PFM: Another Option For Volatile Times

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the PowerShares Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) could be an attractive investment option at its current market price. As we have seen a sharp increase in volatility over the past few months, investors may begin focusing on funds that can weather further market declines better than average. As one such investor looking to protect principal, I am looking for rock solid companies and funds that are set up to out-perform during steep drops. PFM could fit the bill in this regard, as it is focused on companies that raise their dividends consistently, which typically means they are large firms which have withstood good times and bad. While its yield is not high, the fund has been growing the distribution handsomely this year, which is a bullish sign about the underlying companies. Furthermore, PFM's top sector by weighting is Consumer Staples, which can be used effectively as a defensive play, which may be exactly what investors want right now. Finally, the fund's Industrials exposure tells me that if the market heads higher, PFM will still be able to benefit from that upswing, providing a nice balance of safety as well as potential for growth.

First, a little about PFM. The fund's stated objective is "to replicate, before fees and expenses, the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index, which is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend-paying companies". These companies have increased their annual dividend for ten or more consecutive fiscal years. The fund is currently trading at $26.79/share and, based on its last four distributions and current market price, yields 2.11% annually. I reviewed PFM back in June, when I felt the fund did not have a very positive outlook. While the fund is up around 4% since that time, it has lagged other dividend rivals this year, such as the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), as illustrated in the graph below:

Despite this slight under-performance over the calendar year, I feel PFM's respectable gain over the last five months prove it is a decent choice for riding out market drops. I expect this to be the case heading into the new year as well, and I will explain why in detail below.

Consumer Staples - Allows For Smoother Sailing

A primary reason for my current outlook on PFM has to do with its top sector by weighting - Consumer Staples. This sector represents over 20% of PFM, as illustrated by the chart below:

Therefore, the performance and outlook of this sector is of importance to the fund as a whole. I have not recommended this particular sector very often over the years, because it simply is unlikely to out-perform during periods of economic recovery and/or growth, as we have seen for the last decade. This is because investors tend to pour money into higher growth sectors, such as technology, or more discretionary sectors, when times are good and consumers and businesses are spending.

While I am still optimistic about America's economic outlook, recent market turmoil surely has some investors looking to take some risk off the table, both to protect gains and to protect against further downside. This is where Consumer Staples can really come in handy. That is because it is seen as a more defensive sector, comprised of companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell goods that people always need, as opposed to discretionary goods. For that reason, it is seen as a sector with steady revenues and as an area that will continue to hold up well even as consumers cut back spending, such as during a recession. For example, this includes manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of items like food, tobacco, household goods, generic drugs, among many others.

While this is not an overly enticing area, you can see why it is less sensitive to economic cycles. Consumers go to the grocery store every week, regardless of what is happening in the stock market. While they may cut back on some purchases, amounts spent on groceries or household items do not fluctuate dramatically. Therefore, it is not surprising that this is a sector that is well-represented in PFM, because it is made up of companies with steady revenue that are able to better predict what their earnings will be than other sectors. This helps allow for the consistent dividend increases.

That all said, how well does this work out in practice in the market? Quite well in fact, at least over the past month. This is significant because October was a particularly brutal month for stocks, and November has so far been quite volatile as well. Despite this, the Consumer Staples sector has shown a positive return, and has easily bested the S&P 500, as illustrated in the graph below:

Clearly, in the short-term, Consumer Staples have indeed been a way to avoid some losses as the market has dropped. However, more importantly, I believe the conditions are right for this out-performance to continue, assuming we see continued equity losses.

For one, oil prices continue to decline, and that should help multiple sectors, including Consumer Staples. While painful for the Energy sector, low prices for oil means both fewer dollars spent by businesses to transport goods and fewer dollars spent by consumers to fill their tanks. This can drive consumer spending if consumers now want to take those gas savings and redirect them other places. It can also help retailers and distributors if the oil declines push down their cost of goods to obtain or transport. This effect will either improve their margin on goods sold, or allow them to pass on the savings to the end consumer. If prices on goods decline, it could help to fuel additional sales, helping profits along the way.

It is important to note that this appears to be a continuance of a longer term trend in the oil market as supply is outstripping demand. While I would not suggest trading the Consumer Staples sector on daily fluctuations of oil prices, U.S. crude prices have been declining for some time, and I do not see a swift reversal happening any time soon. In fact, prices today (11/13) fell below $56/barrel, extending losses that have been occurring over the past six weeks at a rapid pace, as illustrated in the graph below:

This decline is largely due to higher production, and a supply imbalance, which the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting will continue well in to 2019, as illustrated by the chart below:

My point here is simple. Lower oil prices seem here to stay for at least the next few quarters. While the price may reflect an oversold condition and drift higher, the amount of the losses will be difficult to make up in a short period of time, in my opinion. Therefore, I see the development as being bullish for the Consumer Staples sector, especially for the underlying companies. Couple this development with the defensive nature of the sector, and it seems like a worthwhile strategy to ride out further volatility.

