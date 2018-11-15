Time To Get Onboard Adamis?

Sources

Company Overview

Adamis (NASDAQ:ADMP) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas. The company's flagship product SYMJEPI is a pre-filled syringe (PFS) device containing 0.3mg or 0.15mg dose of epinephrine. SYMJEPI has been approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In July of 2018, Adamis announced a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group (NVS), to market both SYMJEPI (0.30mg) and SYMJEPI Jr. (0.15mg) in the United States. In addition to SYMJEPI, the company's pipeline includes: a naloxone PFS, a sublingual tadalafil tablet, and two inhaler devices for the management of asthma and COPD. What is more, Adamis has a subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., that generates compound drugs, for human and veterinary use in the United States.

Source - ADMP Pipeline

ADMP's market cap is currently in the region of $118M. The stock has been trading down about 42% for the year and is below both the 50 and 200-day moving averages. Recently, the share price settled in the $2.50 -2.70 range (11/13/18).

So, Adamis has an FDA approved device and a partnership with Novartis. Why is this down almost 50% for the year? ADMP is comprised of mostly retail investors with institutions being about 21% and insiders being about 7%. Considering that point, I will guess the root cause of the low share price is partially due to investor fatigue. The company was once a "story stock" in 2017 attributable to the anticipation FDA approval and commercial launch of SYMJEPI. However, investors are still waiting for SYMJEPI's commercial launch. Now, the story has now added a 2018 volume and possibly a 2019 volume to the pre-commercialized SYMJEPI collection. Adamis has provided plenty of spin-offs and side stories along the way, but investors want the SYMJEPI saga to end. Will it be a cheerful ending for investors? What does the story tell us?

SYMJEPI Backstory

Back in the spring of 2017, Adamis Pharmaceuticals' twice CRL'd, epinephrine pre-filled syringe (SYMJEPI) was a prime topic of discussion amongst biotech investors. The company had an upcoming approval date in June, and investors believed the third time was a charm for SYMJEPI. In addition, Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen had a number lots recalled due to manufacturing violations in one of Pfizer's (PFE) facilities. The price of EpiPen was a topic of media and public outrage against crooked big pharma. The stage was set for SYMJEPI to be approved, become the rival to EpiPen, and take a portion of the billion dollar epinephrine market. 2017 was supposed to be the year for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

On June 15th, 2017 Adamis received FDA approval for SYMJEPI, a 0.3mg dose for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis. Adamis investors believed they owned stock in a company looking to disrupt the epinephrine market. The market was primed for SYMJEPI as a cheaper alternative to EpiPen, and with no internal parts to malfunction or misfire. However, Adamis was in need of a commercial partner to bring to SYMJEPI to the market and be competitive with big pharma sales forces.

The company news release:

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, stated,

"We are very excited by this approval, and at the same time, are already preparing to submit our second NDA to the FDA. This second submission is for the junior version of SYMJEPI. We are committed to helping patients by providing them with additional therapeutic choices. With an anticipated lower cost, small size and user-friendly design, we believe SYMJEPI could be an attractive option for a significant portion of both the retail (patient) and non-retail (professional) sectors of the epinephrine market. We are currently in the process of exploring all of our commercialization options and in discussions with potential partners in order to facilitate broad patient access to this new epinephrine treatment option and to maximize the value of our important asset. In the interim, we expect to build inventory levels in preparation for an anticipated launch in the second half of this year."

Carlo laid out the 2017 battle plan:

Submit NDA for the junior version of SYMJEPI

Exploration of commercial partnership deal is in progress

Build inventory for anticipated launch in second half of THIS year (2017).

Investors were ready to brave the resistance and hardships to get SYMJEPI to the market. Unfortunately, communications and updates went to zero. Once in a while, Carlo would send correspondence via Investor Relations Manager Mark Flather, who acts as emissary for Carlo. Nonetheless, investors started to break ranks, and rumblings of failed partnership talks spread throughout. The once godly cause of taking down the tyrant EpiPen and reaping the rewards lost momentum.

As year-end approached, investors began to concede that the proposed 2017 launch of SYMJEPI was not going to happen.

2017 Fall Updates

In the fall of2017, the company released a cluster of press releases announcing significant updates to investors. The press release of greatest importance was the announcement of SYMJEPI Jr.'s supplemental NDA. In the press release Carlo was quoted,

"I know there is great interest in the commercial plan for SYMJEPI. We are in confidential discussions with several potential partners. We remain committed to bring SYMJEPI to market and intend to announce our commercial plan once definitive arrangements have been finalized."

