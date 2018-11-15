Biotech Giant Should Deliver Mid-Teens Total Returns

Thesis

AbbVie (ABBV) has turned into one of the most profitable biotech companies in the world. Unlike many of its peers, AbbVie is focused on sharing its profits with investors via dividend payments.

AbbVie offers a high dividend yield, generous dividend increases, and its dividend looks very safe for the foreseeable future. When we factor in the potential for share price gains AbbVie looks like it could provide compelling total returns going forward. The company's moves to secure the majority of Humira's revenue stream through 2023 and a strong pipeline mean that AbbVie will, in all likelihood, prosper through the 2020s.

AbbVie's biologic Humira, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and several other indications, is the world's best-selling drug. During the most recent quarter (Q3) Humira was responsible for 62% of AbbVie's revenues.

In the biotech/pharmaceutical industry mega-blockbusters such as Humira are positive and negative at the same time. Such drugs provide massive sales, earnings, and cash flows, and due to the fact that the development costs had to be paid only once such drugs can generate high margins. On the other hand, a high reliance on one single drug can turn into a problem for the company once sales of this drug decline.

GILD data by YCharts

We can see this when we look at Gilead's (GILD) revenue and share price performance over the last three years. Revenues topped out, due to sales declines for its mega-blockbuster Hepatitis C drugs (Sovaldi and Harvoni), which has made the share price decline by ~50% peak-to-trough. In Gilead's case, the revenue declines for the HCV business were based on lower patient numbers (the drugs are a cure), this will not be the case for AbbVie's Humira. Humira will, however, lose patent protection in the coming years, and there are several companies that seek to get a fraction of the massive market by introducing biosimilars.

These will, most likely, be priced at a considerable discount to Humira, which means that AbbVie will have to lower its pricing considerably. Market share declines will further enhance the revenue decline that Humira will suffer from once biosimilar competitors are on the market.

Biosimilar competition came to the market in Europe during 2018, which already has had a toll on Humira's revenue generation in the continent. The US is the most important market for drug sales, though, thus investors should not worry too much about higher discounts in Europe. In the US biosimilar competition for Humira is still several years away, as AbbVie has put a lot of effort into securing exclusivity through 2023. This included deals with Samsung Bioepis and Amgen (AMGN), which will both roll out their biosimilars to Humira during 2023. More recently AbbVie has settled a dispute with Momenta Pharma (MNTA), the settlement allows Momenta Pharma to sell its biosimilar from November 2023.

It is thus expected that AbbVie will still generate sizeable revenues and earnings with Humira during 2023, but after that sales will likely decline rapidly. It is possible that Humira's annual sales continue to rise over the coming years, as market growth, higher treatment numbers, and higher revenues in the US should be able to offset price pressures in Europe. AbbVie expects that Humira will generate revenues of $21 billion in 2020, which would be marginally more than the current annual run rate of $20.5 billion (based on Q3 sales of $5.12 billion).

AbbVie will receive royalties on sales of biosimilars in the US, and Humira's sales will not drop to zero, but 2024's revenues will nevertheless take a sizeable hit. When we assume that the market for Humira and its biosimilars will be worth $25 billion by 2024, and that AbbVie will hold a 10% market share, Humira sales would total $2.5 billion.

Royalties from companies such as Samsung Bioepis could add another couple of hundred million in sales, which could mean total sales of ~$3 billion in 2024. Compared to the $20+ billion in annual sales that Humira is generating right now, that is a huge decline.

AbbVie needs to replace Humira's sales and earnings in the 2020s

AbbVie has several years until its cash cow Humira will start to break apart, and it is doing its best in generating new revenue streams to replace the ~$18 billion in lost Humira sales in 2024 (compared to a peak level of $21 billion in 2020). AbbVie's strategy rests on several pillars:

Expansion of sales from products that are already on the market, such as Imbruvica

The rollout of new drugs that target the same indications as Humira, such as upadacitinib

The rollout of new drugs in new indications that AbbVie is not targeting yet, such as Rova-T

With its non-Humira portfolio, which generates strong sales growth rates, AbbVie has a good chance of growing its revenues over the coming years. AbbVie's massive pipeline, which includes candidates for dozens of indications, should add significantly to the company's sales over the coming years.

AbbVie's total revenues grew by 17.8% in Q3, but Humira's sales were up by 9% only. This means that AbbVie's other drugs must have grown at a substantially larger pace. This includes a strong sales performance of Imbruvica (up 41% year over year), and a massive growth rate from AbbVie's HCV franchise: Revenues rose by more than 100% year over year, to $860 million, for an annual sales pace of $3.5 billion.

