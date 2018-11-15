JD.com's Earnings: Focus On These 3 Metrics

JD.com doesn't want earnings; it wants to reinvest its earnings into the company, bringing margins down to attract customers.

The company is building out a world-class infrastructure, with logistics, a huge network of offline stores in different categories, a parcel service, and much more.

Introduction

On November 19th, next Monday, JD.com (JD) will release its earnings for the third quarter of FY 2018.

The stock has been in a race down for quite a while now, making it the worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 in 2018. This is the trajectory of the stock YTD:

JD data by YCharts

Could the earnings release revive the stock price? What metrics should you look at? Those are the questions I want to address with this article.

Why JD's earnings don't matter now

The relation of JD with earnings has not been very positive. These are the results from the last four quarters:

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

As you can see, the earnings results are volatile and minimal. If you invest in JD, you shouldn't be doing it for the EPS growth on a GAAP basis, because that is not the priority of JD. Just as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has consistently done over the last two decades, it is building out a huge logistical system, maybe even the most advanced in the whole world. It consists of fulfillment centers, warehouses, and other forms of storage.

(Source: Earnings call slides Q2 2018)

But that is not all: JD is building out a huge network of simple convenience stores. That network should consist of 1 million stores all across China. The convenience stores can be profitable on their own, but they will also have a second role: that of distribution center. That will cut the very expensive last-mile delivery price completely or almost completely for JD and its customers.

Besides that there are also the 7Fresh supermarkets, for upmarket clients in first-tier cities, and the X-marts, fully automated convenience stores, without cashiers. This is the way that retail will evolve: more intertwining of online and offline. That is the reason that Amazon bought Whole Foods and is trying to shape its cashier-free shops too. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) calls it New Retail. If you want to know more about JD's offline expansion, you can read this article.

JD is also working on automated delivery with drones, self-driving trucks, etc.

(JD drone delivery (Source))

(JD's small self-driving delivery trucks (Source))

But building out such a huge logistic system in such a huge country as China costs of course a lot of money. Besides that, JD is also building a network in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand and Vietnam, and is about to start doing the same in Europe (France, Germany, and Great Britain).

Just as Amazon has done, JD is building out its infrastructure for years now. It will give it a competitive advantage as a shipper. Amazon hit the news this week with the fact that it ships cheaper than UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX). This was only to its fulfillment center, but I think that is the way the next big push in retail will be, and JD will be prepared for that. It was the first e-commerce player to open a parcel delivery service just a few weeks ago.

The press release about that new service also clearly shows what JD wants (RaaS):

The new parcel delivery service is the latest step in JD.com's strategy to open its technology and infrastructure up to other shippers, businesses and industries - offering what is known as "Retail as a Service," or RaaS. JD hopes to revolutionize global commerce by connecting the world with its Global Smart Supply Chain.

So, yes, JD wants to be a retailer, but it sees that margins in retail are paper thin, and if you want to have market share, you must compete on price and quality. But by opening up for other retailers to use its huge logistical system, Retail as a Service, it can take higher profit margins from the same investment. This will also be the way that Amazon will follow.

In this whole story, trailing earnings don't matter that much. The company has a long-term vision, and it is building out a world-class logistical system, highly sophisticated, automated and computerized.

Earnings don't matter at this moment for JD. As an investor of JD, you should know that. On the 2017 Q3 earnings conference call, JD CEO Richard Liu told said so much to investors:

Yeah, so over the long-term, our commitment is to improve our profitability on an annual basis. And with that in mind, we do not manage earnings on a quarterly basis, and if any certain quarter has outsized profitability, we may decide to reinvest part of that excess return back into the business to pursue further growth. So that strategy has not changed. We do not intend to pursue very large outsized increase in net margin for any single year, but we want to make sure that margin will increase steadily over a very, very long period of time. Yes, so if you look at it over the long-term, any excess return beyond our expectations will be reinvested roughly 30% to 40% of those excess returns back into the business and half of that will be in technologies.

As you see, JD takes the very long-term approach, which I like a lot, as an investor for the very long term. What JD does is unlike other, more traditional companies. If it has earned more than it thought it would, it reinvests that money, partly in infrastructure, partly in technology, but also partly in lowering prices to attract customers. It brings down its margins on purpose to drive customer number growth. But then analysts pick on it because "margins start to erode because of competition." If you know the company and its history, you know this is not true. As strange it may sound, but for this company lower margins mean excellent business. But I love those analysts bringing the stock price down so I can accumulate more.

If you have read Li Zhigang's book, The JD.com Story, you will know that JD has fought a lot of battles before, and because of the strategic and long-term thinking of Richard Liu and his management team, all of those battles were won.

(Source: Amazon.com)

What to look at in JD's earnings

1. Cash flow

Cash flow is the life blood of all companies. Amazon deferred earnings for years on end, but its cash flow has always been great and that is what the company is built on. Those investors who didn't understand that have missed that boat, scoffing all the while about how stupid investors were to invest in the "biggest bubble of all time" that had such a big market cap and negative or futile earnings, resulting in negative or sky-high P/E multiples. The same goes for JD: cash flow is what you should look at, not earnings. As you can see from the infograph from the Q2 2018 earnings call slides, cash flow, especially free cash flow, has grown nicely over the last few years:

Beware though. The cash flow growth might slow down this year. Maybe you have noticed the small (6) on the graph. This is a footnote. It is quite important, especially for the free cash flow. It reads:

(6) The company has been conducting a complex settlement process change since the second half of 2017 to settle the marketplace transactions directly through third party payment companies, as required by the regulators. As a result, there was a negative impact to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, due to the decrease in advance from customers for their marketplace purchases and payable to merchants.

Maybe the impact is already away, since free cash flow grew strongly again in the last quarter. These are the results of the last six quarters, taken from the Q2 2018 earnings call slides again:

But you can be assured that when JD announces its FY 2018 results that some bears will point to falling or stagnating free cash flow. Don't let them scare you away from JD. This is a temporary situation.

2. Active Customer Accounts

Another important metric to look at for JD is active customer accounts. Since JD pours so much money in its customers, this should be visible in the number of people that use the platform. If free cash flow is used to lower the margins on purpose to attract new users or make existing customers more active, this should bear fruits. Otherwise the money is wasted.

In Q2 2018, the number of active customer accounts increased by 21.5% YoY to 313.8 million.

3. Revenue growth

As customer numbers go up, revenue should go up too. But the revenue growth should exceed the active customer accounts growth, because the low margins should give a stimulus to existing customers too to buy more from JD. This is the trajectory of the net revenues of the past years.

As you can see, the growth rate goes down, but this is absolutely normal, because of the law of large numbers. After all, we're talking about almost $15B in quarterly revenue.

Conclusion

There are lots of data you can use to bring JD down, the most easiest being EPS. But you should know the strategy of the company before you judge. Cash flow, active consumer accounts and revenue are the key metrics for JD. Profit margins are lowered on purpose to generate more users and revenue, so they are not important. Earnings are retained to invest in the company's future, so they are unimportant. I hope that this article can help you cancel out the noise surrounding JD's earnings next Monday.

If you have enjoyed this article and don't want to miss updates on JD, feel free to hit the "Follow" button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.