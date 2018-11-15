Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs - A Positive Week For The Sector

Introduction

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate properties. Their securities have traits of both equities and fixed income securities. Their high-dividend yields provide consistent income, but valuations can swing along with the equity market. Historically, REITs have good performance, but lately, this sector is under pressure like other fixed income investments in a rising rate environment. When we add the effect of leverage and the fact that closed-end funds are mostly targeted and used by retail investors, this makes them much more volatile and offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The Benchmark

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has a positive week. The fund started the week at $78.20 and finished the week at $80.60, gaining 2.40 points. Source: Barchart.com VNQ daily chart (6 months)

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

This week, two funds declared monthly distribution:

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for November as $0.0500.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for November as $0.0500.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of a Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

At this point, there are no funds trading with positive Z-Score. That means that based on statistics, there are no funds suitable for short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here, things look a little bit different. As we see from the table, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective, and we are scratching the surface here, so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average 1-year Z-Score for the group is -1.43 (last week, it was -1.88).

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is the foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this little CEF universe, there are no funds trading at a premium. This means that we will have a hard time finding shorts for hedging reaction.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. This week, all the funds made some green bars even the bad ones. With a big discount and with a low Z-Score now trade funds that have some kind of problems.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF), for example, do not trade very far away from its 52-week average discount of -18.67%. This is how the discount of the fund for the last 5 years looks like:

Source: CEFConnect.com

While the -21.10% discount sounds impressive, we have seen similar discounts from this fund in much better years for the real estate sector.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO), as we mentioned in our previous article, cut its distribution.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) returns $0.035 capital with every monthly distribution of $0.050.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) now is positioned in the middle; above it are the funds with better fundamental features but not very attractive discount and Z-Score, and below it are funds with attractive statistical characteristics but not very good fundamentals for this market environment. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies.

This is how the fund trades to its NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The fund trades at -10.32% discount (-1.5 Z-Score), which means that there is 4.48% profit potential if the fund returns back to its 52-week average discount. While the profit potential is decent, there are many risk factors which must be taken into account. One of them is the earnings coverage which does not look very good, but it is the usual picture for the sector.

Source: cefdata.com

In order to avoid some of the risks in this market environment, it is better to wait for confirmation from the benchmark and after that to enter long in trades which have a statistical edge.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all Real Estate CEFs is 8.59%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have one closed-end fund whose effective leverage is equal to zero, the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI). The other two funds, the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) at 0.28% and the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) at 15.02%, which are not very leveraged, are diversified by geographic region.

Source: CEFConnect.com

In an environment with a flattening yield curve, do not underestimate the effect of the leverage. Be sure it's included in your analysis.

Conclusion

Real estate is one of the basic asset classes of the so-called real assets. It has historically exhibited a lower correlation to a wide variety of investment alternatives, so it's a good instrument for diversification. Besides that, in a rising rate environment, the CEFs, especially the leveraged ones, will have a hard time. So, if you try mean-reversion trades on the long side, my advice is to start small and be patient.

Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 11, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.