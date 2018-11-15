Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q3 2018 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alliance Data Systems, and Cimpress NV, and they add up to ~54% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Allan Mecham's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mecham's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2018. Please visit our Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q2 2018.

This quarter, Mecham's 13F portfolio value increased ~7% from $1.28B to $1.36B. The number of holdings decreased from 20 to 18. The top three holdings are at ~54% while the top five are at ~70% of the 13F assets: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR), Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). To know more about value investing, check out Value Investing: A Value Investor's Journey Through The Unknown.

New Stakes:

L Brands (LB), Charter Communications (CHTR), and GCI Liberty (GLIBA): These are the new stakes this quarter. LB is a 3.78% portfolio position established at prices between $26 and $38 and the stock currently trades near the top end of that range at $36.86. The 2.46% CHTR stake was purchased at prices between $275 and $333 and it is now at $325. The very small 0.78% GLIBA stake was established at prices between $44.90 and $51 and it currently goes for $46.47.

Stake Disposals:

Advance Auto Parts (AAP): AAP was a minutely small position established in Q3 2017. The following quarter saw the position built up to a ~5% portfolio stake at prices between $79 and $104. There was a ~18% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $100 and $124. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~20% reduction at prices between $104 and $140 and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $135 and $170. The stock currently trades at ~$185. Mecham harvested short-term gains.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM): MSM stake was established in Q1 2015 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $69 and $81. Q3 2015 saw another ~35% increase at prices between $61 and $72. At the time, it was a very large ~10% portfolio stake. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: ~20% reduction at prices between $56 and $76. Q4 2016 saw another one-third selling at prices between $70 and $95 and that was followed with a ~30% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $91 and $106. Last four quarters had seen a ~50% reduction at prices between $67 and $100 and the elimination this quarter was at prices between $81 and $89. The stock currently trades at $87.42.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): RCII was a ~3% portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $8 and $11.76. There was a ~85% increase the following quarter at prices between $8.50 and $13. H2 2017 had also seen a ~50% increase at prices between $11 and $13.75. The position was almost eliminated last quarter at prices between $9 and $15. The stock is now at $14.48.

Note: RCII is getting acquired by Vintage Capital for $15 per share cash in a transaction announced in June.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) and Copart Inc. (CPRT): These two very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were disposed this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Bank of America (BAC): BAC position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $12 and $15 and increased by ~28% in Q3 2016 at prices between $12.74 and $16.19. At the time, it was a large ~6% portfolio stake. Q4 2016 saw an about turn: ~55% selling at prices between $15.50 and $23 and that was followed with another ~20% reduction the following quarter at prices between $22 and $25.50. Q4 2017 also saw a ~55% selling at prices between $25.50 and $30. There was another similar reduction this quarter at prices between $27.75 and $31.80. The stock currently trades at $27.76 and the stake is now very small at 0.60% of the portfolio.

Stake Increases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for many years. It is currently the largest position at ~20% of the portfolio. The vast majority of the stake was purchased during the five quarters through Q1 2016 at prices between $124 and $152. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $143 and $167 and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $159 and $177. Last two quarters have seen a one-third stake increase at prices between $185 and $222. The stock is currently at ~$218.

Note: Mecham has had a previous very successful round-trip with Berkshire Hathaway.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): ADS is now the second-largest position at ~19% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $210 and $265. There was a ~25% increase in the following quarter at prices between $220 and $252 and that was followed with a whopping ~400% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $213 and $276. Last quarter also saw a ~24% stake increase at prices between $195 and $237. The stock is now at $205. For investors attempting to follow Mecham, ADS is a good option to consider for further research. There was a ~9% increase this quarter.

Cimpress NV (CMPR): CMPR is Arlington Value Capital's third-largest individual stock position at ~15% of the portfolio. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since the firm's first 13F filing in Q4 2012. The bulk of the original stake was purchased in Q1 & Q2 2013 at prices between $32 and $49. The next significant buying was in Q3 2015 when there was a ~90% increase at prices between $64.50 and $84.50. Q2 & Q3 2016 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $81 and $102. Q1 2017 saw another about turn: ~20% increase at prices between $79.50 and $98 and that was followed with another similar increase the following quarter at prices between $82 and $95. The stock currently trades at $113. Q4 2017 saw a ~17% selling at prices between $97.50 and $123 and that was followed with a ~14% reduction next quarter at prices between $120 and $171. There were marginal increases in the last two quarters.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~5% ownership stake in the business.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) previously Monro Muffler Brake: MNRO is a large (top five) ~8.5% portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $41 and $55 and increased by ~55% in the following quarter at prices between $40 and $56. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $75.33. There were minor increases in the last four quarters.

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP): The large ~7.5% TAP position was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $72 and $85 and increased by ~135% last quarter at prices between $59 and $74. This quarter also saw a ~17% stake increase at prices between $61 and $71. The stock is now at $64.49. For investors attempting to follow Arlington Value Capital, TAP is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Molson Coors has had a previous round-trip: it was a 1.73% position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $86 and $97 and increased by ~400% the following quarter at prices between $81 and $92. The position was disposed in Q4 2017 at prices between $76.50 and $84.50.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR): IBKR is a 6.82% stake purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $24 and $29. The following quarter saw a roughly one-third increase at prices between $28 and $34. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $55.25. Q1 2018 saw a ~6% trimming and that was followed with a ~4% trimming last quarter. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) previously Leucadia: JEF was a very small ~1% position in 2013. During the last two quarters of 2014, the original position was increased by a whopping 15x at prices between $22 and $24.50. Q4 2015 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $16 and $21 and that was followed with a ~35% increase the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~30% reduction at prices between $18 and $24 and that was followed with a ~12% selling in the following quarter. The stock currently trades at $21.23 and the stake is at 5.75% of the portfolio. Last five quarters have seen only very minor adjustments.

AutoNation Inc. (AN): The large 5.68% AutoNation stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $40 and $50 and increased by ~60% in the following quarter at prices between $42 and $53. Q2 2017 saw a 285% stake increase at prices between $39 and $44. The stock currently trades at $39.27. H2 2017 had seen a ~17% selling at prices between $38.50 and $56. Last quarter saw a ~7% increase and that was followed with a marginal increase this quarter.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE): SAVE is a ~3% portfolio position established in Q3 2017 at prices between $32 and $54 and the stock currently trades at $53.41. There was a 24% selling in Q4 2017 at prices between $33.50 and $45.50. Last quarter saw a ~5% increase and that was followed with a marginal increase this quarter.

Raven Industries (RAVN): The minutely small 0.1% portfolio stake in RAVN saw a marginal increase this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Heico Corp. (HEI), Deswell Industries (DSWL) and Liberty Global (LBTYK): These are minutely small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mecham's 13F stock holdings in Q3 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, TAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.