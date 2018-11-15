Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - Take A Look At Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Introduction

In this article, I will provide a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment grade corporate bonds and high-yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at a discount to NAV. The use of leverage in closed-end funds and the fact that they are mostly targeted and used by retail investors make them much more volatile, which offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The Benchmark

This week during and after the elections there was excitement for leveraged loans but at the end of the week, we saw the usual picture. The benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) started the week at $23.04 and finished the week at $23.06. Source: Barchart.com - BKLN daily chart (6 months)

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN). SNLN tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid leveraged loans. This week, the ETF opened at $18.07 and closed the week at $18.07. Source: Barchart.com SNLN daily chart (6 months)

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US Treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation. The three-month rate for November 09 was 2.61813%.

Source: global-rates.com

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

This week several funds declared monthly distributions:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for November as $0.1200.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for November as $0.0960.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for November as $0.0600.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

At this point, no fund trades with positive Z-Score, so based on statistics we cannot consider short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "buy" candidates, which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here. So, before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

Source: CEFConnect.com

There is one more fund in this group which I am unable to add to the cefconnect.com screener, so I will mention its Z-Score and discount. Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) has -1.5 Z-Score and -11.83% discount.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Its portfolio is as follows:

Source: www.agmfunds.com

The average 1-year Z-Score for the sector this week is -1.84 with AIF included (last week it was -2.16).

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Now, the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) trades at a premium of 1.93%. The fund does not use leverage and does not have a statistically significant Z-Score number (-1), so we cannot consider it as a short trade candidate. The other fund that trades at a premium is Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) with 0.23%. But as we already mentioned, the fund is not suitable for short trades based on statistics (-0.20 Z-Score).

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we have the usual picture for the sector - too many candidates to choose from. This market environment is more suited for short trades, but there are no candidates based on the statistic. So you can wait for selling overreaction and try long trades. Some funds are nearing their 2016 lows, one of them is VOYA Prime Rate Trust (PPR).

Source: Barchart.com PPR daily chart (5 years)

The other one is Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. We can place some orders at these levels and try to enter long at prices with a big discount.

Source: Barchart.com PHD daily chart (5 years)

The VOYA Prime Rate Trust (PPR), as I have mentioned in my previous articles, is one of the most liquid funds in the sector, also this fund increased its distribution recently. The fund trades at a discount of -14.23% and -2.10 Z-Score.

The other fund I have mentioned, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, also looks statistically attractive. Its discount is -13.69% and the 52-week average is -8.71%. So there is enough profit potential. Here you can see how the fund traded to its NAV: Source: CEFConnect.com

The chart translated in numbers.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The earnings coverage is at 93.67%, according to the latest available data (semiannual report) as of May 31, 2018.

Source: CEFdata.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 6.98%; AIF included in the calculation.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have one closed-end fund whose effective leverage is equal to zero - Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO). The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 32.97%. Below, I have shown the funds which have above the average effective leverage. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt. Also, most of these CEFs use leverage and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses. If you try mean-reversion trades, my advice is to start small and be patient. Also, it's good to have short-sale candidates (working as hedging reaction) in case problems in the sector become severe.

