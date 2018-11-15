Xcel Energy's Improved Outlook

The next bump to its dividend rate should occur in February 2019. Shares acquired below $53.33 should deliver a yield on cost of at least 3%.

The utility's outlook has only improved. Its rate base is bigger. Its capital investment plans are larger. Its dividend growth is more stable because of an improved earnings growth target.

My investment club invested in Xcel Energy in July because it was healthy, fairly-valued and had clear potential for dividend growth.

When it was time for my investment club to make another investment in the Utilities sector this summer, we considered Black Hills (BKH), Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) and Xcel Energy (XEL). The club already had investments in Otter Tail (OTTR) and Duke Energy (DUK).

We chose Xcel using our GRAVY criteria - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth. Xcel Energy has four subsidiaries - Northern States Power Minnesota, Northern States Power Wisconsin, Public Service of Colorado and Southwestern Public Service. It generates electricity and transmits natural gas to millions of customers in eight states. The utility prides itself on leading the industry in reducing carbon emissions by replacing its reliance on coal with renewable energy sources.

Xcel's goal is to increase its dividend 5% to 7% annually. Its dividend growth potential was to be fueled, ultimately, by its $18.5 billion in capital investment plans. Earnings in the utility segment typically increase when the company's regulated rates increase. And, rate base growth is typically a result of capital investment.

Since we made our investment in July, Xcel's outlook has only improved. Its capital investment plans now range from $19.3 billion to $21.1 billion through 2023. Source

The rate base forecast has grown from $34.5 billion in 2022 to at least $36.5 billion in 2023. Source

In the third quarter report, the long-term earnings growth forecast was updated from a range of 5% to 6% annually to a range of 5% to 7%. This goal now matches Xcel's target for dividend growth. Source

Capital Investment Plans

In the third quarter earnings call, management expressed great confidence in the further expansion of its capital investment plans.

“We have a track record of consistently delivering more investment opportunities in the outer years of our forecast period and I believe this forecast will be no different. I also believe we have plenty of attractive capital investment opportunities beyond the forecasted timeframe.”

At the November 2018 EEI Conference, Xcel illustrated the potential beyond the forecasted timeframe. Source

Grid modernization will also provide substantial opportunity for capital investment. Source

When Xcel first embarked on its transition to renewable energy, it purchased rather than owned production. Its goal now is to own 50% of renewables that come online. In the past four years, Xcel has been playing catch-up. Source

On November 6th, Xcel Energy announced its acquisition of the Mankato Energy Center. Xcel's Northern States Power subsidiary had a tolling agreement with the Mankato plant through Southern Power until July, 2026. Southern Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company (SO). Calpine Corporation sold the natural gas-fired plant with capacity of 375-MW to Southern Power in 2016. The center includes a second unit, still under construction, which will increase capacity to 760-MW of electricity.

“Securing the Mankato gas plant is a great value for our customers as it will provide significant cost savings and operating flexibility for the long term.”

In the 2018 fourth quarter, Xcel also expects to file a rate case for the buyout of a 70-MW wind PPA (power purchase agreement) for $135 million. Source

Rate Base Progress

Xcel's authorized framework at year-end 2017 equates to a rate base of $25.1 billion. Source

In the third quarter, Xcel's Colorado Energy Plan was approved by the Colorado Commission. The plan will add 1,100 MW of wind, 700 MW of solar and 275 MW of battery storage while retiring 660 MW of coal. As well, Xcel has reached settlements on tax reform proceedings in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Xcel will file rate cases in the second and fourth quarters of 2019 for Colorado and Minnesota respectively for 2020 rates. It will also file rate cases in Texas and New Mexico in 2019 to add its Hale Wind Farm.

EPS Upgrade

With Xcel's third quarter results, the utility tightened its 2018 guidance and offered 2019 guidance for earnings. The full-year guidance for 2018 was originally $2.37 to $2.47, revised to $2.41 to $2.51 and now narrowed to $2.45 to $2.49. True to its new target of 5% to 7% EPS growth, the 2019 projection for EPS will begin in a range of $2.55 to $2.65.

By 2023, Xcel's EPS, based on its targeted growth, should range from $3.13 to $3.49. The utility's optimism would lift the range to $3.31 to $3.49.

“We're very confident in our ability to deliver earnings at or above the midpoint of the EPS growth range over the forecasted time period.”

Source: Author-created from company targets

With Xcel's forecasted growth equal for earnings and dividends, by 2023, the dividend rate should be nearing $2.00 in a range of $1.94 to $1.98. This rate hits at the lower end of Xcel's targeted payout range of 60% to 70%. By 2023, the company will be nearing Dividend Champion status as it will have raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Considerations

With its improving outlook, Xcel's share price has appreciated well the past few months, especially through the market turmoil in October and November. Because of this share price appreciation, its dividend yield is now lagging other utilities. The next rate increase should be announced in February, 2019. It is likely the rate will be at least $1.60. Thus, any price below $53.33 will equate to a yield on cost of at least 3%.

On November 13th, Xcel closed a common stock offering with forward sale agreements of an additional 9,359,103 shares priced at $49. A common stock offering with forward sale agreements allows the price to be set but delays the issuance of shares and receipt of proceeds until settlement. Xcel's forward sale agreements will settle on or before February 7, 2020. The proceeds will total approximately $459 million.

Summary

My investment club opted to invest in Xcel Energy in July because we deemed it to be healthy and fairly-valued with clear potential for dividend growth. With an improved outlook, it is even healthier now relative to its rate base and capital investment plans. Its potential for dividend growth is further stabilized with its upgraded target for earnings growth.

We still see GRAVY when we analyze Xcel.

