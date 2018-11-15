Parker Drilling - Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

I recommend PKD as a Hold while we are waiting for options to address the company capital structure.

On November 6, 2018, Parker Drilling released an 8K filing in which the company published a presentation dated October 2018 called the "project Drake."

Parker Drilling's revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased 6.1% to $123.40 million from the 2017 third quarter of $118.31 million.

Source: Parker Drilling Rig 114

Investment Thesis

Parker Drilling (NYSE: PKD) is a mid-tier US onshore/inland water driller and rental tools service provider with operations spread all over the world. Parker Drilling's business model could be compared with Helmerich & Payne's (NYSE: HP) and Nabors Industries' (NYSE: NBR).

One exception is that PKD's drilling business in the US (lower 48) is very marginal with revenues for US Drilling representing only 3.6% of the total revenues for the third quarter of 2018, as you can see in the chart below:

Revenues come from two primary segments:

Onshore Drilling 42.4%.

Rental Tools 57.6%.

PKD has lost nearly all of its value due to serious refinancing issues that are still negotiated as we speak. I recommend PKD as a hold now until the company will clearly present a solution to its refinancing issue.

Recent Events

On July 27, 2018, the company implemented a 1-for-15 reverse split and many shareholders were not pleased with this decision which turned, in fact, to a terrible one. It precipitated the stock price to what we call usually a "death spiral" giving the opportunity for some investors to short the stock even more aggressively.

PKD data by YCharts

After the implementation of the 1:15 reverse split, PKD fell quickly from over $5 a share to now $1.42 per share a few days after it released its third-quarter earnings results on November 5, 2018. The depressed price of oil did not help.

Note: the actual $1.42 stock price is, in fact, $0.095 before reverse split.

The drilling business continues to weaken with disappointing revenues and dismal profit margins that are not sufficient to produce positive net income. However, the Rental Tools business is now improving, which gives some reason to hope for a better future for the company and may potentially provide an agreement with the debtholders based on a friendly restructuring possibly out of bankruptcy.

Parker Drilling has been exploring options to address the company's upcoming debt maturities and improve its capital structure for months now without any success.

The refinancing of the debt will be the significant news going forward, and the stock will undoubtedly be affected by what is coming. Hopefully, management will be up to the task and engineer a deal that will allow the company to survive as it is.

Gary Rich, the CEO, indicated that the company proactively engaged in discussions with one of its largest shareholders, which had agreed to review specific material non-public information under a time-limited non-disclosure agreement or NDA, and concluded after rejecting the offer made by this investor in the conference call:

we remain in active dialogue with other stakeholders regarding ways to strengthen our capital structure. And while these discussions continue, we have ample liquidity to continue serving our customers without interruption. The process of reviewing capital structure options takes time and we are committed to getting this right and reaching the optimal outcome for our stakeholders.

I must repeat what I have said in my precedent article. It is hard to be supportive of the management's action at the moment, and it seems so far that Gary Rich and his team have been performing rather poorly looking at the severity of the sell-off the stock has been through since early 2018. It is showing a vote of no-confidence, and I can understand why shareholders are quite critical of the management.

Parker Drilling - Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

Parker Drilling 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 173.42 148.75 130.50 105.29 97.19 94.03 98.27 109.61 118.31 116.33 109.68 118.60 123.40 Net Income in $ Million -48.62 -35.65 -95.83 -39.82 -46.23 -48.93 -39.81 -29.89 -20.31 -28.69 -28.80 -22.88 -70.95 EBITDA $ Billion - - - - - 1.60 5.61 13.93 22.74 14.66 12.60 17.04 -29.71 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share - - - - - - - -3.45 -2.25 -3.15 -3.15 -2.56 -7.70 Cash from operations in $ Million 5.76 53.26 -15.71 15.52 -1.38 22.14 -27.59 10.02 -6.84 31.14 -12.20 20.24 -11.55 CapEx in $ Million 17.86 15.73 7.89 8.37 4.74 7.96 14.45 12.11 18.28 9.70 8.92 23.63 19.47 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million -12.10 37.53 -23.60 7.15 -6.12 14.18 -42.04 -2.09 -25.12 21.44 -21.13 -3.39 -31.02 Total Cash $ Million 104.65 134.29 108.43 109.03 103.61 119.69 149.69 146.23 121.04 141.55 118.32 114.46 81.73 LT Debt in $ Billion - - - - - 576.33 576.73 577.13 577.55 577.97 578.40 578.84 579.29 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - - - 9.189 9.220 9.247 9.251 9.288 9.334

