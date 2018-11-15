Investment Strategy Statement - Thomas Lott

Investment Strategy

I am a conservative, value-oriented investor who unabashedly attempts to mimic the investing style of Warren Buffett. I have spent roughly 15 years working in equities, as well as another decade working in the distressed industry (managing a mix of equities, bonds and bank debt). I am agnostic as to where I find value in the capital structure, but geographically prefer US-based companies. I often look for dividend paying stocks as this is my primary means of income today, and I believe that a dividend often enforces a certain fiscal discipline on management teams.

Investment Process

Investing ideas can come from anywhere. I have a Bloomberg screen, I read Barron’s, and I talk to a number of friends and colleagues in the investment industry. Stocks that have had large declines are a great starting point too. Yahoo Finance has a great “Stocks: Losers” tab here. I am a number cruncher by nature and background, and with a name/ticker in hand, will start the analysis by building an excel model of the company’s financials.

Unlike many on Wall Street, I am looking for companies with good long term track records, so tend to model back 10 years, and forward up to 5. I love the phrase “time arbitrage” which was coined I believe by Joel Greenblatt. While Wall Street seems obsessed with the next quarter, I am obsessed with 2-5 years down the road, or perhaps more. The best investment I have ever made was in Raymond James Financial (RJF) stock in the early 1990s. I’ve written it up twice here on Seeking Alpha, to very little fanfare. But it’s a stock up almost 4000% since my initial purchase (yes, a near 40 bagger), and up 3 fold since I first published on it. In fact, I added to it last month.

After building a model, I spend time looking at peers, where they trade, and attempt to qualify the industry. Speaking to the company, reviewing transcripts, sifting through Seeking Alpha articles and comments, and reading 10-K’s and Q’s are all standard in the diligence process. The quality of sell-side research has fallen dramatically post Dodd-Frank, but on occasion it is helpful to read a report here and there too. I tend not to look at financials put together by third party sources like Yahoo Finance or other resellers.

While I dig into a company, I also want to figure out who the “best” in the space is. I often start looking at a name, and end up buying another in the same industry instead. I’ll happily pay a higher multiple for a stock if management is particularly good, manages capital well and has a better track record/product/service. Buying the lowest multiple stock of the bunch rarely in and of itself works. The ideal stock is a best in class operator, trading at a near low multiple among its peer group. While this seems an impossible combination, it does happen. I tend to avoid levered companies, keeping my longs to sub 4.0x Debt/EBITDA names.

Finally, I often tell people to use alerts. Waiting until a stock hits a certain price can mean months or years of patience, but that can pay off. I just added one name to my portfolio that I looked at originally three years ago. I plan to write it up here. Stay tuned.

Ideal Longs

The best longs are ones with some kind of niche or competitive advantage. The Porter 5 forces are rarely talked about outside of business school, but really are important. I remember in 1999, applying the 5 forces to just about any internet stock clearly showed how ridiculous the industry was. There were zero barriers to entry, switching costs were low (for customers), and competitive rivalry was high. Companies in a monopoly / friendly oligopoly like position are the ones to pay attention to. Avoid the hyper-competitive, low margin models.

I also prefer asset light businesses. In these cases, companies do not have huge capital costs (e.g. having to build a factory or invest in capex to fund new product development). The company that has few capital needs, coupled with a competitive moat of some kind, are ones that can throw off mountains of free cash flow. I love the phrase “free cash flow machine” and look for these types of businesses. I’m sure I overuse the phrase in my write-ups! Look for companies too that can grow with minimal growth capex. Royalty companies, software companies, and finance businesses are good examples.

Finally, management is crucial. There are ones who constantly create value (via deploying capital in high ROE endeavors), and ones who simply don’t. In this market, too many investors are focused on revenue growth alone, but the key is to grow per share earnings. A good management team is careful in making acquisitions, buys back their own stock in a disciplined manner, maintains an appropriate balance sheet, and only invests capital in projects that generate solid returns. When insiders buy and/or hold lots of stock too, that is a bonus.

It’s a bit tedious sometimes, but looking back at prior acquisitions, multiples paid then and what cash flow those businesses are generating now is a worthy exercise. Comcast’s purchase for example of NBC was simply phenomenal back in 2011 and 2013. CEO Brian Roberts deserves a lot of credit, paying a 12x multiple for a business that has tripled EBITDA since buying. And, who sold NBC to Comcast? GE, perhaps one of the worst capital allocators in recent history.

