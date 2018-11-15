Applied Materials Earnings Preview: Can The Report Stop The Bleeding?

Even after the tremendous drop, the sentiment toward the stock is still optimistic.

Applied Materials (AMAT) is a unique company in that it manufactures equipment used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The company describes itself as “the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.”

The company is considered part of the semiconductor industry, but it isn’t your typical chip manufacturer. Chip manufacturers are Applied Materials’ clients and as a result, AMAT is somewhat of a predictive indicator for the industry. When AMAT is doing well, the semiconductor industry is doing well. When AMAT isn’t doing well, neither is the industry.

The semiconductor sector and Applied Materials have been moving lower over the last eight months, but AMAT has moved sharply lower while the sector has moved lower at a slower pace. When the company reports earnings after the close on Thursday, it could be a turning point for both AMAT and the chip sector. Or it could be a sign that the sector is set to continue its downward trend.

Looking at the weekly chart for Applied Materials, we see that the stock peaked just shy of $62 back in mid-March and then dropped over 50% to the low in October. The stock saw its 13-week moving average cross bearishly below its 52-week moving average back in June and the trend lower only accelerated from there.

I looked back at the downturn in the chip sector back in 2015 and Applied Materials dropped more sharply back then as well. The 13-week moving average for AMAT dropped below the 52-week in May ’15 and then crossed back above it in March ’16.

Using the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) as a gauge for the industry, the 13-week moving average dropped below its 52-week in August ’15 and crossed back above it in May ’16. During the current pullback, the 13-week for the SMH didn’t drop below the 52-week until a few weeks ago.

I point these dates out only to show how Applied Materials has moved ahead of SMH over the last few years. It turned down sooner in 2015 and then turned higher before the sector in 2016. AMAT turned lower sooner this time around and it turned more sharply. I should also point out that Applied Materials isn’t one of the top 10 holdings of the fund, so it isn’t a direct influence on the price drop of SMH.

Investors have to be frustrated with Applied Materials

The fundamentals for Applied Materials are still really impressive. The company has seen earnings grow by an average of 68% per year over the last three years. Even in the last quarterly report, as the stock was falling, the earnings grew by 40% over last year. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 37% for 2018 as a whole.

The report on Thursday is the fourth quarter FY2018 for Applied Materials and analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $0.97. That is only 4.3% above the fourth quarter of last year.

Sales have been growing, but not as rapidly as earnings. For the last three years, the average annual growth rate has been 25% and sales were up 19% in the third quarter. Analysts have relatively low expectations for sales in the fourth quarter. The estimate is for growth of 0.8% over last year.

While the earnings and sales growth have been impressive for Applied Materials, the profitability measurements are just as impressive. The return on equity currently stands at 42.6% and the return on assets is at 16.5%. The profit margin is 26.9% and the operating margin is at 28.3%.

Because of the big drop in the stock price over the last eight months, the valuations for the stock are really low. The current P/E ratio is at 7.5 and the forward P/E is at 8.15. The price-to-book ratio is all the way down to 4.7 after the drop.

The sentiment is still extremely optimistic

Despite the tremendous drop in the stock price, there is still a lot of optimism toward Applied Materials. The short interest ratio is at 1.13 and that is down from 1.63 in mid-August when the company last reported earnings.

There are 21 analysts with ratings on AMAT and 20 of them have the stock rated as a “buy” while the other one has it rated as a “hold.” That is about as close to consensus as you will ever see on a stock with over 20 ratings on it.

If there is any measure of pessimism being expressed toward the stock, it is in the options market. The current put/call ratio is at 0.96 and that is close to the 1.0 level that I consider bearish sentiment. The put/call ratio was also at 0.96 back in August when the company released earnings results.

Looking at the past four earnings announcements, Applied Materials has beaten estimates on all four occasions. Unfortunately, beating the EPS estimate has led to a positive reaction from the stock on only one occasion. After the last two earnings reports, the stock has reacted in a negative way.

The overall takeaway

It is hard to ignore Applied Materials’ fundamentals. They are really good and as I expressed earlier, it has to be frustrating for stockholders to see the stock drop like it has with those fundamental indicators.

Even with the great fundamentals, I can’t recommend buying the stock ahead of the earnings report. The momentum to the downside is too strong at this point and the sentiment is too optimistic. The short interest ratio isn’t high enough to create a short covering rally, there isn’t any room for analysts to upgrade the stock and create excitement, and the put/call ratio isn’t enough to create buying pressure by itself.

When you factor in the way the stock has reacted after earnings reports over the past year, it just doesn’t seem like it is worth the risk.

That being said, I can see buying Applied Materials at some point in the future. I would want to see evidence that the downturn is over and that a new upward trend was starting. That could come from the stock moving back above its 13-week moving average or something along those lines. To buy the stock right now just feels like too much of a risk for a small reward ahead of the earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.