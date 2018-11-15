FreightCar America's Dreadful Q3: A Sign Of Things To Come?

What Happened and Why it Matters

FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) reported Q3 results November 1st, 2018, initiating an approximately 25% drop in the stock in just one day's time. Why such a tremendous reaction from the market? It starts with earnings, as always, with the Company reporting a surprise net loss of $6.1M (see below).

(Source: FreightCar America 10Q)

Clearly the market was expecting something more here and was caught off guard by the loss. Analyst expectations were significantly higher as shown below:

(Source: Nasdaq)

The company missed expectations by more than 70%, a startling result to say the least. When put in context like that, the market reaction that sent shares plummeting to approximately $10/share does not seem like such an overreaction.

So what drove this large miss and what does it mean for the Company going forward? There were two primary issues impacting the Company's quarter, the first being the volatile steel market. Given the extremely unpredictable marketplace with the political environment we find ourselves in today, FreightCar America was not able to escape the impacts of the trade war. Although the Company took a more tactful approach to naming its problem, the trade war is at least partially to blame for its third quarter swoon. Wrapped into this was the Company's integration of Navistar's sourcing function, resulting in a one-time $2.9M cost. The Company claims the integration issue is now behind it, and we believe they are telling the truth in this matter. One-time integration costs are commonplace, especially given the trading environment today. For all intents and purposes this should be added back to the quarter's earnings, producing a pro forma Q3 earnings figure of ($4.2M), which gets the Company closer to analyst estimates but still a far way off unfortunately.

The second and most important issue continues to be the radical transformation the Company is undertaking to move away from its past coal-centric business model. The Company has dubbed this the "Back to Basics" movement, aiming to shift production towards a more diversified portfolio that will not be as reliant on the coal market in the future. Unfortunately for shorter term investors, this means FreightCar America is undergoing some painful transitions, as evidenced by the loss in productivity and production efficiency. Again, the Company is saying this was a one-off adjustment to productivity, which we are inclined to believe. The changeover will be painful but given the Company's recognition of its need to transition and its current pivot, this could be a necessary painful period that will eventually lead to a brighter, more prosperous future for the Company. Panicking after what should be considered transitional quarters is the last things investors should be doing at this point. The Company is building its resources and gearing up for a new market that will deliver positive result in the future, which means investors already in this stock need to sit tight and endure the roller coaster stock price for the next year or so until the Company has its bearings again.

Where Can FreightCar America go From Here?

To start, the Company has put in years of work to expand its product portfolio, allowing it to pivot away from its majority coal car portfolio to a significantly more diversified portfolio that should be able to provide a stable operating environment in the future. The only hitch in this is that the Company is not competitive in these new segments today, meaning they are breakeven, or in some cases even losing money on the cars they are producing now. This, however, should be a temporary phenomenon while the Company ramps up its production capabilities. Margins should slowly start to creep positive and as this happens profits should follow.

With $65.6M of cash on the balance sheet and no debt, the Company is in a strong position to keep weathering the short-term adjustments it has had to make to pivot away from its previous business model. As long as the Company can eventually achieve positive margins on its newest railcars and not get bogged down in a perpetual game of catching up to the rest of the industry, FreightCar America could be a good unrecognized value play for the patient investor. The margin of safety is there based on the strong balance sheet, but it really depends on if you can see the value through these near-term headwinds.

Conclusion

For longer-term investors FreightCar America could be an interesting unrecognized value play, presenting an opportunity to exploit near-term overreaction in share price while keeping an eye on overall industry and Company-specific production trends. What ultimately should color your investment thesis is whether you trust management's restructuring plan or not, because at the end of the day that is the critical lynch pin in the Company's long-term value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.