Sears Holdings: Bankruptcy Doesn't Always Mean Broke

Shop Your Way is the largest loyalty Platform & Rewards marketplace in the US with over 50 million active users.

This is a follow-up article in a series covering (SHLDQ) the last article covers the similarities between the Sears Chapter 11 and General Growth Properties Bankruptcy in 2009, and Amerco/Uhaul and Alexanders bankruptcy cases, in all these cases shareholders were not wiped out, mainly due to major shareholder advocates who owned or control the common stock.

When my first article was published, the stock was priced in the $16 dollar range, I recently made the case for the stock at $1.50 in this article. Not long after Sears Holdings filed bankruptcy. I have bought stock, bonds and warrants all the way down. I believe the assets are worth more than the liabilities, especially with Eddie Lampert as the majority shareholder and largest creditor.

A Fortune can come out of a declining business

I think Eddie Lampert is the shareholders greatest asset, and because of his genius SHLDQ could be one of the greatest investments of all-time. Let's put that bold statement in context, Berkshire Hathaway without Warren Buffett would have been just one of many dying textile mills, Blue Chip Stamps without Buffett, and Charlie Munger would have been one of many dying loyalty rewards companies, Instead these "dying businesses" were transformed and the majority shareholders built fortunes for themselves and the few people who stuck with them. When thinking about investing in a dying or declining business, the focus must be on:

a. Who the leader is, his stake in a succesful outcome and his awareness that a transformation is needed (See the 10X Factor explained in this article)

b. What the business is transforming into

c. What the surplus cash of the business is being invested in

Berkshire Hathaway transformed into an insurance behemoth by investing in Resinsurance instead of trying to fund a turnaround the Textile business, Blue Chip Stamps invested in several other businesses (Sees Candy, Wesco Bank, Buffalo News, etc.) As proven buy Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger a fortune can come out of a dying business.

To the chagrin of many, Eddie Lampert stopped investing in Brick and Mortar retail years ago and instead invested in Shop Your Way and Integrated retail, for some reason detractors say that this was a mistake, they can't point to any numbers that prove Shop Your Way is a failure or isn't valuable, they only point to the stock price. (Equilibrium Price Bias)

Equilbrium Price Bias

Before I get started I have to talk about something I teach all my private consulting clients in order to assist them in evaluating SHLD or any stock, especially a stock that has risen significantly or declined significantly. The first hurdle to declining business investing is: the ability to focus on the value of the company, not the price of the stock. This is extremely difficult for most people because of our unknown cognitive biases, mainly because we are taught from an early age that the price of something is the same as the value.

I call this Equilbrium Price Bias; this bias occurs when regardless of evidence to the contrary, we believe the value we receive is same as the price we paid, This is caused generally by our early relationship with money.

For example: When investors see that a stock is selling for .50 cents this triggers the part of the brain that tells us that we are buying something worth only fifty cents.This type of cognitive bias is sometimes what causes stocks to sell at significant discounts to value. Keep these cognitive biases in mind when reading this article. The detractors point to the stock price when they say I'm wrong about the value of certain subsidiaries such as Shop Your Way or Sears Reinsurance.

Before we look at the Shop Your Way loyalty program and it's value, let's look at the value of a couple of other loyalty programs so we can understand how to value shop your way.

AAAdvantage Loyaty Program

In general Loyalty programs are very very profitable and therefore very valuable. Unbeknownst to many, the major airlines are likely not as valuable as their respective rewards programs, in this article that argument is convincingly made. As seen in this chart below from the article, the American Airlines Loyalty program is worth almost double the market cap of the actual airline. The deals the Banks pay to be the credit card provider for the airlines are in the Multi-Billions. Airlines make more money selling miles than they do selling seats.

Airlines are earning upwards of 50 percent of [their income] from selling miles to a credit card company, airlines are selling miles to credit card companies for much more than they will cost the airline when those miles are redeemed—and they are doing it hundreds of billions of times a year.”- Joseph DeNardi, a senior airline analyst with Stifel Financial Corp

Mr. DeNardi valued AAadvantage members at $350 each.

Casears Total Rewards Loyalty Program

I decided to research further and look for another loyalty program, preferably one with around 50 million active users and associated with a company in bankruptcy or having been through a recent bankruptcy. I found Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) The creditors in their bankruptcy case had their total rewards program valued, and to the surprise of many the rewards program was worth more than each individual casino. The chart below is an exhibit from the Caesars bankruptcy showing the value of the spun off casinos vs. the value of the total rewards program. Each member was valued at roughly $20 each.

The Shop Your Way Loyalty and Reward Program

As seen below, SYW has four key parts, In this article I am only valuing the Shop Your Way Loyalty rewards program.