Ideal Shorts

Bad business models are frequently targeted by short sellers, and no doubt these names can underperform. Companies with low returns on equity, high capital needs, and thin margins are better short ideas. I avoid names too whereby stock based comp is quite high, as a fall in the price of the stock can be disastrous for employees and shareholders alike.

Twitter (TWTR) is an example of a company that has shown some decent growth, albeit lumpy, but generates very little free cash flow excluding stock comp. Indeed they generated 31c last year in FCF/share, meaning the stock is trading at over 100x last year’s economic free cash flow (and I estimate 65c for 2018, still implying a huge 55x multiple of FCF for 2018). Google, Apple, Salesforce have all considered buying Twitter, and passed.

But in my experience, it is management allocating capital poorly that generates the most shareholder destruction. Look at how badly GE timed their major acquisitions and their divestitures, notably selling NBC and unloading their highly profitable finance businesses at trough multiples in 2015 and 2016, and buying Baker Hughes at too high a price. What a disaster that stock has been. They’ve also allowed their debt levels to creep up to over 7x EBITDA.

Approach to Valuation

Simply speaking, my approach to valuation is free cash flow (FCF) based. However, determining the inputs that lead up to what FCF is can be quite a cumbersome task. For the record, I define FCF as:

EBITDA - interest - preferred dividends - maintenance capex - cash taxes.

I also adjust EBITDA for minority interests and equity stakes. EBITDA always deserves some scrutiny, as often companies exclude stock based compensation and other recurring “non-recurring” items. Economically speaking, while stock based comp isn’t cash out the door, it is shares out the door (which have real value) and a cost of doing business. As such it should be excluded from FCF. Some companies exclude restructuring charges from EBITDA too. These are cash items, and if they happen on rare occassions, then fine. But when companies make a habit of excluding cash restructuring costs, be careful.

An admittedly difficult task is in dividing capex into maintenance and growth capex. Management teams usually are pretty good at telling you, but maintenance capex can be manipulated just as EBITDA is. My view is that maintenance capex is the capital required to truly maintain the value of the underlying assets.

For example, I have written up two aircraft lessors in the past; Aircastle and Aercap; both are fantastic free cash flow generators. What is tricky is that aircrafts may require little maintenance capex in any given year, but investors should determine the maintenance capex is that required to keep a fleet at the same age. Many management teams vastly understate their maintenance capex (ala Linn Energy which I wrote about negatively here when it was a misunderstood, retail darling).

Once I calculate free cash flow per share figures (going back several years, and forecast out 2-3 years as best as I can), I compare that to reported EPS and to the current stock price. Often reported EPS is lower; often it’s higher.

But net net, I am trying to purchase stocks at a forward double digit FCF yield. If, say, Ameriprise (AMP) is generating $14 per share in FCF this year, and the stock is at $135, then I am buying it at an attractive 10.3% FCF yield ($14/135). EPS is quite close to FCF/share, so essentially it is trading around 9.6x earnings ($135/14). Low P/E multiples can be a good indicator of value as anyone knows.

In this case, if growth merely keeps up with inflation, then theoretically I can earn 10% a year in real income (gains, dividends, buybacks), assuming I can exit the position at a similar valuation. If I am able to exit the stock at a better valuation, then I can compound my returns at over 10%. If I buy a stock at 10x earnings, that typically trades at 13-15, then the odds of a re-rating over a period of 1-5 years is quite high. This dramatically improve my odds of success. Plus, the odds also seem astronomically high that Ameriprise can grow their earnings at a better than real growth rate (given its 13% per year EPS growth rate over the past decade).

Not to be ignored are sum of the parts stories. When companies own hidden, valuable assets (e.g. excess real estate, or a subscale business generating little in the way of profits), too often investors simply ignore them or even penalize the company for them. Partial ownership stakes also tend to be great hidden assets, with misleading accounting creating opportunity.

Vodafone for example for years owned a 45% stake in Verizon Wireless, but accounted for their stake as equity (whereby revenue, EBITDA and cash flow are not consolidated). While appropriate from an accounting perspective, the market generally ignored the FCF from that business entirely. Eventually when Verizon purchased that stake, the fact that investors owned VOD stock at a sub 4 EBITDA multiple became readily apparent, leading to substantial subsequent gains.