Imbruvica and Venclexta, AbbVie's relatively new oncology drug that grew by more than 100% during Q3 (although from a low base), will remain growth drivers throughout the coming years. HCV sales will likely not continue to grow at the current pace, as the overall market, which is more or less owned by AbbVie and Gilead, is not growing.

AbbVie's efforts in replacing Humira's sales by selling new drugs that target the same indications is looking promising as well:

Source: AbbVie presentation

AbbVie's late-stage assets upadacitinib and risankizumab will, once approved, allow for targeting most markets that Humira is currently sold to. Hidradenitis suppurativa is the only indication that will be met by neither upa nor risa, but hidradenitis suppurativa is not a very relevant indication in terms of market size. The big indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, will be targeted by new drugs from AbbVie's pipeline. This could lead to a situation where AbbVie is able to replace a significant portion of Humira's revenues by selling new, improved drugs for the same indications.

Upadacitinib has shown highly compelling results in several studies with thousands of patients, which is why AbbVie has chosen to submit upa for approval after its 5th phase III win. AbbVie has ample time to roll out the drug in the US over the coming years, before Humira will lose market share to biosimilars in 2023/2024.

Source: AbbVie presentation, page 7

Upa has performed better than Humira in rheumatoid arthritis during a study that compared the two drugs and placebo. Upa has shown better results than Humira across many metrics that were studied. Due to the strong results that upa is generating, doctors will likely be inclined to prescribe upa over Humira (or biosimilars) once the drug has been approved. This could allow AbbVie to continue to hold a very strong position in the gigantic rheumatoid arthritis market.

Through a combination of growth from existing drugs, new drugs such as upa, and drug candidates such as Rova-T AbbVie seeks to grow its revenues over the coming years:

Source: AbbVie presentation

AbbVie sees sales of $35 billion by 2025, i.e. after Humira will have lost the majority of its revenues to competitors.

ABBV Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Relative to the $32 billion in sales that AbbVie has generated over the last year that is not an overly large growth rate (less than 2% a year). It is, however, still very encouraging that AbbVie will, in all likelihood, be able to grow its top line through the coming years, despite the fact that the world's best-selling drug will lose exclusivity during that time frame. This points towards very smart and strategic management, and it suggests that AbbVie is doing a lot of things right regarding R&D.

Earnings will continue to grow, which makes AbbVie a strong dividend growth investment

AbbVie has a very compelling earnings track record, its profits rose at a substantial pace over the last couple of years. The company forecasts that profits will hit a new record level this year, and it is likely that earnings per share will rise even further going forward.

ABBV EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

AbbVie is forecasted to earn $7.95 this year, the analyst community is seeing earnings per share growth of 10.8% and 10.1% in 2019 and 2020. The analyst consensus calls for a long-term EPS growth rate of slightly above 10%.

Due to the expected ongoing revenue growth through the mid-2020s, despite Humira losing exclusivity, it seems realistic that AbbVie's earnings will continue to grow. Share repurchases, such as the $7.5 billion buyback in summer 2018, will drive earnings-per-share growth further.

AbbVie's shares are valued at ~11 times earnings right now, which is a quite low valuation. AbbVie has historically been valued at a higher valuation, but it seems possible that the price to earnings ratio will remain low throughout the coming years, as the market remains somewhat uncertain about the replacement of Humira's revenues. If the valuation remains unchanged, AbbVie's share price will grow in line with its earnings per share, a low-double-digit share price growth rate thus seems realistic.

When we factor in AbbVie's dividend, which yields 4.3% right here, investors can expect total returns of ~15% a year going forward, even if AbbVie's valuation does not expand at all. This seems like an attractive total return opportunity. For income-oriented investors the 4.3% yielding dividend is highly attractive, as this is more than twice the broad market's yields. AbbVie has raised its dividend regularly and at a strong pace since the company was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and the company has already announced that the dividend will be increased by another 11.5% in early 2019. The dividend yields is thus 4.8% on a forward basis.

Final thoughts

AbbVie is dependent on Humira right now, but the company has made many moves that will secure the drug's revenue stream through the early 2020s. Beyond that new drugs such as Rova-T, upa, and growth from AbbVie's existing drug portfolio will likely be enough to replace Humira's revenues. The company expects even higher revenues during the mid-2020s, which, coupled with buybacks, results in a solid EPS growth outlook.

A combination of share price gains and dividend payments should lead to compelling total returns, even if AbbVie's valuation remains low. For income-focused investors AbbVie is looking like a good investment as well, thanks to a high yield, reliable dividend growth, and a payout ratio that is not overly high at all.