On December 4th, Adamis announced an IND for naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. This injection would utilize the SYMJECT device, which is same as the SYMJEPI. In the press release, Carlo stated:

"Since FDA approval of our SYMJEPI product, we have considered other drug candidates for use with our SYMJECT syringe injection platform. We determined to pursue an IND for naloxone due to the worsening opioid crisis. With the rapid increase in fentanyl related deaths and the persistence of widespread opioid addiction, we believe that there is a need for additional treatment options to help combat this crisis. We are excited to be moving forward with naloxone and will continue to assess additional compounds for possible use with our injection platform."

The updates were met with a mixed reaction. Although investors were happy with communication, it was apparent that the commercial partner deal was not near. However, SYMJEPI Junior supplement had been submitted, and the company announced the use of SYMJECT to help combat the opioid crisis. Investors slowly regained hope that perhaps Carlo could seal the deal before year end.

But 2017 came to an end, and no commercial partnership or launch of SYMJEPI. Again, investors began to question Carlo's ability to get the deal signed.

February 2018

As we entered 2018, investors had a somewhat positive outlook on the partnership deal, and that we would soon hear positive news on the junior and naloxone submissions. But as we broke into February, so did the share price. Share prices plummeted right through $4.00 and was gouging through the $3.00 mark. At this point, many investors we fleeing and all hope had been lost. But on February 12th, 2018, investors were provided an update from the company on the FDA acceptance of Jr.'s sNDA. This allowed the share price a breath of fresh air, only to plunge past $3.00. Even though Jr.'s NDA was important information, it was obvious that only commercial partner news was going to prevent a free fall.

Furthermore, shareholders were not able elicit an official word about the ongoing partnership deal. Carlo was locked up in his castle and gatekeeper Flather was denying audiences. It would require the share price hitting the $2.30s for Carlo to speak up and address the status of commercialization. A day after hitting a 52-week low, Adamis posted a news release titled Adamis Pharmaceuticals Updates SYMJEPI Commercialization Plans.

In this news release, Carlo was quoted:

"As reflected in our previous statements, since receiving FDA approval last year we have engaged in a confidential process with the goal to maximize the value of this asset, including seeking a commercial partner to launch SYMJEPI in the U.S. I know many investors have become frustrated with the time that this process has taken. I too am frustrated that the process is taking longer than we initially expected. However, this process has been neither simple nor linear. We remain committed to bringing SYMJEPI to the market." "While the process is still ongoing, we are now in discussions with two potential partners. I am confident both groups are capable of producing value for SYMJEPI in the market. Each group is engaged in what we believe are later stages of diligence, which may include discussions with potential drug buyers, wholesalers and distributors, that we believe will help refine their commercial plans. Although of course no assurances are possible, my belief is that we are finally nearing the conclusion of this process, and I am hopeful that our next communication will be to announce a definitive agreement and provide information concerning when SYMJEPI may be available in the market."

Carlo had thrown the shareholders a rope to prevent them from falling into the abyss and to prevent a full-scale mutiny. The news release did provide some useful information and a small amount of confidence that the partnership deal was still moving forward. Some key points of the news release included:

Two potential partners

Carlo believes potential partners are in the later stages of diligence

Carlo is aware of investor frustration

These points supplied investors enough information to formulate some reasons for the delay. The point that two partners were in the mix, and both were still working out the details on their side of the table, made it clear that Carlo was not the holdup. What is more is that Carlo might have to end up choosing between the partners, which could require more time and negotiation.

Sandoz/Novartis Deal Announced

On July 1st, 2018 Adamis Pharmaceuticals announced their distribution partner Sandoz Inc., a division of pharma giant Novartis. The partnership is for both SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. According to the company press release, Sandoz will have commercial rights to SYMJEPI in the US. Adamis will receive upfront fee and potential performance based milestones payments. In addition, Adamis and Sandoz will equally share SYMJEPI net profits. However, the deal is only for the United States. Adamis still has the rights to commercialize both products outside of the U.S., but "has granted Sandoz the first right of negotiation for such territories." Additionally, Adamis can still develop the naloxone SYMJECT injection and other potential uses for SYMJECT.

