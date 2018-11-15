KEPCO: Easing Of Raw Material Prices And Regulatory Risks

Investment highlights

3Q18 results were in line with our expectations and slightly higher than consensus. Earnings should improve in 2019 on the stabilization of nuclear utilizations, as well as oil/coking coal price declines. The government may partly pay for costs related to the temporary reform of the progressive electricity billing system, which is positive as it mitigates regulatory risks. We believe the stock has bottomed out from a mid-/long-term perspective. Accordingly, we raise our target price to KRW36,000.

KEPCO (KEP) reported KRW16.4bn in revenue (+23% QoQ, +1.4% YoY) and KRW1.4tn in operating profit (turned to profit QoQ, -49.7% YoY), which were in line with our estimates and slightly higher than consensus expectations. The YoY fall in OP was largely to do with fuel price increases and an electricity tariff decline (-1.5% YoY) caused by the simplification of the progressive electricity billing system (from six stages to three stages) during the summer.

We revise up our 2019 earnings forecasts on the prospect of raw material price declines, as we reflected declining coking coal prices in our forecasts. However, since the individual consumption tax of KRW10/kg will be levied on coking coal from 2Q19, average coking coal price in 2019 should be similar to 2018's. SMP is expected to fall by more than KRW10 in 2019 vs. 2018. LNG tax reform has been reflected since 2Q18, and oil price decreases will likely have a material effect on SMP from 2Q19. In 4Q19, the generation mix is expected to improve as the Shin Gori unit number four comes online.

The temporary reform of the progressive electricity billing system caused by the unusually hot summer incurred KRW394bn in costs, of which the government is slated to chip in KRW35bn. Looking back at August when the stock broke below its historical low, we now believe the stock has priced in the market's worries about the simpler version of the progressive electricity billing system dampening shareholders' value.

It has become difficult for KEPCO to pay out dividends for 2018 as its net profit (parent) is likely to turn to negative territory. However, we believe the dividend propensity in 2020 will increase as a better power generation mix will gradually lead to higher earnings.

The short-term earnings outlook still does not look solid. However, downward adjustments of earnings forecasts are near an end, as raw material prices stabilize and nuclear utilizations pick up. Besides, reduced regulatory pressure could bolster the valuation multiple.

