Kite Realty Group: This 7.9% Yielding REIT Is A Very Strong Buy

Not only does Kite offer a low-risk 7.9% yield, but also its dividend is likely to grow at about 4% over time.

Warren Buffett famously said that the best returns come from “being greedy when others are fearful”.

Co-produced with Dividend Sensei

Warren Buffett famously said that the best returns come from "being greedy when others are fearful". That means that when the market becomes excessively bearish on a company, it can trade at ridiculously low levels that creates a high margin of safety, as well as generate extremely strong, long-term total returns.

However, in the REIT sector, there are plenty of low-quality “yield traps”, or poorly run REITs with unsafe dividends and declining business models. Or to put another way, these are not deep value opportunities, but are cheap for good reason (you want to avoid them like the plague). Our goal is to point out the best deep value opportunities in REITs that offer the best combination of generous and safe yield, good long-term dividend growth potential, and market-beating returns when the valuation inevitably returns to more normal levels over time.

That’s why I’m so excited to point out the great investment potential of Kite Realty Group (KRG), which is one of the most undervalued quality REITs you can buy today. Not only does Kite offer a low-risk 7.9% yield, but also its dividend is likely to grow at about 4% over time. Combined with its rock-bottom valuation, that means investors might be able to enjoy over 15+% CAGR total returns in the coming years.

Photo Source

The Business

Kite Realty Group IPO'd in 2004, and today owns 115 community high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in 19 states. Kite Realty is NOT a mall REIT and has very little exposure to struggling retailers like Sears or J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). In fact, Kite’s retail tenants are thriving, with 75% of rent coming from America’s largest, most affluent, and fastest growing cities.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And 93% of its rent is from retailers that are either service or experiential, or are thriving by incorporating omnichannel (online sales) into their business models. This means that just 7% of rent is from retailers at risk of e-commerce disruption.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In addition, despite its small size, Kite Realty has a very diversified tenant base, with its largest 10 retailers accounting for less than 20% of annual rent. What’s more, those retailers are mostly thriving companies which continue to open new stores disproving the common “retail apocalypse” myth.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In Q3 2018, 70% of all new leases were to restaurant, grocery, and service-oriented tenants. Add it all up and you get a REIT whose cash flow is from a strong tenant base which has little risk of being disrupted by the rise of online sales. That means plenty of funds available from operations, or FFO (REIT equivalent of operating cash flow and what funds the dividend), to support one of the most generous, low-risk yields on Wall Street.

But Kite’s strong core business model and generous and safe yield is just one reason to like the stock. The strongest part of the investment thesis is management’s long-term plans to continue improving its property portfolio and thus achieve strong cash flow and dividend growth in the coming years.

Why Kite Realty Is A Very Strong Buy Today

Kite Realty shares are down 47% off their all-time highs in mid-2016, due to a perfect storm of factors. While all REITs have suffered from long-term interest rates rising off their lowest levels in history, retail REITs, in particular, have been victims of the “retail apocalypse” theme that has become so popular in the media and on Wall Street. The truth is actually the opposite. In 2017 about 4,000 net stores opened, and analysts are expecting an additional 3,000 in 2018.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

That’s due to smart retailers adopting online sales into their business models (omnichannel) as nearly all of Kite’s tenants have done. This has caused total retail sales for brick & mortar retailers to never fall below 2.5% annual growth since 2011 and recently achieve a 5% YOY growth rate.

But if the retail apocalypse is actually a myth, then what explains Kite Realty’s share price getting cut in half in the past two years? Well, there’s the fact that in mid-2016, REITs in general were in a bubble (and have since been through a bear market). In addition, in 2017, Kite Realty has decided to undertake a three-year strategic redevelopment plan that involves large amounts of asset sales to further enhance its asset quality base and long-term growth prospects.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

However, asset sales mean less cash flow in the short-term, which is why analysts expect three years of slightly negative FFO/share growth from the REIT. Wall Street isn’t known for its patience, and negative growth, combined with rising long-term interest rates and the “retail apocalypse” myth created a perfect storm to crush the share price.

However, Kite’s strategy is actually very sound. That’s because the REIT is selling off its lowest-quality properties, specifically those in less dense and affluent secondary markets.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The $155 million in properties the REIT has sold in the past two years (with another $100 million planned, mostly for 2019) have tended to have:

39% lower average household income

44% less population density

41% lower average base rent per square foot

The proceeds from these asset sales have gone to two things. First, deleveraging the balance sheet, which is fundamentally great for long-term financial flexibility and dividend security. More importantly, the REIT is self-funding its growth with retained cash flow and asset sale proceeds via its “3-R” strategy.