Carlo had delivered his promise, and in a big way. In the company press release, he stated,

"We are very excited about our collaboration with Sandoz. They are among the top pharmaceutical companies in the world and we believe they have the commercial presence and proven track record to maximize the value of SYMJEPI. We believe the financial terms of this agreement have the potential to bring meaningful recurring revenue to Adamis and we look forward to growing, and possibly expanding, this partnership with Sandoz based on the future success of SYMJEPI in the market."

With the mega-deal signed, what was next for Adamis and Carlo?

Investors hoped those questions would be answered at the stockholders' meeting on July 6th, 2018. Not only should Carlo shed light on the details of the commercial partnership deal and potential plans for the future of SYMJECT. Although most were focused on SYMJEPI, investors were also concerned about the company's finances. Unfortunately, the meeting produced little information and left investors anticipating an offering.

On July 23rd, the company announced that the company has been conducting pre-IND work for a fast-dissolving sublingual tadalafil tablet and intends to file a NDA before year end. Carlo stated:

"The theme throughout our expanding pipeline is to develop improved methods of delivering well-established drugs to compete within large, well-established markets. If we are able to achieve stated clinical objectives and our product is eventually approved, I feel there would be demand for our sublingual tadalafil product within the multibillion dollar ED market. We have developed a product and a clinical plan with the objectives of filing an IND and submitting an NDA before year end. Additionally, we continue to work on our naloxone product with the objective of filing an NDA before year end."

This news was greeted by investors with mixed thoughts. Personally, I was excited about the $3.5B addressable a market. However, I did scratch my head about going after an erectile dysfunction tablet, and not progressing to another drug for SYMJECT.

As anticipated, on August 2nd, 2018, Adamis announced a public offering of 11,666,667 shares of common stock priced at $3.00 per share. This provided Adamis with roughly $37.60M, and some annoyed investors.

On August 9th Adamis released their 10-Q, and it revealed that Adamis finished the first half of 2018 running on Fumes. Adamis only had about $4M in the bank and had a cash burn of $17.20 M for the first half of 2018.

Assuming that cash burn level stays the same, we can expect the $37M acquired in offering and the leftover $4M to fund the company through 2019.

On August 16th, 2018, Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) announced the FDA approval of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.'s (TEVA) epinephrine auto injector drug-device or generic EpiPen. Antares is Teva's partner and is to provide the auto-injector device (VIBEX) for the drug/device combination. Subsequently, the share price plummeted to 52-week lows as investors panicked over the generic juggernaut Teva getting the FDA nod.

Similar to the February fallout, Carlo provided another business update on August 27th, to boost investor morale. In the statement, Carlo stressed the significance of upcoming milestones, including the upcoming PDUFA for SYMJEPI Jr. Still, investors didn't embrace the rally call from Adamis. Once again, investors began speculating that the launch was dependent on Jr. approval, and that once approval is in hand, Novartis will subsequently announce a commercial launch date.

Junior Approved! And… Nothing

On September 27th, Adamis announced the FDA has approval of SYMJEPI Jr. In a company press release, Carlo stated,

"The approval of the lower dose form of SYMJEPI represents another milestone for the company. We are working closely with Sandoz to bring this product to market and hope that it, along with the higher (0.3mg) version, will be well received in the market."

Following approval announcement, the share price jumped to around $4.25 per share. The following Monday was the first day of the Q4, the perfect day to announce a launch date for SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr right? Well, that day passed, and so did the share price go with it. In the following week, the share price receded back to pre-junior. approval prices and is now trading under $2.50 per share.

So, Why the Backstory?

I believe the review of the SYMJEPI story to date has revealed some potential "Easter-Eggs" and has provided me with some confidence in the Adamis process. Over the past year, investors have a received vague information from Carlo about the progress of SYMJEPI. Some of these small details in the press releases appear to be dog whistles to investors. Carlo classified the SYMJEPI negotiations as confidential and could not shed light on the specifics of who the potential partners were or their progress. Looking back at past press releases and presentations, we can extract some possible clues about the future of Adamis. Let's take a look,

The SYMJEPI FDA approval press release delivered some key insights for investors. Most notable was the fact that multiple parties were interested in a SYMJEPI partnership prior to approval. We were later informed in the SYMJEPI Jr. NDA press release that Adamis was in "confidential discussions with several potential partners." The use of the word several designates more than two, but less than many.

