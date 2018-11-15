Here's The Price I'll Start Buying Texas Instruments

Source: Pixabay

Introduction

For several years now, the majority of my work on Seeking Alpha has been focused on analyzing stocks from a cyclical perspective. Generally speaking, these articles take three forms. The first form is 'How far could they fall?' articles. These articles analyze cyclical stocks that are trading near all-time highs, and they usually warn investors of the potential downside of the stock in question. I've written about 30 of these articles this year.

The second form is 'buy' articles, and these are stocks I'm buying because they are either pure cyclical values trading near cyclical lows or they are going through acquisition cycles and are good values relative to the rest of the market. And the last form, which is the type this article will be, is 'Here is the price I'll start buying' articles. These are articles about quality stocks that have fallen over 20% off their highs, but, judging from history, might stand to fall farther and offer better entry points for potential buyers.

In a more perfect world, I would have written a "How far could they fall?" article about Texas Instruments (TXN) this past January, when the price was near all-time highs. Unfortunately, I was focusing on stocks in the industrial sector at the time, so I wasn't able to do that. Now that Texas Instruments is around -20% off those highs, I'm going to take a look at the stock to see if I can determine two good entry points that have a high probability of producing market-beating returns.

The first entry point is one that I think will have a greater than 50% chance of actually occurring, and the second is one that I think will have a lower probability occurring outside of a bear market, but is reasonable to expect during a bear market.

The first part of my analysis will share Texas Instruments' historical price cyclicality over the past several decades. This information will give a general idea of what sort of cycles we can expect from TXN in the future. The second part of the analysis will backtest my chosen entry points to see what sort of likelihood they have of occurring and producing market-beating returns within 5 years from the time of purchase.

Historical Cyclicality And Super-Cycle Adjustments

Those readers familiar with my research will recognize the table below. It contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Texas Instruments' stock has experienced since 1972. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough.

I'll be making one major adjustment to the data to account for the super-cycle in the late 1990s. In that case, I will 'reset' the data starting in 2003 for the post-1990s cycles. It's worth noting that TXN eventually did recover its 2000 high price, it just took 18 years. A great many tech stocks who survived the bursting of that bubble still have yet to recover those highs.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 12 months 2.5 years* 56% 1976 24 months 4 years 52% 1980 12 months 2 years 52% 1983 27 months 4 years 50% 1987 36 months 6 years 70% 1997 6 months 1 year 42% 2000 36 months 18 years 84% 2004 6 months 2 years 46% 2007 18 months 6 years 65%

*This was just shy of a full recovery.

One obvious critique of using historical price movements from 45 years ago is that companies change over time. This is especially true of technology companies. But it's also true that bigger changes generally show up in the data. For the 15-20 years in the 1970s and 1980s, Texas Instruments had a regular tendency to fall about 50% during downturns. Then there was shift after the 1987 crash as we transitioned into the computer and internet age. That age was marked by a bubble in the late 1990s, and we have seen TXN have two significant drawdowns since that bubble found a bottom in 2003.

This lets me know that TXN has a long history of innovation and that they are a company that has shown they can transition in a changing world. The fact that they have gone through a bubble gives me context to measure against and judge whether they are coming off a super-cyclical bubble again in 2018. And the most recent drawdowns in 2004 and 2007 can at least help provide a framework of what we might expect during a correction or bear market for the stock.

It's not perfect, of course, but it's a reasonable guide for what is possible. To me, based on the data, it looks like 40-65% is a reasonable expectation for how far TXN could drop off its highs before recovering. Currently, it's down about -21%.

TXN data by YCharts

One additional thing that TXN's historic cyclicality should warn us about is a potential super-cycle for TXN. Typically, I would wait until later in my process to examine this, but since TXN has recently made highs that are higher than those in 2000, I think it's worth examining closer now. This is important because my analysis measures from the top down. A super-cycle can really mess things up in this regard if we start measuring from an unusually high top which can have us buying far too soon if we aren't careful.