(Source: Investor presentation)

That means redeveloping its property base to better suit the needs of today’s retail environment. Kite has already completed $34 million in redevelopments in 2018, is working on another $39 million, and has another $48 million in its long-term growth pipeline. The higher profitability of these projects (8.1% to 11% returns on capital) will not just grow cash flow in the medium-term (2020 and beyond), but also boost the REIT’s long-term fundamentals which ultimately drives dividend growth and the share price. Those fundamentals include things like lease spreads, occupancy rates, and growth rates in average base rent.

Kite’s lease spreads are an important proxy for the quality of its properties. These are the rental increases the REIT gets when old leases expire or are terminated by struggling tenants. In Q3 Kite’s cash rent spreads across both new and renewed leases were 7.3%, and factoring in contractual annual rent increases were 11.4%. In general double-digit lease spreads show that a retail REIT has strong properties with good foot traffic that will attract and retain top-quality tenants.

Similarly, the average base rent for its property portfolio increased by 5% over the past year, while same-store net operating income or SS NOI was up 1.5%. For full-year 2018 management expects to deliver 1.5% SS NOI growth. Same property occupancy was a decent 93.9%, down slightly from 94.4% in Q3 2017. The decline in occupancy was mostly to a small number of failed tenants, including bankrupt Toys “R” Us. 40% of the square footage leased to that company has already been released (for much higher rental rates).

The non-retail businesses have occupancy rates of 97.0%, helping to ensure stable, recurring cash flow. Struggling retail REITs, the kind that are “yield traps” that are likely to cut their dividends in the future, tend to have negative SS NOI, negative lease spreads, and sharply falling occupancy rates.

Kite is focused on not just quality retail properties but what’s called “mixed-use” ones as well. That means it's combining its community center retail operations with hotels (partnering with Embassy Suites by Hilton), as well as adding apartment buildings. These help to increase foot traffic to its retail tenants and increase occupancy, base rents, and grow funds from operation or FFO/share over time. In fact, according to CEO John Kite (CEO since 1997, before the IPO), by the second half of 2019, Kite’s FFO/share should be growing again, and by 2020, its growth rate should be back to historical levels.

Today Kite Realty has $467.3 million in liquidity (cash and remaining credit facilities) available to help fund its growth efforts. That’s in addition to the $65 million in annual retained cash flow the REIT has after paying its dividend. This means the REIT, which is currently self-funding its growth plans (no need to issue equity), has more than enough dry powder to execute on its 3-R strategy. In fact, Kite’s retained cash flow is enough to continue funding its growth even after dispositions are complete in 2019. That will likely mean the balance sheet keeps getting stronger and the dividend safer.

Speaking of the dividend, that’s at the heart of Kite’s long-term investing thesis. Kite Realty’s dividend profile is excellent, courtesy of a mouthwatering yield that’s low-risk courtesy of a low FFO payout ratio.

REIT Yield 2018 FFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Analyst FFO/Share Growth Consensus Total Return Potential (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (10 Year Time Frame) Kite Realty Group 7.9% 64% 4.3% 12.2% 17.8% S&P 500 1.9% 38% 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Over the long-term, analysts expect Kite to grow its FFO/share at about 4%, which should support similar dividend growth. This means that even assuming no multiple expansion, Kite should easily deliver strong, double-digit total returns, far in excess of what the S&P 500 is likely to offer. And when we consider potential total returns by adjusting for valuation, then Kite’s return potential looks even better. That’s because today the REIT is trading at the lowest valuations in years.

P/FFO: 8.1

14-Year Average P/FFO: 12.4

Growth Rate Baked Into Current Share Price: -0.2%

Kite Realty’s P/FFO (REIT equivalent of a PE ratio) is 35% below its long-term (since IPO) average. It also implies a slightly negative FFO/share growth rate. That means that if Kite delivers on its long-term growth plans, the cash multiple should return to historical norms. That would mean the share price rises faster than FFO/share and dividends, potentially resulting in some of the highest long-term annualized total returns in all of REITdom.

Also boosting the investment case for Kite is the fact that the REIT has learned the right lessons from the Financial Crisis when it, along with 56 other REITs, were forced to cut their dividends. That was due to excessive debt levels that forced even REITs with good payout ratios to reduce their payouts to conserve cash as credit markets froze up. Since peaking in 2011 Kite’s net leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) has declined by 50% from 13.3 to 6.7.

