Then when you combine the external growth, the business grows around 4-5% annually.

Look, let me put it like this, I have shifted sentiment away from growth and now I am focused on safety. Realty Income was the most popular REIT to own in October and it’s just a fact that ‘flight to quality’ companies will perform best in a safety environment.

Brad Thomas: Mr. Market, can you look into your crystal ball for me? I have many loyal followers who want to know what to expect?

Mr. Market: Brad, you have been watching too many Wizard of Oz reruns. By the way, you must wear ruby slippers before I can tell you about the future.

However, it’s fairly obvious that Realty Income is going to continue to grow and I would not rule out a transformational deal. The company is sitting on about $3.4 billion of liquidity and is one of the only REITs that can pounce on a large portfolio of another REIT. Remember, gross margins are around 98.5% so scaling-up is no problem at all.

Realty Income expects mid-point AFFO per share for 2018 to come in at $3.19 and that’s around 4.5% over 2017. Analyst estimates forecast AFFO per share of $3.30 in 2019 and $3.46 in 2020.

Brad, remember that Realty Income’s risk profile is so much lower relative to other REITs and I am not interested in taking on risk today. Just turn on CNN or Fox and you can see why I have shifted sentiment towards blue-chip stocks like Realty Income.

Brad Thomas: Thank you Mr. Market. I’ll send you my Christmas list and my letter to Santa (that will appear in the Forbes Real Estate Investor), “All I Want For Christmas Are A Few Good REITs.”

Mr. Market: No problem. It’s time for me to go spook a few stocks… it's always Halloween here.

Back To Reality

Boy, that was exciting. I’ll have to call up Mr. Market more often, and there is no question that Realty Income has become a “flight-to-quality” trade and is in the midst of a momentum trade.

But there’s no need to panic and hit the Sell button yet. The last time I trimmed Realty Income was in July 2016.

Fundamentals are stronger than ever, and Mr. Market is speaking, he wants “safety and growth” and above else, safety is most important.

Our Price Target today is $60.00 per share, and after the October run-up, we are recommending waiting on a pullback. We don’t consider the current price dangerous as we believe there is room for multiple expansion at the current level, and we aren’t concerned with Realty Income’s growth prospects.

Mr. Market sees some clouds forming on the horizon and that’s what's driving the flight-to-quality trade. We believe that new investors would be well-served to wait on a pullback, and we will continue to hold a healthy number of shares because that’s one way to sleep well at night. Happy Thanksgiving!

