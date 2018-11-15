A Time For Caution

Many investors are currently over-exposed to equities, and would be wise to reassess their need and desire to take risk, in the backdrop of a continually slowing global economy.

Investors are consumed with the gains they have been getting from the stock market, particularly growth stocks. This has even driven investors to put more money into the stock market than they otherwise would, in the hunt for yield. As they throw caution to the wind, however, they have forgotten the steep price Mr. Market will make you pay when you are wrong.

The risk of being wrong is enormous here, as October has reminded investors. I reiterate my call for caution, and a reconsideration of conservative investments by investors who continue to believe the good times for stocks will never end. Unfortunately for them, I believe the bear has awoken and risks are rising that this correction turns into something much worse. As Morgan Stanley recently stated:

The rolling bear market continues to make progress and there is growing evidence that it is morphing into a proper cyclical bear market... We think the evidence is building and the message from Mr. Market is clear: the consensus outlook for earnings growth is too rosy next year.”

This Time is Different

Every so often investors get carried away with themselves and push stocks to ever higher levels. All the way higher, they do not contemplate the increasing level of risk they are taking, convinced that new highs lie ahead of us. This generally characterizes the market environment we have been seeing for the past decade. While there is no way of knowing exactly how long this current cycle will last, we have begun to see cracks forming. The massive draw-downs that have occurred this year, are a reminder of the immense amount of risk present in investors portfolios.

While the economy has enjoyed continued growth in the short run, in the long run, economic fundamentals will continue to show a US economy that remains highly indebted, who has also decided to run high deficits during a time of economic prosperity. Traditionally, governments have used times of prosperity to pay down debt, and allow the private sector to run. Instead, we have decided to run massive deficits, which are continuing to grow, with a national debt of over $21 trillion and counting, and massive off balance sheet commitments in the form of unfunded liabilities that are not even included in the $21 trillion figure. This leads one to wonder how will the present administration deal with the completion of this market cycle, assuming they are in power to deal with it. More debt? Even higher deficits?

Frankly, I am not sure how anyone can make the argument that now is the time to invest for the long run. While I have written about the perils of market timing, and I certainly do not advocate that investors do anything of the sort, it still must give you pause to invest in a marketplace that has growing debts, and rising interest rates, where the burden from both corporate and household debt service continues to grow. The lessons of history are loud and clear about the impact the Fed can have, when they raise rates prematurely, as I believe they are doing today. While many would call the normalization of rates warranted, I believe they are moving too far, too fast, and are increasing the risks of ending this economic expansion prematurely.

We are also watching both corporations, and individuals fail to make key investments in our economy, preferring to hold the cash, waiting for a better time to make that investment. This is particularly true on the side of capital spending, where concerns about tariffs, and economic stability have limited capital investment. Instead of the massive windfall going to corporations from the reduction in tax rates being invested in the future, they are choosing to give it back to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks.

While many investors may be pleased by this move, it is a short term action to goose the stock price, and should instead be viewed with skepticism. When an executive team decides to put off capital spending, and instead give money back to shareholders, it indicates that they have no better use for the money. Considering their job is to invest and grow capital through a business enterprise this is quite a statement.

So, we have a market that is up over 300% since the 2009 low, we are approaching a decade of solid stock gains, and yet investors continue to believe that bonds are a poor full cycle investment,and that stocks at 18x earnings are somehow a bargain here. The last month, investors have been reacquainted with risk, and forced to question whether their allocation to nothing but stocks was correct for them. Many panicked and sold out, others hold their head high that they did not, but the real question is not about who can ride the roller coaster without getting off, the real question is about whether it is truly prudent, to allocate capital to a market that is up over 300%, when risks are increasingly rising, and valuations are anything but cheap. Many continue to do so, with the justification that, well...this time really is different.

The Economy is Slowing

The economic data, record stock prices, and sentiment itself is leading investors to think that risk does not exist, but in paraphrasing Howard Marks, the real risk is when people believe there is no risk. Hoisington Capital Management put it perfectly in their most recent commentary:

"The U.S. economy appears to be on a steadily declining path to recession and disinflation/ deflation. This may seem improbable in the face of record year-over-year growth in nominal GDP over the past decade... Additionally, the U.S. has experienced record stock prices, record confidence levels, a steady upward march of coincident economic indicators and the lowest unemployment rate (3.7%) reported in the past 49 years. These statistical measures, along with many others, however, carry no weight regarding future economic activity. Monetary policy has played a major role in determining recessions. But, unlike the past, the government's debt level has reached such extreme heights that, like monetary policy, it is also serving to restrain economic growth going forward. An analysis of these factors leads to the inescapable conclusion that a bumpy landing is in store for the U.S. economy."

While all this is going on, the pundits are telling you to buy the dip, that investors have been historically rewarded by buying more when stocks go down, or my favorite, "stocks are on sale". Nothing could be further from the truth. The market remains overvalued based on every single measure we have.

