Now That FirstEnergy Increased Their Dividend, Are They An Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock?

FirstEnergy is currently trading at a P/E ratio that is lower than the market and two of the company's competitors.

Maybe it is because the company is local for me, but FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) has been in the news a lot in 2018. I initially purchased shares in the utility company back in 2013 and it has been quite the roller coaster ride since then.

Initially after my purchase, things were not the greatest. But over the last year, the company has continued to make strategic moves to improve the company's balance sheet, financial performance, and most importantly to me and other dividend growth investor's, their dividend. So let's review FirstEnergy to determine if the company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock based on the metrics of the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener.

Before I start discussing the moves that have been made in the current year, I felt it was important to discuss when the bad news initially started in January 2014, not too long after my initial purchase. In the Letter to the Shareholders that accompanied the earnings release, the following statement was prominent:

"This revised quarterly dividend rate equates to an annual dividend of $1.44 per share. The previous dividend rate was $0.55 per share quarterly and $2.20 per share annually."

FirstEnergy had slashed their dividend. The worst news for dividend growth investors. At the time, the company had a payout ratio near 100% (or exceeding based on which EPS projection used) and had some significant concerns about the growth and performance of one of the company's operating units, FirstEnergy Solutions. The performance of the unit was suffering due to the fact it focused on non-regulated sales and the price of electricity had fallen post recession. It was the perfect storm hitting the company and it was probably the wake-up call that was needed. The dividend was cut to a more sustainable amount and the company began shifting its focus on regulated segments once again. A great summary of the company around this time can be found in the following article from 2014.

For years after this, FirstEnergy Solutions continued to be a drag on the company's performance. The nuclear and coal plants underneath this subsidiary were not performing well and FE continued to shut down plants over the years. At the end of March 2018, the company even requested emergency help from the government to aid the ailing plants. Finally though, FirstEnergy Solutions filed bankruptcy and the company reached a settlement with creditors in April. In this settlement, the two segments were removed from the balance sheet and their fair value was written down to $0 The resulting deconsolidation of FirstEnery Solutions post creditor segment resulted in a $1.2b one-time gain for the company. More importantly, it helped push forward FirstEnergy Corp.'s restructuring and new business model. Setting the table for continued growth and progress.

2018 had some other great announcements as well. The company received a $2.5b equity investment in January 2018 that allowed the company to strengthen their balance sheet. This included reducing $1.5b of debt, using $750 to shore up the pension fund, and use the remainder for operations. This also allowed the company to delay equity offerings for several years (source). Great news and another step forward for the company's rebuilding.

After several strong and promising quarter, the best news came a few days ago. The company announced their new dividend policy! In this earnings release, it highlighted the following:

The company increased their quarterly dividend to $.38/share from $.36/share, a 5.5% increase.

The company's target dividend payout ratio range is 55% - 65%

Great news for a dividend investor, right? The company also announced solid results for the quarter. The company showed a net loss; however, this included a one-time loss associated with the exit of the competitive generation industry. Operating EPS, a non-GAAP number adjusting this one time loss out of earnings, was $.80/share. A $.17/share increase compared to the same three-month period in the previous year. The earnings release also highlight increased revenue from distribution and residential sales. Plus, like so many other organizations, the company is receiving a nice benefit from tax-reform in the current period.

2018 has demonstrated that the company is starting to see the results of their large restructuring plan. This isn't the same company that cut their dividend. The company is exiting from a sector that sucked cash out of their bank account. Their balance sheet has improved, their operating earnings are showing promise, and the company has rejuvenated shareholders like myself by announcing a strong dividend increase and policy going forward. This policy leaves plenty of room for future dividend growth.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener - FE

Now it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run FE through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. For comparison's sake, I will compare the results of FE to two competitors: AEP Corporation (NYSE:AEP) and DUke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Ticker Price - 11/13/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio FE $38.68 $2.52 $1.52 3.93% 60.3% See below 15.34 AEP $76.43 $4.13 $2.68 3.51% 64.89% 5.35% 18.51 DUK $86.35 $4.97 $3.71 4.30% 74.69% 3.19% 17.37

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo! Finance. The 5-year average dividend growth rate was obtained from Dividend Investing | Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield - Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. Since we are evaluating the utility industry in this analysis, the expectations are that their dividend yield will easily exceed the broader market. FE's dividend yield of 3.93% meets this expectation as it almost doubles the broader market. FE is also right in the middle of their two competitors, as DUK has a slightly higher dividend yield and AEP has a slightly lower yield. Both competitors have yields much higher than the broader market as well.

2) Payout Ratio - We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. Earlier, we mentioned the company's target payout ratio is 55% to 65%. FE's current dividend payout ratio is 60.3%. This is right in the middle of management's range and right on the money with our threshold. FE passes this metric

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate - As dividend investors, we look for companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend for an extended period of time. I've already mentioned several times that FE just increased their dividend after their 2014 dividend cut. Clearly the company does not have a history of increasing their dividend. In fact, prior to the dividend cut, FE maintained a $.55/share quarterly dividend from 2008 through 2014. The company has paid a dividend for over 30 years; however, the company does not have a history of increasing their dividend on a regular basis like other utility companies and Dividend Aristocrats. I cannot say that FE passes this metric.

4) P/E Ratio - The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17X and 18X (per The Wall Street Journal). Per our calculations, FE's P/E ratio of 15.79X is below the broader market and below their two competitors by a decent amount. FE passes this metric as they appear to be trading at a discount.

Summary

There are a lot of great things going on with FirstEnergy. I've like the moves to improve their balance sheet, exit unprofitable businesses, and focus on the regulated energy markets. On top of it, I love the dividend increase and the new policy that will allow the company to grow their dividend without sacrificing the long-term safety of the dividend. FE is also trading at a discount compared to their competitors. But that seems reasonable given the company's struggles prior to this year. AEP and DUK are two solid companies that have performed well recently. It makes sense that a company like FE that is in the middle of a massive restructure is trading at a discount compared to those two companies.

The question is....am I buying FirstEnergy tomorrow? No. But I am long First Energy. I already mentioned that I liked the company's plans and some of the moves they are making. But I would like to see strong results for a longer period of time before I double-down on my position. Things are promising and I am excited to see each successive quarterly results. Plus, I can't wait to receive that first increased dividend!

What are your thoughts about FirstEnergy? Are you adding after the dividend increase? Or are you in a wait-and-see mode like I am?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.