The February update informed investors of two potential partners, and that they were in the later stage of due diligence.

The Sandoz partnership announcement not only informed investors about the financials of the partnership, but also that SYMJEPI Jr. is included, and that Novartis could be interested in Ex. U.S. deal as well.

On the other hand, the SYMJEPI Junior approval press release provided us with nothing more than the announcement. This leads me to believe that the new author of SYMJEPI saga is now Sandoz/Novartis, and they will dictate the final chapters exactly how they want it, which should provide some assurance to investors that SYMJEPI will not be squandered.

So, what's the hold up? Although some investors would like to see SYMJEPI launch tomorrow, one has to acknowledge the fact that Sandoz/Novartis is attempting to launch a competitive product verse Mylan and Pfizer. This will require securing distribution channels, marketing campaign strategy, passing pharmacy and therapies committees (P&T committees), and educating payors about SYMJEPI. Neither Sandoz nor Adamis wants a lackluster launch to SYMJEPI, and the same should go for investors. If Sandoz needs a few more weeks or months to confirm, they are ready to oust EpiPen, by all means take it.

Political News a Factor?

President Trump's evolving drug price blueprint could produce waves in the share price in the upcoming months. One of the president's most popular initiatives is reducing drug prices in the United States; most notably in Medicare prescriptions. As of 2015, Medicare makes up 29% of the nation's prescription drug spending (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Medicare Rx Spending (Source KFF)

Why is this a factor for Adamis? Between the years 2007 and 2014, Medicare spending on EpiPen increased 1,151% as the number of users increased 164% (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Medicare D EpiPen Spending (Source KFF)

What is more, Medicare spending per EpiPen prescription has grown 5 fold and is growing at faster rate than the average Medicare prescription cost. If the government plans to reduce the cost of Medicare, we have to assume employing generics and cheaper alternatives are part of the strategy. Trump proclaimed that his administration took a "revolutionary" step of permitting Medicare to directly negotiate prices with drug companies.

Considering the points above, investors should be confident that Novartis and SYMJEPI should be strong recruit to solve the prescription drug calamity.

Into the bargain, the FDA recently announced an Advisory Committee to assess the "agency's efforts to advance new ways to increase the availability of naloxone as one means for reducing opioid overdose deaths." The list of topics to be discussed during the meeting includes: The need to improve access to naloxone. Whether naloxone should be co-prescribed with all or some opioid prescriptions to reduce the risk of overdose death the need for manufacturing volume growth for naloxone, and the risk of drug shortages of this product that could come from a sudden spike in prescribing. The significant costs and burdens that may be associated with naloxone co-prescribing.

Looking at the current Naloxone market, we can see it taking a very similar route as EpiPen. As the demand for the product increases, the companies who produce naloxone products have also increased their prices. In fact, Kaleo, Inc., the maker of the EVZIO naloxone auto-injector, increased EVZIO's 2 pack price from $690 in 2014, to $4,500 as of 2016. That is more than a 500% surge in price.

As an investor, I see the naloxone SYMJECT as a possible remedy to both the FDA and naloxone market issues. If the FDA decides to co-prescribe naloxone with each opioid prescription, that would create a market of about 200 million scripts. Since the average price of generic naloxone is about $30, we can estimate that the potential market generated from that policy would be $6 billion.

What is more, SYMJECT should be able to grab a large piece of the market. Even though Narcan and Ezvio have patent protections to the year 2035, the protections are for their nasal actuator and auto-injector delivery devices, and not for naloxone. Since SYMJECT is a pre-filled syringe, it wouldn't infringe on any current naloxone delivery patents. If Adamis is able to be competitive in that policy driven market, we can expect a drastic change in the company's valuation.

Upcoming Catalysts

The company has strong list of upcoming catalysts that could drastically change the company's outlook. These include:

Commercial launch of SYMJEPI in U.S.

Announcement of ex-US strategy for SYMJEPI

Filing of NDA for naloxone injection

Filing of NDA for sublingual tadalafil tablet

Commencement of Phase 3 studies for beclomethasone

One potential catalyst that has not been stated by the company is the additional uses for SYMJECT. Admittedly, epinephrine was the smart choice to be priority one, but SYMJECT can be utilized for variety of other self-administered or emergency injections. Naloxone is the second injectable to be paired with SYMJECT, and we know Adamis had other possible candidates in mind for SYMJECT due to Carlo's statement in the naloxone press release.

