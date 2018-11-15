Awilco Drilling: Shell Adds 3 Option Wells To WilPhoenix Contract

The quarter was weak as the sole working rig was hot stacked until September. Now it's back on a long-term contract.

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) shares have stabilized following the company’s decision to suspend the dividend in order to be better positioned to finance the newbuild rig. Awilco has recently reported its third quarter results, and it’s a good opportunity to evaluate the company’s position.

Awilco reported revenue of $3.2 million and a loss of $10.2 million. Semi-sub WilPhoenix has commenced its contract with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) on September 7 after being warm stacked, so these numbers are not surprising. In the third quarter, the operating expenses for WilPhoenix were $76,000 per day, which, given the dayrate of $116,000 per day, led to a cash flow of $40,000 per day. Should Awilco be able to keep expenses at current levels (it guides for $80,000 per day in 2019), the rig will be generating close to $15 million of cash on an annual basis.

The company finished the third quarter with $66.3 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. The key valuation driver is, of course, the fate of the company’s newbuild rig, which is set to be delivered in 2021. Currently, Awilco is working on finding the customer for the rig which is essential for financing of this newbuild. Also, the company has an option to order a second rig in March 2019 and it will be interesting to see whether Awilco takes on the challenge. Given the healthy market dynamics in the North Sea, the order of the second rig appears possible.

Meanwhile, the only working rig WilPhoenix got additional options from Shell. Importantly, Shell added exploration wells (currently, the rig is doing plug & abandonment jobs). Should the options be exercised, the rig will be busy until August 2020:

Source: Awilco Q3 presentation

Currently, the market is valuing Awilco at roughly $215 million. As per Bassoe Offshore, the company’s rigs are worth $33 million-$44 million excluding the newbuild. The value of the contract with Shell is about $25 million. The cash on the balance sheet is $66 million and no long-term debt is due. Thus, the market is valuing the newbuild rig and the company’s ability to order three more newbuild rigs at about $85 million.

It looks like a reasonable premium given the favorable terms of the rig building deal ($425 million with 10% down payment, 10% in two years and 80% at delivery) And, of course, the upside may be provided by a good contract and its cash flows should Awilco be able to find such a contract for the rig that is due to be delivered in 2021.

In my opinion, Awilco’s story remains interesting but now as yield hunters are gone after the suspension of the dividend, the stock will receive less attention. The oil price slump is also doing its dirty job, pushing the premium for Awilco’s newbuild rig package down despite the fact that North Sea activity is unlikely to find itself under pressure after a spectacular one-time move from oil (ultra-deepwater drilling activity appears to be more at risk). With this in mind, the valuation assigned to the newbuild package may even go lower despite the fact that it is unlikely that such a drop would be fundamentally justified.

The next important catalyst for the stock will be the management’s decision regarding the order of the second newbuild rig, which will likely be announced in February 2019. Until then, the general market view of offshore drilling companies will likely be a major factor for short-term moves of Awilco shares.

Should they go even lower due to whatever panic that may happen, a good buying opportunity will occur. At current levels, the valuation is reasonable (perhaps, to the cheaper side), but it’s hard to expect too much value buyers in the offshore drilling space right now given the speculative nature of the industry and the necessity to wait for 2020–2021 to see the true value of Awilco’s newbuild package.

