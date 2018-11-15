Visa's B2B Electronic Payments Initiative Is A Strong Growth Catalyst

Visa's (V) new collaboration with Billtrust for a business to business [B2B] electronic payments system is likely to be a positive growth catalyst. Currently over half of all B2B payments are still paid by paper checks. These efforts should help boost Visa's growth over multiple years.

Billtrust has a Business Payments Network [BPN] which improves electronic B2B payments delivery to suppliers. BPN provides a registry of suppliers that accept digital payments. This allows purchasers and financial institutions the ability to automate payments. This streamlines the process which is more complex without this system.

The benefits of the BPN system are: more security, increased efficiencies, and lower costs. This can be done without making significant changes to existing infrastructure. When companies see these benefits, they are likely to adopt the new payment system in my opinion, especially when it involves lower costs.

Visa is poised to benefit from the large B2B electronic payments market. The market for B2B payments in the United States in estimated to be $24 trillion annually. With paper checks comprising 51% of U.S. payments volume, the market for paper checks to be converted to electronic payments is about $12.24 trillion. Therefore, Visa has a great opportunity with this effort to add to their overall growth.

The shift away from paper checks to the BPN system looks like a natural progression. This is a positive situation for all involved. Suppliers can receive payments quickly, financial institutions have a more streamlined B2B payments process, and buyers can eliminate the use of paper checks to settle payments instantly with timely confirmation of acceptance.

With the market for B2B electronic payments as large as it is, I'm confident that Visa will get a significant amount of revenue over time as more businesses shift from paper checks to the BPN system. The market for this is so large that if Visa just gets a piece of the pie, it is likely to make a significant positive impact on the company's revenue over multiple years.

Valuation is Reasonable

Visa is undervalued as compared to their competitor, Mastercard (MA), in terms of expected earnings for 2019 and in terms of their balance sheets. Here's how they stack up:

Visa Mastercard Forward PE 22.55 26.4 Price/Book Ratio 10.85 35.7

source: finance.yahoo.com

Visa has an edge over Mastercard's valuation. Frankly, I think both companies will perform well due to their long-term expected earnings growth. Both companies are expected to grow earnings at 15% to 17% in 2019 (consensus). I think Visa's stock will outperform Mastercard over the next year because Visa is trading at a lower valuation. Therefore, I see more room for Visa's stock to increase as compared to Mastercard's potential stock gains.

Both companies have a solid track record of achieving above average earnings growth over multiple years. There is still plenty of room for growth in the future with the shift of paper checks to electronic B2B payments as one example. So, I think the consensus estimates for Visa and Mastercard look achievable for 2019.

Strong Balance Sheet & Fundamentals

Visa's strong balance sheet and fundamentals support strong sustainable performance. Visa has about 1.96x more total assets than total liabilities for stockholder's equity of $33.3 billion. This indicates that Visa is in great shape to handle their long-term debt obligations. With a current ratio of 1.6, Visa should easily be able to handle their short-term obligations as well.

Visa also achieves a strong return on equity [ROE] of 29% TTM and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 19% TTM. Getting strong returns like this helps drive Visa's above average earnings growth. That will help drive above average stock gains as compared to the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 (SPY).

The company has strong cash flow, which allows Visa to pay and increase dividends and to expand the business. For the trailing twelve months, operating cash flow was nearly $12 billion and free cash flow was $11.27 billion. That is significantly higher than 2017's operating cash flow of $9.21 billion and free cash flow of $8.5 billion.

Although the dividend yield is low at 0.70% on an annualized basis, Visa did increase the quarterly payout by 19% to $0.25 from a previous rate of $0.21. The new rate brings the dividend payout to $1 per share annualized. Future earnings growth will help ensure further quarterly increases.

Outlook for Visa

I see strong potential for Visa to grow revenue and earnings as they benefit from the shift from paper checks to electronic B2B payments. There's a lot of room for growth for this since paper checks still comprise 51% of U.S. B2B payments volume.

With a valuation lower than Mastercard and strong expected earnings growth, I expect Visa's stock to outperform their main competitor. I give Visa's stock a one-year price target of $163 for a potential gain of 17%. The stock will be driven higher by strong, above-average earnings growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.