TXN data by YCharts

Looking at TXN's basic long-term chart, it is certainly not unreasonable to suspect this could be a super-cycle like the one that peaked in 2000. However, this cycle's rise didn't happen nearly as quickly as the one in the late 1990s. I've found looking at the same chart using a log-scale can be useful at identifying potential super-cycles:

TXN data by YCharts

When we look at the log-scale chart, we see a very similar story that the historical drawdown table told. Though cyclical in nature, TXN was growing at a fairly stable rate in the 1970s and the 1980s, then went into a transition phase before hitting a secular growth trend. In the late 1990s, however, that trend got overdone and produced a super-cycle.

Now, if we look at today's cycle, assuming we have a deep correction or bear market within the next couple of years, it looks very much in line with the 1997, 2004 and 2007 tops than it does with the 2000 top. So, to me, I don't think what we are seeing with TXN this cycle is a super-cycle. But let's look at a F.A.S.T Graph as well to see if it tells us something similar:

Looking at the F.A.S.T Graph, I think it tells a similar story that we've been seeing. Back in 1999 and 2000, note the distance between TXN's price and earnings during the bubble. It was far greater than the cycle we are seeing now, even if at TXN's peak in January it might be viewed as overvalued, it doesn't appear clear to me that it was so overvalued as to be in a bubble.

Also, while Texas Instruments' earnings are cyclical and have tended to fall 10-20% during the past couple of downturns, overall earnings since 2003 have been within a secular bull trend. Since it's likely our dependence on technology will only grow in the coming decade, I don't see the secular trend changing this time around.

Weightings And Strategy

First, some background on my cyclical investing strategy. I use a medium-term investment time frame, which has a maximum holding period of five years in most cases. For that reason, I usually only invest in companies that have a history of recovering from their price declines within five years. Once we rule out that TXN is currently experiencing a super-cycle and take the year 2000 decline off the board, most of TXN's historical drawdowns have recovered their previous highs over the medium term. Since TXN has changed over the years, the downturns in 1997, 2004, and 2007, are the ones I'll base the majority of my strategy on.

My goal is to come up with two potential entry points for the stock. Based on history, I think investing after a 40% decline and investing after a 60% decline seem like good entry points. What I'm going to do now is backtest those against the 1997, 2004, and 2007 declines to see how TXN would have performed relative to the S&P 500 if we had invested at those price points. So, for each investment made after a -40% decline, the pure return is ~67% when the stock recovers its previous high.

The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compare them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -40% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held.

Year Decline Started Buy Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gain S&P 500 Annualized Gain Annualized Alpha Compared to S&P 500 1997 12/11/97 11/18/98 11 73.09% 21.82% 51.27% 2004 8/5/04 9/9/05 13 61.85% 13.76% 48.09% 2007 9/3/08 7/31/13 58 13.86% 6.61% 7.25%

Buying after a -40% decline, we would have had solid alpha-producing returns in each of these three downturns, which are probably the most relevant ones to examine. Even going back to the 1970s, though, this strategy would have produced positive returns within five years every downturn, and only would have underperformed the S&P 500 slightly during the 1987 downturn.

Adding a second potential entry point after a 60% drop from previous highs would have increased the outperformance during the Great Recession and would have helped the combined investments in 1987 outperform as well. So, if we exclude the possibility TXN is in a super-cycle this time around, making two potential investments after a 40% and 60% decline from highs has a high probability of producing market-beating returns within five years.

Conclusion

I think evenly weighted 1-2% portfolio weightings for each potential investment is reasonable for Texas Instruments. If after further due diligence and closer examination Texas Instruments passes my impairment tests, I'll probably go with a 1% weighting at $72.45 and a 1% weighting at $48.30, if the price falls that far.

It should also be noted, that while I'm not primarily a dividend investor, if TXN does get down to around that $72 level, it will be yielding about 4%. Given Texas Instruments' long track record of superior performance, and that it's a rare high-yielding technology stock which could potentially produce income for years to come while likely diversifying a dividend investor's portfolio, I would probably go with a 2% weighting for each of my potential purchases if I were focused on income instead of a 1% weighting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.