VanEck Vectors Retail: The Ticker Spells Merry Christmas

Introduction

As a kid back in the 1960s, one of the signals that the holidays were approaching was a catchy commercial of Santa riding down a hill atop a Norelco cordless shaver with the tagline, “Noëlco even our name says Merry Christmas.” These days, of course, Halloween seems to signal the start of the holiday shopping season. But what matters for investors are the numbers retail stores report in the following Spring. Based on my projections, I’m inclined to bet on the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Holiday Sales Projections

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts retail sales this year to be 4.3-4.8% higher than last. Their forecast for upwards of $720B in sales in November and December will warm the hearts of retailers as holiday sales represent nearly 20 percent of all annual retail sales. Indeed, Amazon (AMZN) recognizes about one-third of their revenue in their 4th quarter. Christmas is truly a make or break period for Jewelry stores with Signet Jewelers (SIG), for example, reporting that almost 40% of their sales occur during their holiday fourth quarter.

Given so much that is at stake and a rosy forecast from the world’s largest and oldest retail trade association, investors may be tempted to look no further and load up on individual retail stocks or buy a basket of them via an ETF in the hopes of cashing in after the new year when fourth quarter results come in.

Forecasts Historically Bad

Well, not so fast. NRF’s track record is not that great as the table below illustrates. In fairness though, no other organization of which I am aware does any better in holiday prognostications. Too many quantitative variables are involved not to mention the mercurial mood of shoppers as they navigate around endless floor displays and, for some, endure family members’ verbatim recitation of Chevy Chase’s Christmas Vacation (“Are you serious, Clark?”)

Year NRF YoY Forecast (Initial) US Census Bureau Actual YoY 2003 5.7% 5.1% 04 4.5% 6.8% 05 5.1% 6.2% 06 5% 3.2% 07 4% 2.7% 08 2.2% -4.7% 09 -1% .2% 10 2.3% 5.2% 11 3.8% 4.6% 12 4.1% 2.6% 13 3.9% 3.0% 14 4.1% 5.0% 15 3.7% 3.2% 16 3.6% 3.2% 17 4.0% 5.3% 2018 4.3-4.8% ??

Table 1 – Initial NRF vs. Actual Holiday Retail Sales for November and December. (Sources: Various business periodicals published in late Oct to early November 2003-2017 citing NRF forecasts and combined Census Bureau Monthly data for November and December 2003-2017 Monthly Retail Trade, Main Page - US Census Bureau)

What Drives Holiday Sales?

Forecasting firms look at many variables when making their projections which include readily available, hard to uncover and even proprietary data. I looked at the following potential variables for the period 2003-2017: Personal & disposal income and savings data, calendar days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, gasoline prices, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey results, revolving credit, and employment data,

I found that two variables - the YoY changes in personal savings (October to October) and changes in calendar days between Thanksgiving and Christmas - appear to drive yearly changes in holiday sales. See the table below. (Note: Welcome those with advanced knowledge of complex statistical tests to weigh in and others who may have ideas on how to capture the historical effects of November and December weather.)

Table 2 – Excel Regression Analysis: YoY Personal Savings, Shopping Days and Holiday sales (Sources: Census Bureau for retail sales Oct & Nov, US Bureau of Economic Analysis for personal savings, and days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Year 2018 Calendar - United States)

Make Your Own Forecast

Given the experts' track record, investors can likely do just as well in developing their own forecasts of the amount of good cheer retailers and their investors will enjoy this holiday season. Personal savings with its negative slope is a drag on holiday spending while the more shopping days is a positive factor. My prediction for 2018 is for a YoY increase in personal savings of 9.6% (a bit above the 15-year average of 8%) owing to a robust job market yet increasing concerns over what 2019 may bring (potential end of the long bull market, impact of tariffs, etc.).

And if I add a roughly 10% increase in the number of shopping days this year compared to the average over the past several years, regression analysis suggests holiday sales will increase this year by 6.2%. This would be very good as it would come on the heels of 2017’s 6.6%, which was the best since 2004.

Armed with one’s forecast of holiday sales, the investor can then decide on whether to buy individual retail stocks or, better yet, a basket of them via the VanEck Vectors Retail or the SPDR S&P Retail (XRT).

Ticker Assets Expenses Premium/Discount 12-Month Yield Forward EPS # of Holdings RTH $129.7M 0.35% 0.04% 1.38% 18.63 25 XRT $597.5M 0.35% -0.15% 1.38% 13.71 95

Table 3 – Description of RTH and XRT (Source: Morningstar.com)

Keep in mind the holdings of these two EFTs are quite different. The top three holdings in the concentrated RTH which launched in late 2011 include Amazon, 17%; Home Depot (HD), 10.2%; and Walmart (WMT), 9.8%. In contrast, individual stock holdings in XRT which debuted in 2006 range from 1.56%, L Brands (LB) to 0.89%, Groupon (GRPN).

There appears to be no statistically significant insight to be gleaned by comparing roughly March 15th YoY price changes in XRT vs. YoY changes in holiday sales. (I used March 15th since most retail firms report their holiday sales by then). There is, however, a modest relationship between RTH’s YoY price increases and holiday sales as shown below which investors may find useful.

Table 4 - Excel Regression analysis: YoY Increase in price of RTH (approx. March 15 to March 15 (Sources: Morningstar.com for RTH price and Census Bureau for changes in holiday sales)

Based on the predictive power the coefficient, my estimated 6.2% YoY increase in Christmas retail sales should result in a 19% YoY increase in the price of RTH in March 2019 or about 8% more than November 11, 2018’s closing at $105.97. Conversely, if we accept the midpoint of NRF’s holiday sales estimate of 4.55%, RTH’s price next March would represent a 6.25% upside from its recent closing date. Finally, for the pessimists among us, if we use the average 15-year YoY holiday sales increase of 3.3%, then, alas, RTH’s price for March 2019 appears to be already baked in. (Estimated returns are for price only, not dividends.)

Recommendation

It’s difficult to get it more wrong than the so-called experts when predicting holiday sales. So, have some fun this season with your own forecast and then depending on your predictions, place a small bet on RTH. (Or you can wait until the October 2018 Personal Savings data is released on November 29th and decide.) If you bet right, you’ll likely be able to tell your friends that you beat the experts.

As for me, I’ll bet that even their ticker - RTH - spells Merry Christmas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.