The Fed has simply pulled back stimulus, and the market is catching up with the reality. As the Fed has pulled back from its stimulus program and gradually risen rates from the zero lower bound up to 2.5%, we have seen the massive excess that was in the market, that I have written about over and over again, come out of the market.

People driven out on the risk curve by Fed policy, and the search for yield can now get 2-3% from a Treasury, and are no longer interested in the additional risk that comes with owning equities. This repricing mechanism, is what is driving stocks lower, and I personally feel this is just the beginning. I believe we have seen the peak in earnings growth. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act only provided a sugar high to the markets, and is now largely priced in. We remain in a long term trend of deflation, which bodes well for U.S. Treasury securities.

Equity Returns Are NOT Guaranteed

The notion that an investment in equities will pay off in the long run, is a fundamental game of chance. In this way, all equity owners are speculating that the price of their equities will be worth more in the future than it is now. History, and Wall Street pundits would say that is a pretty good bet. However when we look at the risk adjusted returns, we realize that since 1802 investors are better off buying zero coupon US Treasury bonds, and allowing them to continually roll as they mature. This is because an investors returns on investment are a function of when they buy and when they sell.

Rob Arnott at Research Affiliates proved this out in his article for The Journal of Indexes, entitled "Bonds: Why Bother?". Written in 2009, in the aftermath of the greatest financial crisis since the Great Depression, Arnott, provides a lesson that many investors in their hunt for yield and larger returns have forgotten "mean reversion cuts both ways". It is a worthy read, and an important didactic tool for investors who have forgotten that risk is an important variable for consideration when making investment decisions. For those in charge of stewarding other peoples capital it is an important piece to keep close, and read often especially when we hear the rhetoric about abandoning bonds as an asset class, as we have recently.

"For four decades, from time to time, we hear this question: Why bother with bonds at all? Bond skeptics generally point out that stocks have beaten bonds by 5 percentage points a year for many decades, and that stock returns mean-revert, so that the true long-term investor enjoys that higher return with little additional risks in 20-year and longer annualized returns. Recent events provide a powerful reminder that the risk premium is unreliable and that mean reversion cuts both ways; indeed, those 5 percent excess returns, earned in the auspicious circumstances of rising price-to-earnings ratios and rising bond yields, are a fast-fading memory, to which too many investors cling, in the face of starkly contradictory evidence. Most observers, whether bond skeptics or advocates, would be shocked to learn that the 40-year excess return for stocks, relative to holding and rolling ordinary 20-year Treasury bonds, is not even zero."

He continues by exploring a rather lengthy history of the performance of stocks and bonds. I include this extended quote because it is important for investors to understand. Emphasis mine:

From 1803 to 1857, stocks floundered, giving the equity investor one-third of the wealth of the bond holder; by 1871, that shortfall was finally recovered. Oh, by the way, there was a bit of a war—or three—in between. Forget relative wealth if you owned Confederate States of America stocks or bonds. Most observers would be shocked to learn that there was ever a 68-year span with no excess return for stocks over bonds.

Stocks continued their bumpy ride, delivering impressive returns for investors, over and above the returns available in bonds, from 1857 until 1929. This 72-year span was long enough to lull new generations of investors into wondering “why bother with bonds?” Which brings us to 1929.

The crash of 1929–32 reminded us, once again, that stocks can hurt us, especially if our starting point involves dividend yields of less than 3 percent and P/E ratios north of 20x. It took 20 years for the stock market investor to loft past the bond investor again, and to achieve new relative-wealth peaks.

Then again, between 1932 and 2000, we experienced another 68-year span in which stocks beat bonds reasonably relentlessly, and we were again persuaded that, for the long-term investor, stocks are the preferred low-risk investment. Indeed, stocks were seen as so very low risk that we tolerated a 1 percent yield on stocks, at a time when bond yields were 6 percent and even TIPS yields were north of 4 percent.

From the peak in 2000 to year-end 2008, the equity investor lost nearly three-fourths of his or her wealth, relative to the investor in long Treasuries.

It's also striking to note that, even setting aside the opportunity cost of forgoing bond yields, share prices themselves, measured in real terms, are usually struggling to recover a past loss, rather than lofting to new highs. Figure 2 shows the price-only return for U.S. stocks, using S&P and Ibbotson from 1926 through February 2009, the Cowles Commission data from 1871–1925, and Schwert data from 1802–1870. Out of the past 207 years, stocks have spent 173 years—more than 80 percent of the time—either faltering from old highs or clawing back to recover past losses. And that only includes the lengthy spans in which markets needed 15 years or more to reach a new high.

