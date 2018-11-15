Tilray Losses Continue To Soar

After the bell on Tuesday, Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) reported its third-quarter results. As the company continues to build out its product offerings, revenue growth remains sky-high, but expenses are soaring even faster. With the stock's valuation still priced to the extreme, the name remains a very risky trade for both longs and shorts.

The company came in with revenues of $10.05 million for the period, nearly double that of the prior year period's figure of $5.41 million. Technically, this was a slight miss of Street estimates, which were calling for $10.12 million. However, I don't consider this a real miss, because the Street average jumped nearly $0.2 million after the company guided to a range of $10.0 million to $10.5 million back in early October when it raised new capital. The announced revenue figure was well within that range, even if it was near the bottom.

However, that gets us to a number of negatives. First of all, net selling prices dropped from $7.53 per gram in last year's period to $6.21 per gram in this year's period, mainly driven by bulk sales. Then we get to the income statement, which I've shown below for both Q2 and Q3 against their 2017 figures. On a GAAP basis, the company lost $0.20 per share in the quarter, eight cents worse than the Street expected.

(Source: Q2 2018 and Q3 2018 earnings reports)

Whether you look at things sequentially or year over year, the income statement got much worse. Gross margins on a percentage basis fell 1,233 basis points over Q3 2017, while the operating loss was almost 10 times the amount. Not only was this quarter's net loss much worse than the year ago period, but it was also nearly 46% worse than Q2 2018. Remember, the quarters detailed above don't even include the interest from the convertible notes, which carried a 5% annual interest rate on $475 million of debt. The current quarter we are in now will see the first impact of added interest.

Looking at the balance sheet is a bit of a nightmare at the moment. Going from Q2 to Q3, we had the IPO, and the convertible debt deal wasn't even announced until after the Q3 period ended. While the company is burning tens of millions per quarter to grow currently, it does have a lot of fresh capital. We'll get a better idea of how things are once Q4 finishes and we can see the impact of the convertible notes plus another quarter of business performance.

When you look at Tilray, this stock has been one of the biggest movers in the last couple of months. After going public at $17 per share, the company soared to $300 at its peak but has retreated heavily since as seen below. The valuation has always been crazy, and the market cap is still over $10 billion currently despite projections for just around $140 million in revenue next year.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

So while Tilray reported another quarter of large revenue growth, losses accelerated at a much faster pace. In Q3 2018, the company lost $1.86 for every dollar of revenues, much worse than both Q2 2018 and the year ago period. As the cannabis market continues to grow, top line figures will continue to soar, but expense control will eventually be needed. For now, the company has enough capital to continue its growth plan, but cash burn will also need to improve at some point. With the stock still at a sky-high valuation despite coming well off its peak, it remains a very tricky name to recommend going long or short.

Author's additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.