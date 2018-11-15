Twilio: Another Beat And Raise Quarter Sets 2019 Up Nicely

Valuation appears to be rich right now; however, this name remains a big time winner over the long term.

Twilio (TWLO) continues to be the clear leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry as they hold the first-to-market advantage. This industry is looking to disrupt the traditional communications market and provide enterprises with more advanced ways to communicate with their customers. Growing at over 2x the second leading player in the market, TWLO boasts 65%+ revenue growth matched with an impressive 55%+ gross margins.

TWLO recently signed an agreement to acquire SendGrid, the leading email API platform, to further their vision of creating the world’s leading cloud communications platform spanning voice, messaging, video, and email. TWLO also reported a very strong Q3 earnings, which sent the shares up over 35%. Despite the impressive 230%+ return year to date, the CPaaS industry remains in the early innings of disruption and TWLO has plenty of room to run.

Q3 Earnings And Q4 Guidance

I recently wrote a bullish article on the second leading player in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, Bandwidth (BAND), which went a bit further in depth on the overall market dynamics. The CPaaS industry continues to remain impressive due to the significant opportunity to disrupt traditional communication methods between companies and their customers.

The classic example of what CPaaS is, is the relationship between TWLO and Uber (UBER). When you order a ride from Uber, you will get a notification via text message that your ride is close to arriving or has arrived. Rather than building out their own communications platform or relying on the driver to directly text your cell phone number, Uber turns to TWLO for the communications infrastructure. TWLO handles the driver/customer communication via in-application calling, texting, etc. all while masking the phone numbers, which adds a layer of privacy.

Legacy enterprises are still heavily reliant on traditional forms of communications such as manually calling customers or sending notifications via text message. The new version of communication is all done via CPaaS companies which operate within the cloud. CPaaS companies such as TWLO and BAND will provide their services on a usage basis.

This is slightly different than typical SaaS companies which offer their services through a license, regardless of usage. Because of this, gross margins tend to be slightly lower (mid-50s for TWLO) compared to some of the leading SaaS players such as VMware (VMW) and Nutanix (NTNX). A good overview of VMW can be found here, and can be found here for NTNX.

Q3 was another very strong quarter for TWLO, with base revenue growing 68% to $168.9 million, well ahead of management’s previous guidance of $142-143 million. Related to revenue, dollar-based net expansion rate was very healthy at 145%, improving from 135% last quarter. TWLO’s revenue growth was the fastest since March 2017, with base revenue accelerating 14 percentage points sequentially.

Gross margins expanded y/y from 53% to 55%. Gross margins remained flat sequential, which demonstrates TWLO's improved ability to maintain strong margins. However, these margins remain strong and healthy, and provide TWLO with an opportunity to expand gross margins over time, despite the increased upfront costs associated with traditional telecommunications companies, which tend to have higher expenses.

During the quarter, TWLO also signed a definitive agreement to acquire SendGrid, the leading email API platform, to further their vision of creating the world’s leading cloud communications platform spanning voice, messaging, and email.

In addition, they also acquired one of their long-time partners, Ytica, which helps accelerate the Twilio Flex roadmap by adding highly customizable contact center reporting, speech analytics, and workforce optimization software. During the Q2 call, management talked a lot about the contact center market and the potential for significant growth over the next few years as this industry becomes more digital and automated.

Also during the quarter, TWLO extended their partnership with T-Mobile. The two companies created a new developer platform for the T-Mobile Narrowband IoT network, a new network technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) that has the potential to open up a substantial market for new categories of lower cost, battery efficient internet-connected devices that don’t exist today. This partnership could have significant implications on TWLO's continued strength in revenue growth and margins.

Management’s guidance for Q4 includes base revenue of $183-185 million and an EPS of $0.03-0.04. For the full year, management significantly raised revenue guidance due to a strong Q3. They are now expecting revenue of $629-631 million compared to previous guidance of $546.5-548.5 million. The significant raise in management’s guidance reinforces their underlying confidence in their positioning and within the CPaaS market and the strength of the overall industry.

Valuation

Due to the software aspect of growth potential, strong/consistent gross margins and market disruption opportunities, TWLO deserves to be traded at a premium multiple compared to their communication peers. For reference, consensus estimates TWLO’s revenue will grow ~55-60% in F18 (with ~$630 million of revenue) compared to the second leading player BAND’s ~25% revenue growth in F18 and Vonage’s (VG) ~20% overall revenue growth. It should be noted VG’s revenue growth is for total revenue and their CPaaS revenue growth is closer to TWLO’s ~55-60% growth, but on less than one-third of revenue.

TWLO has a clear market leadership and entering the contact center industry gives them an even greater opportunity to maintain/expand their leadership position. With base revenue guided to ~$630 million, TWLO is clearly the largest player in the market, growing 2x faster than their second closest competitor, BAND.

The overall communications industry is ripe for disruption with leading players such as TWLO, BAND, VG, 8x8 (EGHT), Five9 (FIVN), and RingCentral (RNG) operating in a variety of areas within the communications market. Each of these competitors were used as a peer group to demonstrate the broad cloud/SaaS communications industry.

The above competitors, ex-TWLO, trade at a forward revenue multiple of ~6.5x. Using management’s F18 base revenue guidance of $630 million at the midpoint, which is growing ~55-60%, and extrapolating this though F19 using a conservative 40% growth rates gives us ~$880 million in F19 base revenue. With a current market cap of ~$8.4 billion and net cash of ~$316 million, this gives TWLO a current enterprise value of ~$8.1 billion. Using my F19 estimated base revenue, this implies a 9.2x multiple.

Given valuation for more premium companies such as RNG and FIVN (which I am bullish of RNG), I believe TWLO will continue to trade at a 10-11x multiple through 2019. Using the $880 million in F19 revenue and applying an 11.0x multiple, we get an enterprise value of $9.68 billion. Netting out the ~$300 million in estimated net cash gives us a target market cap of $9.98 billion. Using ~110 million shares (Q3 ended with ~110 million shares), we get a target price of ~$90, just under a 10% upside from Tuesday's closing price of $85.10.

Though the above upside is relatively small, I believe this is rather conservative. Given revenue growth will likely be 55-60% this year, deceleration down to 40% next year is very conservative. In addition, revenue for the full year is likely to be well above $630 million, given TWLO's history of beat and raises.

For example, assuming 2018 revenue ends up closer to $650 million and grows ~45% in 2019, we get a target enterprise value of $10.7 billion, resulting in a target price of ~$97, representing a 20%+ upside from Tuesday's closing price. I believe TWLO's stock is likely to end up closer to the $97 price target rather than the conservative $90 price target.

Risks to TWLO include increased competition from players such as BAND and VG, or other new entrants into the market. If the contact center opportunity is either not as large as anticipated or converts at a slow rate, this could be an impediment to revenue growth. In addition, TWLO issued $550 million of convertible senior notes due 2023 which may cause some dilution down the road.

TWLO is a name to remain very bullish on over the long term, as are names such as BAND and VG within the CPaaS industry. This industry will continue to grow at double digits for some time as legacy forms of communications are no longer adequate enough to compete with cloud-based forms of communications. Over the near term, TWLO's stock may be limited due to their premium valuation, however, over the long term, I believe there is still a lot of room left to run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.