1) Shop Your Way Rewards Component (Earning and redeeming points)

2) Shopyourway.com is the Social Commerce Platform (Research, Share advice, get advice and play sweepstakes)

3) Shop Your Way Marketplace (Contains over 120M products, most items are not sold in Sears and Kmart Stores, similar to Amazon)

4) Shop Your Way Max (it's the free shipping program similar to Amazon Prime, just cheaper and faster)

For years, Eddie Lampert has been talking about the Shop Your Way Loyalty Platform and Rewards Marketplace, in fact over 70% of Sears Holdings sales come from SYW members. In the internet era, members have much more value than customers, as I said at the annual meeting:

a customer (transaction) relationship is like a one night stand but obtaining a member is like marrying your customer.

According to a presentation by Sears Holdings, the Shop Your Way Loyalty program is the largest Loyalty program of in the United States. Unbeknownst to most investors, Loyalty programs are very valuable, especially in the internet era.

This chart below from the presentation shows:

1. 68,000,000 Million (24 Month) Active members

2. 50,000,000 Million (12 Month) active members

3. 23,000,000 Million members (have redeemed points in the last 12 months)

At the time of this presentation in January 2018, over 175M dollars in unredeemed points existed, (see chart below) Docket 16 shows that the number is currently in the $251,000,000 dollar range and that there are 144 Million members actually enrolled in the SYW program. To put this in context this is more members than any major airline rewards programs.

The Shop Your Way Business Model does not mirror Blue Chip Stamps

In my first article I wrongly assumed that the SYW awards program mirrored the Business Model of Blue Chip Stamps (BRK) This was confirmed to be wrong during the Q&A at this years annual meeting, Lampert confirmed that the SYW points did not create float, and therefore the float wasn't invested as I thought it was. (My theory was that ESL was investing the float created by the Shop Your Way Points)

Mr. Lampert explained that the Blue Chip model was primarily designed to allow stamp holders to save up for big purchasers, but SYW was about member engagement and consistence spending on a regular basis. Hence the "Spend $200 get $200 dollars back in points" type of promotions.

The Shop Your Way Loyalty program is worth at least 1 Billion Dollars

Joesph DeNardi valued AAadvantage members at $350 each, when Aeroplan spun off from Air Canada in 2005 they valued each member at $200 Each, the creditors in the Caesars Bankruptcy valued the Total Reward members at just $20 dollars each. If we value the Active Shop Your Way members at the lowest of these comps (50,000,000 at $20 each we get to a valuation of $1 billion. This is a very conservative estimate.

This valuation does not account for the more than 200M annually that comes from (OTC:CITI) each year since 2003, if we put a 10X on the credit card revenue we get another 2 Billion dollars, being that 70% of the money spent on the Shop Your Way Credit card is spent outside of Sears and Kmart this revenue is steady and increasing. Depending upon the credit card deal with Citigroup, SYW membership program could be worth as much as 3 Billion dollars or more, however it is definitely worth at least $20 a member or $10 a share (before any dilution)

Bankruptcy doesn't always mean broke

Sears Holdings is in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, but Bankruptcy doesn't always mean broke. The below subsidiaries can exist independently with our without retail stores, (just as the reinsurance businesses survived and thrived without Buffett's retail stores or textile mills) I contend that some of the profitable parts of Sears are we collectively worth at least $50 a share as a going concern (before any dilution)

These parts include:

1. SYW (All four Parts)

2. Sears Reinsurance

3. The Credit Card Revenue

4. Sears India

5. Sears Israel

6. Innovel Solutions

7. The NOL's

8. Eddie Lampert as controlling shareholder and Chairman of the Board

Conclusion

Notice that I made no mention of the retail stores or real estate values, I believe the crown jewels are Shop Your Way (all four parts) and Sears Reinsurance and the NOL's.

There are advantages to investing in a solvent company in a Chapter 11, the main advantage is the increase in the level of disclosure. I'm thrilled to have monthly financial reports instead of Quarterly Reports, I was excited to find out that over 225M in unredeemed points exist, I was also excited to find out that Sears Re was not in Bankruptcy and has more than 2.5 Billion in Bankrupt remote assets. (Docket 5 Pg 12-13) better disclosure is one of many advantages to being in a Chapter 11. (At a later date I will do a seperate article on Sears Reinsurance)

Bankruptcy is within my circle of competence, I have over twenty years experience as a consultant, debt buyer and advisor to creditors, debtors and Chapter 11 has a lot of moving parts do your own research and invest at your own risk. P.S. I recommend the book the Phoenix approach by William J. Grace

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLDQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.