Courtesy: PKD Filings and Morningstar

Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues

Parker Drilling's revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased 6.1% to $123.40 million compared to the 2017 third quarter of $118.31 million.

PKD reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $70.95 million and adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million or 12.1% of revenues. Loss per share for the quarter was $7.70, reflecting the 1-for-15 reverse stock split and including an impairment loss of $44 million.

Gary Rich, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[W]e have taken a pretax non-cash impairment charge of $44 million in the third quarter related to our Gulf of Mexico and international barge assets. We adjusted the carrying value of these assets when we determined there was a low probability of near-term recovery in their respective markets.

The company drilling backlog increased to $238.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $215.5 million in the previous quarter. The company indicated a newly-awarded California O&M project. Of the current backlog, 14.9% will be recognized in 2018, and 41.2% in 2019.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow on a yearly basis was a negative $28.2 million. However, the company managed to reduce the free cash flow to a negative $3.39 million. PKD is not passing the FCF test, but the situation is getting better with a positive outlook for the rest of 2018.

3 - Net Debt Net debt in 2Q'18 was $497.56 million using total cash.

Mike Sumruld said on the conference call:

We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $81.7 million, down $32.7 million from last quarter and $59.8 million from the prior year-end. We made semi-annual interest payments of $20.6 million in both the first and third quarters, totaling $41.2 million for the year. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $140.3 million, consisting of $81.7 million in cash and $58.6 million available under our revolving credit facility. Available liquidity under our credit facility increased $6 million from the prior period.

Moody's downgraded the debt to Caa1 on January 17, 2018, reflecting Parker's high debt levels relative to its expected cash flow.

Parker Drilling long-term debt, including current portion, was $585.0 million as of September 30, 2018, which consisted of:

•$360.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% Notes due 2022; and

•$225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Notes due 2020.

The company recognizes the fundamental concern regarding the approaching maturity in early 2020 of its credit facility and of its August 2020 notes. Parker Drilling is considering various options to address both, but nothing concrete has been announced, which adds more uncertainty and more stock selling.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

On November 6, 2018, Parker Drilling released an 8K filing in which the company published a presentation dated October 2018 called the "project Drake."

Unfortunately, the offered capital structure solutions presented by the shareholder have been deemed "not the right solution for the company at this time," and Parker Drilling decided to evaluate other options that may be more favorable to all Parker stakeholders, which forced the company to issue the 8K filing ending the private negotiation.

The "project Drake" implies that the business cannot improve on its own merits and survive without outside financial support which means that they are subordinate to refinancing their current debt and receiving an additional capital injection to support the CapEx needed for the next few years (which represents $95 million in 2019 and $83 million in 2020.)

In short, Parker Drilling requires a debt restructuring, whether it is negotiated out of bankruptcy or not. The latter will be friendlier for common shareholders.

What I believe is that the restructuring will convert a large portion of the debt into equity, which will dilute the common shareholders to a 5% to 8% stake in the new company, assuming best case scenario. The new company could get about 250 million to 300 million shares outstanding and a bigger revolver sufficient to cover the CapEx until 2021.

PKD is now falling and has no support until news of an agreement with the company's lenders is announced. The risk of bankruptcy is high, albeit I still believe the company can avoid it.

Hence, buying or selling now is not making any sense. I recommend PKD as a Hold while we are waiting for options to address the company capital structure, and I expect some wild movements in the stock price when a solution will be released, hopefully soon.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not long the stock but I own a few shares above $2 (bought a few shares below 1.65) that I keep as a risky gamble in case the company can avoid BK