"Since FDA approval of our SYMJEPI product, we have considered other drug candidates for use with our SYMJECT syringe injection platform. We determined to pursue an IND for naloxone due to the worsening opioid crisis. With the rapid increase in fentanyl related deaths and the persistence of widespread opioid addiction, we believe that there is a need for additional treatment options to help combat this crisis. We are excited to be moving forward with naloxone and will continue to assess additional compounds for possible use with our injection platform."

I can see Adamis running down the list of injectable drugs that are used in emergencies. One of the highlights of SYMJECT is that it is reliable and easy to use. A patient or emergency professional needs to have that reliability in a potentially fatal situation. This makes SYMJECT extremely valuable since it does not misfire when you can't afford one. Although we don't know what the other drug/SYMJECT combination(s) Carlo had in mind, I am intrigued to see if he decides to surprise use with another IND.

Q3 Earnings

One of the highlights of the Q3 earning report was the $3.8M increase in revenues compared to Q3 2017. This was due to a 12% increase in sales from USC's compounded and non-compounded formulations.

Unfortunately, the company revealed an increase in SG&A from $5.7M in Q3 2017 to $6.5M in Q3 2018. In addition, R&D expenses increased from $1.2 to $3.9M year-over-year. Into the bargain, the company stated:

"The company expects that research and development spending in the fourth quarter of 2018 will see an increase due to advancement of the company's pipeline development activities, which may include FDA filing fees for NDAs for the naloxone and tadalafil product candidates if those NDAs are filed before the end of 2018, fees and costs associated with initiating a Phase 3 trial for the beclomethasone product candidate, and other spending and expenses relating to our pipeline product candidates, related regulatory expenses and other development expenses."

Obviously, we can't expect USC revenues to ever cover the expenses of the company. It might be able to cover a few bills, but it is obvious the company is starting to push the pedal down on the accelerator but without of full tank of cash. Carlo expects to see an increase in cash burn in Q4 due regulatory and trial expenses. Even with $32M in the bank, I see the tank drying up by mid-2019, I think Carlo might need to jump on the side of investors and start wondering what Sandoz is doing.

The earnings report also stated the company expects to file NDA's for both APC-8000 (sublingual tadalafil) and APC-6000 (naloxone PFS). This is positive news for the development of the pipeline and value of the company. However, NDA's cost about $2 million, so just filing the two NDA's takes out $4 million out of the bank.

Additionally, the company plans to initiate a phase III trial for APC-1000 (beclomethasone) in December. Phase III trials are typically the longest and most expensive the FDA drug approval process. In fact, phase III trials for respiratory therapies on average cost $23.1 million, with average cost per patient being about $31,000. Even though this cost is distributed over 1-4 years, we are still looking at ~ $6 million per year. I would expect APC-1000's Phase III study to be similar to Teva's Beclomethasone metered dosed inhaler (QVAR) Phase III study pediatric of 445 participants and lasting 2 years. If we apply this study's patient numbers and length of study, we can estimate the total cost of the phase III study to be about $12M.

In view of these regulatory expenses, it is possible for Adamis to burn an extra $4M-10M in the 4th quarter of 2018. Again, all the expected pipeline progress and milestones are great for the long-term growth of the company. However, if Carlo expects to pull the trigger on these actions, he either expects revenues from SYMJEPI soon, or he is looking to fund raise elsewhere.

Q3 Downgrade

On Monday, November 12, B. Riley FBR analyst, Andrew D'Silva downgraded ADMP to Neutral, and lowered his price target to $2.50 from $7.50. D'Silva referred to the company's Q3 marks for the change in outlook. D'Silva states:

"We are attempting to balance the scales, accounting for risk/reward, and believe it is prudent to step to the side. The primary reason for our downgrade is related to a slower-than-expected domestic commercial launch of SYMJEPI, a lackluster performance out of the company's compounding business, and, as we mentioned in our last update note, headwinds related to ADMP's ability to reach consensus estimates, particularly when one considers Teva's approval of its EpiPen generic. ADMP established an agreement with Sandoz for its EpiPen alternative, SYMJEPI, at the beginning of July, and since commercial launches typically commence within a quarter's time, we believe it is prudent to have modest early expectations from the commercialization partnership."

