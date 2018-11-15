CareTrust: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 4.2%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

That said, though, shares are no longer a bargain. It may be better to wait for a drop.

CareTrust is growing its property portfolio and FFO on the back of acquisitions.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) is a fast-growing healthcare REIT in the skilled nursing facility, or SNF sector. The company has a strong real estate portfolio and benefits from long term growth trends in the healthcare industry. CareTrust REIT covers its dividend payout with funds from operations, and is raising its dividend at a fast clip. Though I like the REIT, shares are no longer a bargain. An investment in CTRE comes with an entry yield of 4.2 percent.

CareTrust REIT's shares have had a good run in 2018. So far this year, the healthcare REIT's share price has appreciated 16.5 percent, but shares are now on the brink of being overbought, according to the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts

CareTrust REIT - Portfolio Snapshot

CareTrust REIT's property portfolio was comprised of 190 net-leased healthcare facilities at the end of Q3-2018. The majority of investments relate to skilled nursing facilities which accounted for 72.7 percent of the REIT's total rent. Multi-service campuses and senior housing properties made up the rest of the REIT's portfolio, representing 13.1 percent and 14.2 percent of rent, respectively.

Here's a portfolio snapshot:

Source: CareTrust REIT Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

CareTrust is a widely diversified healthcare REIT as its 190 properties are located in 25 U.S. states. Texas and California are CareTrust REIT's largest markets thanks to the states' large elderly populations.

Texas accounts for 18.9 percent of the REIT's investments and 19.2 percent of run-rate rent while California represents 17.4 percent of total real estate investments and 19.4 percent of run-rate rent.

Here's a location map.

Source: CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT has a long-duration lease portfolio which produces recurring cash flow for the real estate investment trust. The majority of the REIT's leases expire only after 2030.

Source: CareTrust REIT

Growth

CareTrust REIT is growing at a fast clip because the company is heavily playing the acquisition game. The REIT regularly purchases new properties in order to scale its real estate platform and grow its funds from operations. In 2018, for instance, the real estate investment trust acquired 10 new facilities for $87.9 million.

Here's an acquisition breakdown. Source: CareTrust REIT

On the back of acquisitions, CareTrust REIT has enjoyed a steady increase in funds from operations over the last several quarters.

Source: CareTrust REIT

Balance Sheet And Leverage

CareTrust REIT's real estate investments are valued at $1.2 billion. The REIT has a stable balance sheet with only a moderate amount of debt sitting on it.

Here's CareTrust REIT's most recent balance sheet.

Source: CareTrust REIT

The real estate investment trust's leverage ratio, measured by the debt-to-normalized-EBITDA-ratio, has trended down in the last two quarters. The lower the leverage ratio, the more stable CareTrust REIT's business and dividend.

Source: CareTrust REIT

Distribution Coverage

CareTrust REIT covers its dividend payout with normalized funds from operations, which suggests that the dividend payout can at least be maintained going forward.

CareTrust REIT earned an average of $0.31/share in normalized FFO in the last six quarters, comfortably outearning its average dividend of $0.20/share (implied norm. FFO-payout ratio: 64.0 percent).

Here are CareTrust REIT's major dividend coverage stats, updated for Q3-2018 earnings.

Source: Achilles Research

CareTrust REIT has grown its dividend payout at a fast clip in the past several years, thanks to the REIT's strong FFO growth related to its acquisitions.

Here's CareTrust REIT's 3-year dividend growth chart.

CTRE Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

CareTrust REIT has guided for its normalized funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.27-$1.28/share in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $19.53, income investors pay ~15.3x 2018e norm. FFO for the REIT's dividend stream.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

CareTrust REIT is a fast-growing real estate investment trust. That said, though, the REIT depends on acquisitions to grow FFO which makes the company dependent on a steady flow of new investment opportunities. Another risk factor is that competition in the healthcare REIT sector, thanks to its attractive long-term fundamentals, could increase going forward, which in turn could put pressure on occupancy rates and cash flow growth.

Your Takeaway

CareTrust REIT is a promising REIT in the healthcare sector with lots of potential for growth, long-term. The real estate investment trust has a widely diversified property portfolio, and a very wide margin of dividend safety, all of which point to stable cash flows and a growing dividend in the future. That said, though, the REIT's shares are at the brink of being overbought, and already sell for more than 15x 2018e normalized FFO. I'd wait for a drop towards $17 before gobbling up a couple of shares for my income portfolio.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.