Net debt/EBITDA: 6.7 (sector average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 3.5 (sector average 3.4)

S&P Credit Rating: BBB- (Stable outlook)

Average Interest Cost: 4.1%

It’s true that Kite’s debt levels are still higher than the average REITs; however, its interest coverage ratio is right in line with the sector average. More importantly, the REIT enjoys a stable investment grade credit rating that allows it to borrow (89% fixed-rate debt) for long periods (average maturity 6.2 years). And that borrowing is at interest rates that are well below its returns on invested capital which range from 8.1% to 11%. This basically means that Kite is able to continue to grow profitably, including executing on its mixed-use development and retail redevelopment projects if it wanted to accelerate its redevelopment plans.

(Source: Earnings supplement)

With no major debt repayments coming until 2021, management has plenty of time to continue strengthening the balance sheet by deleveraging. In fact, recently Kite Realty refinanced so that it has just $21 million in debt coming due through 2020. What’s more its debt maturing in any given year is now 20% or less of its total debt in any given year. That provides even more flexibility for management to continue executing on its 3-R strategy.

That’s because today Kite is retaining enough cash flow (due to its low dividend payout ratio) that it isn’t nearly as reliant on debt as it was in the past (currently not at all). And the REIT has been using much of this year’s asset sales to reduce its leverage ratio, which is expected to finish 2018 at 6.5.

(Source: Investor presentation)

A stronger balance sheet will be yet another reason the P/FFO ratio is likely to rise over time, thus boosting the REIT’s long-term return potential.

But while Kite Realty certainly has a lot going for it, that’s not to say there aren’t risks investors need to consider.

Risks To Consider

While Kite Realty is a quality REIT whose current valuation ignores its strong and improving fundamentals, that doesn’t mean that it’s a Grade A blue chip. The REIT still has 25% rent exposure to secondary markets, and even after dispositions are done next year, it will still have relatively high exposure to these markets. That will likely drag on lease spreads which are the main organic growth driver of rent and FFO/share. Lease spreads should still rise, but will likely remain below those of rivals like Kimco (KIM) and Brixmor Property Group (BRX).

Investors will want to watch Kite’s lease spreads in the future to make sure they don’t consistently dip below 10%. That might indicate that the redevelopment plan isn’t working out as hoped, and could mean Kite’s cash flows decline during the next recession.

That’s the next risk to consider. While nearly all of its rent is e-commerce resistant, far less is recession proof. Kite has plenty of strong anchors (grocery stores, and discount retailers), but during an economic downturn, FFO/share is likely to decline. Not as severely as the Great Recession mind you, and the low payout ratio and much stronger balance sheet should make another dividend cut unnecessary. However, a dividend freeze may occur so investors need to be comfortable with that.

Finally, there’s the balance sheet. While Kite has done a great job of cutting its net debt/EBITDA ratio in half in the past seven years, a 6.5 leverage ratio is still high by industry standards. To become a sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, stock (dividend cut even in severe recession unlikely), Kite will need to steadily reduce its debt further. Fortunately, the self-funding plan combined with the 3-R strategy means the leverage ratio could steadily decline over time. However, management has thus far only committed to deleveraging in the short-term (2019). While a long-term leverage ratio of 6.0 would still likely be safe, it would potentially limit the REIT’s ability to obtain future credit upgrades which would ensure low borrowing costs (and an even safer dividend) in all economic and interest rate environments.

Bottom Line: Kite Realty Is One Of The Most Undervalued Quality REIT You Can Buy Today

Kite Realty is a perfect example of how the market’s short-term fixation of simplistic themes, such as “interest rates up, REITs down” and the “retail apocalypse” can create fantastic long-term high-yield investing opportunities. That’s because the market is currently heavily discounting the REIT’s strong and improving fundamentals.

While true that Kite Realty is not a Grade A industry leader, the solid focus on higher-quality mixed-use community center properties, as well as strengthening its balance sheet, should result in good long-term FFO/share growth. Along with a modest payout ratio and future credit upgrades, that should make the generous dividend safe, even during the next recession.

Combine Kite’s 7.9% yield and long-term 4% dividend growth with the lowest valuation in years and the result is a high-yield income stock with 15+% annualized total return potential over the coming decade. This makes Kite one of the best REIT investments on offer today for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. Take Charge!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRG, KIM, BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.