This caused an acute sell-off pre-market, with the share price hitting as low as $2.30. Since then, the stock has recovered a bit but is still trading over 10% down from Friday's closing price.

I find it interesting that the analyst used the earnings report to post the downgrade. I attempted to find the thought process for the $2.50 but could only guess D'Silva believes the delayed launch is going to prevent SYMJEPI from grabbing a significant portion of the market. Thus, requiring Carlo to execute another equity raise in order to keep the doors open and the pipeline moving. Considering my expected Q4 cash burn from the previous section, I can see this as a possibility; however, I can't see the justification of the $2.50 price target. I believe the epinephrine market is begging for an alternative to the auto-injector and the Teva's auto-injector will hurt Mylan more than Adamis.

Even if Teva was to get to market prior to SYMJEPI, there is a small variance between sales of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th drugs to market. EpiPen, Adrenaclick, and Auvi-Q are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. So, I don't see how Teva making it market prior to Adamis is going to drastically impact SYMJEPI sales.

Overall, I found the Q3 ER events to be a buying opportunity, and I took advantage and added to my position.

What's An Investor To Do?

Adamis investors have gone through a stockholder version of battle fatigue. Months of waiting and consistent attacks on the share price have worn down the faithful. Can Carlo execute the right steps to keep investors motivated and loyal? What will happen when the SYMJEPI victory parade is done and the street goes silent?

I have to admit that I have been more of a short-term investor, and not a true enlisted investor for Adamis for the past couple of years. I have always seen the potential for the company's SYMJECT and DPI devices, but also didn't have too much faith in the management. I am aware other investors have the same view, and most are hoping the deal with Novartis will provide them the stability needed to stay put.

Although I expect to see some of the faithful to take profits and run; investors must consider some of the upcoming and potential catalysts. Personally, I have been adding to my overall position throughout this prolonged silence from the company. I have confidence in Novartis's ability to position SYMJEPI in the right place and at the right time.

I have been using mostly technical analysis to add to my position since SYMJEPI Junior approval. While I expect some positive news in the coming weeks in months, I still have to be cognizant of when I am executing my buys. Using a combination of Weekly (Figure 3), Daily (Figure 4) and Hourly (Figure 5) trend charts, I have identified some key "loading zones" where I expect some increased volume. These include:

$2.30 Support Line on the Weekly

$2.30 Support Line on the Hourly

$2.70 Resistance Trend Line on Hourly

$3.00 50 Day Moving Average on the Daily

$3.20 200 Day Exponential Moving Average on the Daily

Figure 3: ADMP Weekly (Source Trendspider)

Figure 4: ADMP Daily (Source Trendspider) Figure 5: ADMP Hourly (Source Trendspider)

I suggest investors looking to add monitor the stock when approaching these key areas. Any break of these support or resistance lines with high volume typically indicates regime change, and investors need to be able to manage their position in response.

Is ADMP a Buy?

ADMP is proposing a potent portfolio of drug/device combinations that could be extremely profitable. Once SYMJEPI is launched, the company will have exposure to an estimated $2.4 billion epinephrine market in 2024. If we assume Sandoz is able to capture a conservative 12% of the 2024 market, we can expect SYMJEPI's share to be roughly $288M. Assuming the Naloxone SYMJECT gets a fast track approval and is on the market, I calculated the 2024 naloxone market to be $586M with a conservative 12% market share for APC-6000. This would provide Adamis with an estimated $70M in Naloxone sales. By combining SYMJEPI and APC-6000 together, my conservative estimate for 2024 SYMJECT sales is to be roughly $386M.

What should be the valuation?

Let's assume SYMJEPI costs $30 to manufacture (about the same as EpiPen), using Novartis's SG&A 25% of sales. The street has estimated that cost of SYMJEPI to be $250 for a two-pack. My crudely estimated SYMJEPI profit margin would be 63%. This would be $157 profit for Sandoz and Adamis to share. This would provide Adamis with $78.00 per two-pack. Please note that I did not include taxes and any possible middle-man expenses. If we used Mylan's estimated $100 profit per two pack as an example, Adamis would get $50 per two pack. Using Mylan's profit margin, we could estimate Adamis getting $57M in SYMJEPI profits. Whereas, my rough profit margin would provide the company about $90M in SYMJEPI profits.

