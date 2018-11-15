Macy's Tanks On Solid Quarter, I Scratch My Head

I think M may be one of the best department store stocks available in the market at current levels.

Traders and short-term investors may have locked in gains ahead of an important shopping season that could introduce risks in the retail space.

Macy's stock was down 7% on Wednesday despite mounting evidence that the retailer has been doing just fine.

Someone needs to help me understand this one.

On November 14th, ahead of the opening bell, retailer Macy's (M) reported 3Q18 results that looked impressive. Total sales of $5.59 billion, which include $185 million in credit card revenues, rose 3% YOY - one of the best growth rates seen in the past five years at least. Adjusted EPS of $0.27 lavishly beat consensus expectations by 12 cents. Earnings guidance for the full year was raised beyond what the third quarter beat alone would have called for.

Yet, the stock was down 7% by the end of this Wednesday's trading session, heading back to May 2018 levels at just over $33/share.

Credit: Fortune

What do the numbers say?

On the key drivers, comps reached a 2017-2018 high of 3.3% - granted, over 3Q17 levels that had been uninspiring, see chart below. Macy's management team once again credited strength across the board for the solid results, citing "another double-digit quarter from the digital business and improved trend in brick and mortar across the fleet, with particularly strong results from the Growth50 stores."

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

It was encouraging to see gross margin rise nearly 40 bps YOY, a rare feat in the competitive world of retail nowadays. Momentum had been building since 3Q17, when gross margin came in nearly flat and began to climb progressively - likely reflecting better inventory levels and, as a result, less discounting activity over the past four quarters. Should my interpretation of the numbers be right, the company's CEO Jeff Gennette may have a point when he states that Macy's has "the right merchandise, the right marketing and the right customer experiences in place to deliver" a strong holiday season.

Operating costs once again proved not to be much of a concern. For a while, I feared that investments in the digital channel and a tight labor market that was likely to pressure wages could shave quite a bit off Macy's bottom line. Instead, opex rose only 3.1% YOY on a non-GAAP basis, largely in line with the company's top-line growth. Smaller gains from the disposition of assets amounted to a noticeable $23 million pre-tax headwind to earnings (roughly five cents in adjusted EPS). In my view, however, investors should not punish Macy's much for the YOY drop in asset gains, considering they speak little to the retailer's operational performance.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Is M worth a shot?

It is hard for me to pinpoint a single weak spot in Macy's 3Q18 results or outlook for the remainder for the year. Therefore, understanding today's bearishness is particularly hard. Other analysts have tried, with blame assigned to store closures and a parallel drawn between Macy's and bankrupt peer Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) not quite sounding convincing enough.

In my view, M's 63% share price climb witnessed over the past 12 months may have driven traders and short-term investors to lock in gains ahead of an important shopping season that could introduce risks in the retail space. In this case, I believe decent performance in the holiday months may be enough to attract buyers to M once again.

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Co./Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Macy's - M 8.3x 6.5% 1.3x 11.1% Kohl's (KSS) 13.8x 7.0% 2.0x 14.0% Dillard's (DDS) 11.9x 7.0% 1.7x 4.2% Nordstrom (JWN) 17.1x 7.0% 2.4x 7.3%

If I set market sentiment aside for a moment and focus on company fundamentals and stock valuations, it is hard for me not to remain an M bull. As the chart and table above suggest, the stock continues to be the cheapest within the peer group, while comps, margins, earnings and cash generation (not to mention an enticing dividend yield of over 4%) remain solid. For these reasons, I think M may be one of the best department store stocks available in the market at current levels.