Most observers will probably think that it’s been a long time since we last had this experience. Not true. In real, inflation-adjusted terms, the 1965 peak for the S&P 500 was not exceeded until 1993, a span of 28 years. That’s 28 years in which—in real terms—we earned only our dividend yield … or less. This is sobering history for the legions who believe that, for stocks, dividends don’t really matter.

If we choose to examine this from a truly bleak glass-half-empty perspective, we might even explore the longest spans between a market top and the very last time that price level is subsequently seen, typically in some deep bear market in the long-distant future. Of course, it’s not entirely fair to look at returns from a major market peak to some future major market trough. Still, it’s an interesting comparison.

Consider 1802 again. As Figure 3 shows, the 1802 market peak was first exceeded in 1834—after a grim 32-year span encompassing a 12-year bear market, in which we lost almost half our wealth, and a 21-year bull market. The peak of 1802 was not convincingly exceeded until 1877, a startling 75 years later. After 1877, we left the old share price levels of 1802 far behind; those levels were exceeded more than fivefold by the top of the 1929 bull market. By some measures, we might consider this span, 1857–1929, to have been a seven-decade bull market, albeit with some nasty interruptions along the way.

The crash of 1929–32 then delivered a surprise that has gone unnoticed, as far as I’m aware, for the past 76 years. Note that the drop from 1929–32 was so severe that share prices, expressed in real terms, briefly dipped below 1802 levels. This means that our own U.S. stock market history exhibits a 130-year span in which real share prices were flat—albeit with many swings along the way—and so delivered only the dividend to the stock market investor. The 20th century gives us another such span. From the share price peak in 1905, we saw bull and bear markets aplenty, but the bear market of 1982 (and the accompanying stagflation binge) saw share prices in real terms fall below the levels first reached in 1905—a 77-year span with no price appreciation in U.S. stocks.

Stocks for the long run? L-o-n-g run, indeed! A mere 20 percent additional drop from February 2009 levels would suffice to push the real level of the S&P 500 back down to 1968 levels. A decline of 45 percent from February 2009 levels—heaven forfend!—would actually bring us back to 1929 levels, in real inflation-adjusted terms. My point in exploring this extended stock market history is to demonstrate that the widely accepted notion of a reliable 5 percent equity risk premium is a myth. Over this full 207-year span, the average stock market yield and the average bond yield have been nearly identical. "

Conclusion

The following chart shows a more recent example for investors consideration. It further confirms the data we saw above that bonds have been better for investors than stocks, and that stocks have over long periods of time, exhibited heightened risk characteristics, that force investors to spend the majority of their investing life time making up for losses rather than adding to gains.

The 1998 to 2000 period was great for stocks, but the completion of the cycle sent the average lower, plunging the S&P 500 investor to below what they put into the investment by 2002. They didn't get back to the previous highs, until 2007, only to see stocks collapse again falling back below their original investment. They recaptured their previous highs by 2012, but still fail to beat the continuous compounding of a zero coupon U.S. Treasury. Who knows what the completion of this cycle will take us down to, but if history is any guide investors can expect to lose the majority of their gains from this lengthy up cycle. As the Wall Street expression goes, markets like to take the escalator up and the elevator down. Investors also miscalculate how quickly a bear market can be upon us, especially in this day and age, with the emergence of algorithmic and programmed trading.

While many will criticize the notion of getting 3% from a Treasury, it is far better than the proposition of booms and busts that comes with investments in the stock market. While I am not advocating that investors do not own equities at all, I do believe that traditional wealth management model portfolios allocate far too much to the equity sleeve leaving investors open to left tail events which can result in the serious impairment of capital. A more conservative way forward that seeks to build portfolios with evidence based models, and include less exposure to global equity securities, can allow investors to achieve their investment goals with far less risk.

I continue to believe that the long term zero coupon US Treasury securities with maturities of 10 years and greater, offer investors the most value at this juncture, and protection from the things we know will always keep happening to the markets. The US Treasury is the only asset that will go up when the rest of your portfolio is going down. I believe at the completion of this cycle you will see the 10 year at 1% or below providing investors with a fantastic return in the process.

Investors have forgotten that total returns are a function of your purchase price and your holding period. If you are lucky enough to buy and sell at the right time, then equities have been very enriching. However, if, like most people, you do not posses the crystal ball to know when to buy and sell stocks, holding stocks in this century has been a game of chance, and so far have failed to beat a simple US Treasury. Maybe now is a time to reconsider the risks you are taking, and the anxiety it is causing. It always pains me when I hear an investors say "hopefully the market will keep going up and I can retire soon." Why leave your retirement to chance?

It is very expensive to be wrong in a market and economy that continues to show cracks. I continue to stand by my view, that over the completion of this cycle, most of the gains that bulls brag about today, will be gone, and all that will be left is their need to get back to the levels they once knew. Your retirement should not be a place to gamble. Zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds provide investors with a guaranteed rate of return, when held to maturity, and there is no logical reason why you do not own some of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US TREASURY BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.