Dividend Growth - Impressive

Another important point for PFM has to do with the fund's dividend. At first glance, it does not seem very impressive, at just over 2%. With interest rates rising there is indeed a realistic chance investors will begin to rotate out of these low yielding funds and into risk-free assets that are now yielding more. However, I do not expect this to occur at a rapid pace, but rather gradually, as investors assess the changing market conditions over time. Furthermore, even with a low yield, dividend paying equities tend to out-perform other asset classes over time, so I expect this investing objective to remain popular regardless. That said, I am zeroing in on dividend growth when assessing dividend funds, because I believe those are the funds that are best fit to ride out the rising rate environment. Even if the current yield is relatively low, if the distributions grow, it can help keep the spread between the fund's yield and risk-free yield from becoming too large.

With that in mind, let us see how PFM has fared in 2018 in this regard. Fortunately, the story is largely positive, with PFM delivering substantial year-over-year dividend growth, as illustrated in the chart below:

2017 Dividends (Q1-Q3) 2018 Dividends (Q1-Q3) YOY % Gain $.30/share $.41/share 38%

While I would stop short of predicting such impressive dividend growth again in 2019, I am still encouraged by this performance this calendar year. It tells me the underlying companies in PFM were able to grow their dividends aggressively, even during a rising interest rate environment. Since I expect similar economic conditions to exist next year, I would expect another year of double digit growth out of this fund. Given how large the increase was this year, I do not imagine that benchmark will be difficult to accomplish.

Industrials - Top Holdings Are Performing Well

A final point on PFM has to do with the fund's top Industrials holdings. For investors wanting to position themselves more defensively, Industrials is probably not the best sector to use, because it is very sensitive to broad economic conditions and global growth. That said, I do believe PFM's heavy Consumer Staples exposure balances this out nicely. But, even if it did not, PFM's top Industrials holdings have actually fared relatively well this year, as evidenced by their Q3 earnings. This is notable because it has been a year filled with trade disputes and political uncertainty, yet the underlying companies are still improving their earnings. To illustrate, I will review some key metrics off the Q3 earnings reports of PFM's top three Industrial holdings, which are illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Invesco

In the chart below, I have compiled a comparison of each company's net income, revenue, and dividend increases for the Q1 - Q3 period of 2018, compared against the Q1 - Q3 period of 2017:

Company Net Income Increase YOY Revenue Increase YOY Dividend Increase YOY 3M Co. (MMM) (7.6%) 4.9% 16% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) 33.4% 9.6% 32% United Technologies Corp (UTX) 10.3% 7.7% 6%

As you can see, the performance is quite strong across the board, along with substantial dividend increases. This gives me confidence in PFM's top Industrials holdings, and tells me these companies have been able to withstand tariffs and anti-trade rhetoric throughout the year. Given that these issues are likely to continue in to 2019, this is an encouraging sign. Furthermore, while MMM has seen a decrease in net income so far this calendar year, their net income was up YOY in Q3 by just under 8%. This means their income is improving in the short-term, which is always a positive development.

My takeaway here is straightforward. While I am advocating PFM for investors choosing a more defensive route, it is important to understand the fund is still made up of equities that are not immune to market corrections, especially in the Industrials space. That said, the top holdings in this sector are earning more money YOY, and have also seen solid dividend increases. If I am going to be exposed to a cyclical sector, these are the types of companies I want making up that exposure.

Bottom-line

PFM has not been a fund I have recommended in the past, as I saw multiple better options for playing the bull market. However, market conditions have shifted, and we have seen the indexes drop substantially from their highs, in addition to increasing levels of volatility. This has some investors thinking defense, and that is when PFM finally fits the bill. With a heavy allotment towards Consumer Staples, PFM is designed to be a bit more defensive than the average dividend ETF, and should be better equipped to withstand steep market declines. Furthermore, the fund has seen impressive dividend growth in 2018, which tells me the underlying companies are making good on their commitment to increase their dividends consistently. Finally, while PFM has exposure to the Industrials sector, which is not traditionally defensive, the top companies in this area within the fund are performing well, as reflected in their Q3 earnings. Given that backdrop, I would expect these companies to fare above-average if the sector experiences a further pullback. Therefore, I like what I see when it comes to PFM for more conservative investors, and would recommend consideration of this fund at this time.