Using the Mylan derived estimated 2024 SYMJEPI profits and Naloxone sales, I used a 2x multiple to get $254M 2024 SYMJEPI & Naloxone valuation. I will require a 30% time discount, which brings my current valuation of ADMP to $177.8M, or about $3.94 per share for 2018.

Why did I only use SYMJEPI and naloxone in my assessments? Honesty, I couldn't identify any metric, ratio, or multiple that correlated with the current market valuation. The company appears to be trading solely on technicals. So, I decided to focus solely on SYMJECT's potential market, potential market share, and the time to get to that market. Unfortunately, I expect the stock to trade unassociated with any conventional valuation method or metric until SYMJEPI hits the market.

So, is ADMP a buy? I would brand ADMP as a buy based the pure potential of SYMJECT, and the Sandoz/Novartis partnership. Even with Adamis and Sandoz splitting SYMJEPI profits, the value of the company should be much higher than the current market cap of $118M.

If the Sandoz is able to grab a large piece of this market, investors could witness drastic changes in the share price. Into the bargain, if Carlo is able to get NDA's for both APC-6000 and APC-8000 submitted before year-end; we can expect PDUFA's before end of 2019. Considering these regulatory and commercialization milestones, we could witness the share price potentially hitting $10 before the end of 2019.

Downside Risk

Adamis does face some serious challenges ahead. Most of these challenges stem from competition. In addition to EpiPen, SYMJECT faces competition from generic auto injectors. The market is anticipating the Teva/Antares epinephrine auto-injector launch announcement; if they beat ADMP/NVS to the presses, I expect the share price to take a momentary, but substantial hit.

Other downside risk arises from the potential delay in commercial launch. Without an early 2019 U.S. launch, ADMP's price will most likely continue to decay. The longer the wait, the less revenue generated from SYMJEPI, and that cash on hand will start to fade. The longer the wait, the more speculation of Novartis is having difficulty getting SYMJEPI through P&T reviews will continue to keep SYMJEPI grounded.

Investment Time Horizon

There are at least three theories about ADMP's near term. Two have positive outlooks on commercial launch of SYMJEPI and expanding relations with Novartis. The Adamis doubters believe that the difficulties of epinephrine have put launch on hold, and Novartis is second guessing.

I believe that two positive theories above are both plausible. I have no anticipation of a time frame for a possible announcement. I believe the amount of time it took for partnership announcement is good indication that Novartis is confident in its decision. Based on the length of time it is taking to get SYMJEPI launch, I expect Novartis to have an advanced commercial plan to make an instant impact on the market.

I am trading in ADMP for its near/intermediate term upcoming catalysts. I will consider developing a core position and possible plan to hold the position if the particulars of the upcoming catalysts are to my liking. If not, I will liquidate a large portion of my position upon news release.

The long-term investor needs pay particular attention to earnings reports in order to determine if the company will need to fundraise. If the company is able to immediately cover their expenses with SYMJEPI revenue, Adamis should be considered as a long term investment.

Conclusion

My game plan for the short term is to wait for the subsequent two actions to occur:

Announcement of U.S. Commercial Launch of SYMJEPI Announcement of Teva and Antares Auto-Injector

I will utilize both as opportunities to either buy or sell depending on the order. Between now and announcement of these actions, I will use technical analysis to manage my position.

My long-term outlook for the company will be determined by the ex. U.S. SYMJEPI plans, and potential market for the naloxone SYMJECT. If the FDA implements policies that mandate the co-prescription of naloxone with opioids, I will look to hold and add to my position.

Unfortunately, SYMJEPI seems to be holding the rest of the pipeline hostage. The market seems to have neglected the potential of the pipeline and USC revenues from the valuation. It is obvious the future of the stock will be dictated on SYMJEPI performance.

Some points to remember:

Sandoz will need time to ensure a strong launch... BE PATIENT. This story has been developing for a long time and shouldn't have a rushed conclusion.

Teva's Epinephrine Auto-Injector is not the biggest threat. It is still EpiPen.

The stock is trading mostly on technical indicators. Manage your position technically till the company changes fundamentally.

The company's regulatory actions and planned studies will require a large amount of cash. SYMJEPI needs to have a successful or Carlo needs to fund raise again.

Precisely forecasting ADMP's stock price in the near term is difficult. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that ADMP is a speculative stock. There is a risk that investors could lose all or a considerable amount their investment. Even though the upside of Adamis is vast, it is far from being de-risked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.