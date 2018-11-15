Trisura Group Reported A Strong Q3, But What Lies In Store?

It has been more than a year since Trisura Group (OTCPK:TRRSF) was listed on the TSX. The company provides specialty insurance through its three region-based subsidiaries. These subsidiaries cover the insurance business in Canada, the US and the rest of the world.

Thesis:

TRRSF's Q2 EPS of $0.14 has nearly halved compared with that of Q1 ($0.28) but the same has recovered fast during the Q3 (at ~$0.62). The company's Canadian operations remain the most significant contributor to its revenues, but the real attraction to the stock is the recent growth witnessed in its US business. The pace of growth in the US markets could be increased by an accretive acquisition of a small-sized US insurance company that has similar lines of business. Moreover, based on the technical price chart of TRRSF, I believe that the current prices provide an attractive entry point.

Trisura's improved financial performance at a glance:

A look at the raw numbers indicates that the company has gained more business during the FY 2018 compared with FY 2017. Let's have a look at the raw numbers (Table-1)

In terms of gross and net premiums written and net premiums earned, TRRSF has reported a stronger Q1, Q2, and Q3 based on a Y/Y basis. The third quarter has been quite impressive, especially in terms of an ~60% increase in gross premiums Y/Y. Similarly, the EPS has another story to tell. EPS for the Q1, Q2, and Q3 stood at $0.28, $0.14, and $0.62 respectively. When TRRSF reported Q2 results in August 2018, the quarterly EPS (at ~$0.14) came in as a surprise but a negative one; because it was effectively 1/2 of what was reported in Q1 (at ~$0.28). The reason for that notable decline was a striking increase in claims witnessed by TRRSF's Canadian Specialty P&C (read: Property and Casualty) business.

Nevertheless, we have seen that during the Q3, TRRSF has significantly improved its EPS; that increased by ~4.5x compared with Q2. Going forward, we may expect that TRRSF will continue its stronger Y/Y performance and will keep generating stronger returns on investment. A strong EPS profile for the full FY 2018 would also improve the earnings yield for the company and support an investment case.

Trisura's business segments also support a case for growth:

TRRSF emerged as a spin-off from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in 2017. One of the reasons for the spin-off was to enhance TRRSF's focus on the specialty insurance business and to expand its market base, particularly in new markets. Consequently, the company that was largely experienced in the Canadian markets, began to enhance its resource base in the US (through Trisura Specialty; a 100% owned subsidiary of TRRSF). Not only has Trisura increased its business in terms of gross and net premiums, but it has also witnessed growth in the US specialty insurance business (Figure-2).

The US business is gaining a larger proportion of the company's revenues and we may expect this trend to continue going forward. This should not be interpreted as if the company is losing its business in Canada. TRRSF has an established profile in the Canadian specialty insurance market with an experienced BAM team on its back.

If you fear that TRRSF's Canadian business is suffering then you need to consider this; the company has witnessed an ~10% increase in the gross and net premiums written during the Q3, on a Y/Y basis. Additionally, the company's net investment income significantly increased (by ~151%) during the Q3, on a Y/Y basis (Figure-3).

The fact that noticeably improves an investment case in TRRSF is that the company is gaining a greater share of the relatively untapped US specialty insurance market. Due to the company's rapid growth, TRRSF has been included in Canada's Growth 500 that enlists the country's top 500 fastest growing companies based on the revenue growth witnessed during the last 5 years. Additionally, TRRSF's growth could be fuelled by an accretive acquisition of another small-scale US specialty insurer.

But can TRRSF arrange the funds for a possible acquisition?

As at the end of Q3, TRRSF reported cash and cash equivalents of ~CA$ 103 MM with another ~ CA$ 266 MM in liquid investments. In case of an acquisition, TRRSF would probably utilize those liquid assets in part, because it has other options at its disposal. The company has no limit on the authorized share capital (Figure-4), which means that it could go for an increase in share capital if considered appropriate by the management.

Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that BAM may extend the funds to facilitate an acquisition.

The Technical picture of TRRSF:

TRRSF has a 52-week high and low price of $22 and $18.78 respectively. A spread of only $3.22 indicates that the stock is less risky in terms of price volatility. The one-year technical price chart in Figure-5 indicates that the periods of flat/declining prices are usually followed by a rally. Given that the stock has been in decline mode since the beginning of October, I believe it may find support at the current prices and may find resistance near the $20 mark. But as the chart indicates, prolonged periods of depressed prices are followed by prolonged rallies, therefore we could be optimistic about a greater rebound in share price that could test resistance near ~$20.5.

Valuation:

TRRSF has a P/B ratio of 1.34 and at the time of writing the share was trading at ~$19.30. The company seems to have a fair valuation. It's neither excessively overvalued nor undervalued. Therefore, TRRSF is not a value stock, in my opinion.

Nevertheless, it is a growth stock that has considerable growth opportunity, particularly in its US business. The fact that TRRSF is a growth stock is also portrayed by the company's high PE ratio of ~32x. In contrast, BAM's PE ratio is 15x.

Conclusion:

During the first three quarters of FY 2018, TRRSF has shown healthy results in terms of gross premiums, net premiums (written and earned) and EPS, on a Y/Y basis. A comparison of the segment-wise revenue proportions indicates that the US speciality insurance business is growing rapidly, but not at the cost of a decline in the Canadian business. In fact, we have seen how the Canadian business has improved during the Q3, on a Y/Y basis.

Furthermore, TRRSF has been nominated in the top 500 fastest growing companies in Canada and I believe this is another positive signal that highlights remarkable growth opportunities in future. If it goes for an accretive acquisition of another US speciality insurance company, I believe TRRSF may enhance its sound performance. Finally, the technical picture is indicative of a favourable rebound in share price, and the company's valuation shows that the stock is not mispriced.