Finally, while I am a value investor, that doesn’t mean I buy only low P/E, high FCF yield stocks. Some businesses are too good to ignore for the long term investor. Google and Facebook are amazing free cash flow generators. Their businesses are borderline infinitely scalable with limited incremental capital needs. While not cheap per se on an absolute basis, both can today be purchased for close to market multiples on 2019 earnings (after subtracting out YouTube's value from Google and cash from both companies). But looking 3 years out, GOOG for example will have over $250 per share in cash on the balance sheet, and generating $70-80 in EPS. That means at $1080, I am paying 11x 2021 earnings net of their cash. Free cash flow isn’t too far off from EPS in either case too, and both management teams have proved quite smart in their acquisitions over time.

Managing Portfolio Risk

First and most importantly, I recommend selling loser positions, particularly if the investment thesis changes. I love studying investor psychology, and it turns out most investors keep losers too long, hoping to “win back” losses. Conversely, most investors sell their winners too fast. This isn’t just trader lingo. A substantial study was done here describing this “disposition effect” in great detail.

I own Visa (V), and often think about selling it given its somewhat rich valuation (at 23x forward earnings). But it’s a phenomenal, duopoly style, asset-light business that throws of mountains of FCF. The secular move away from cash to credit likely continues for years, maybe decades. Unless it reaches an abnormally high valuation level, I’m a keeper. That also enables me to use the government’s money to invest for my own benefit (i.e. deferring taxes). On average, I probably hold stocks for 3-4 years, but some for much longer.

I also recommend investors to be thoughtful in terms of sizing positions. I own several stocks that are more speculative, and know that they will exhibit bouts of volatility on occasion. Since they are small positions, a big drop doesn’t induce any strong emotional response in me. Emotional trading, or trading without knowing all the facts, might be the death knell for generating alpha.

Along those lines, I rarely put on a full position right away. I prefer buying a small, starter position, with the goal of adding as prices warrant. After buying some Tech Data this year, the company then missed earnings in Q2 by 4%, pushing the stock down 18% in 2 days. I added more. As a sidebar, in Q1 earnings beat estimates by a whopping 25%, but the stock only rallied 5%. The thesis hasn’t changed. EPS will be a tad lower than $10 per share this year, but that is still over 2x what they did in 2015.

Finally, know your tolerance level for drawdowns. Everyone is different. David Tepper at Appaloosa has a tremendous ability to weather ups and downs. In 2002, when the world was panic selling every telecom name on the planet, he seemed like the one lone wolf sticking his neck out and adding. Buffett is also a fantastic contrarian, often waiting for “blood in the streets” to put money to work. When the next 30% drawdown happens, be ready to buy.

Portfolio Return Objectives

I am a conservative investor, and really am able to fund my lifestyle at a low single digit returns. That means that I am not necessarily trying to beat the market per se, just own stocks that offer the best risk reward. If I underperform the market on a very low-risk portfolio, than that is ok with me. I do keep a safer portfolio of bonds laddered out to 2026. I keep a book of roughly 40-50 stocks, carefully selected over time. Probably 4-5 of those are speculative, with the rest dividend and compounding type names often written up on Seeking Alpha.

Industry Expertise

I started in technology banking (Tech Data was the first deal I ever worked on back in 1993). After that I spent 2 years focused on the energy industry. After business school, Merrill Lynch hired me as a research analyst in New York, where I covered Lodging and Healthcare names in the distressed group. From 2002 through 2010 I worked at two different hedge funds. Industry-wise I have been mostly a generalist, following the opportunity set where it takes me.

Best in Class Investors

At the outset I mentioned that I attempt to mimic Warren Buffett. I’ve read probably anything ever written by him and about him (I also have a sizable stake in Berkshire Hathaway which I wrote up here ages ago). Other great reads are anything by Joel Greenblatt, Peter Lynch and Howard Marks (who publishes great monthly letters here).

About Me

Still clinging to my 40's, I am in the middle innings of my investment career. I currently help manage a few mutual funds, and spend most of the day researching stocks. My success at a couple different hedge funds from 2002 until 2010 afforded me the opportunity to leave New York and spend more time with my family. As a hedge fund PM, I believe I beat the market by about 10% per year, net of fees. Today, working out of my house, I tend to allocate 40% of my net worth to equities, 30% to bonds, and the rest to cash and real estate. I keep several years of cash on hand to fund anticipated spending, future college tuition, and as insurance/buying power should a major market correction occur. With the benefit of time on side, I am a longer term, more patient investor than when I managed hedge fund capital (where monthly returns are critical). I believe I have also developed a greater appreciation and ability to analyze the capabilities and quality of management teams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, GOOG, RJF, V, AMP, TECD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.