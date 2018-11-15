Brexit Has Cabinet Approval

Furthermore, the future of this plan, Ms. May, and Brexit, itself, are problematic in that all may fail, to one degree or another, in the next year or so.

Brexit has always been a "no win" effort and the difficulty Ms. May has had in trying to construct an acceptable plan just proves the impossibility of the project.

After much battle, Theresa May, prime minister of Great Britain, has now constructed a plan for Brexit and received the approval of her cabinet.

The comments from those having some association with the meeting that lasted some five hours tell the story.

““There was a big split in the cabinet. Downing Street is making it sound better than it was. They should be on resignation watch.”

Another person said that “no one” was happy with the deal, but added: “Is the alternative worse? Yes.”

The feeling going forward: “Ms. May immediately faces the renewed threat of a challenge by furious Brexit-supporting MPs, who claim they have the 48 names needed to trigger an ‘imminent’ vote of no-confidence in her premiership.”

The situation got even more precarious Thursday morning as two senior members of Ms. May's cabinet resigned. Things are not good.

Peter Mandelson writes in the Financial Times “The very event that was intended to give Britain greater control outside the EU can only be implemented by ceding even greater control to it.”

“This conclusion is not the consequence of any failure on Theresa May’s part. It is ridiculous to blame the prime minister’s weak leadership or lack of negotiating skills — or, indeed, her lack of a parliamentary majority.”

The situation was just a “no go” from the very start.

Words can hardly express what has gone on.

And, the Parliament may just vote it down. And, Ms. May may be out of a job.

Over the past sixty years or so, globalization has dominated the world order. Things are intertwined in such a complex way, information has spread almost everywhere, and markets and governments are so connected that hardly anything can get done by just one party, anymore.

The world “self-organized” and platforms and networks emerged almost everywhere. Conditions over the last sixty years were ripe for the growth and integration of many, many parts of the globe.

World trade grew, supply chains were created, and financial markets spread just about everywhere. And, the world prospered…

Except where it didn’t.

Brexit was a consequence of a reaction to these developments as individuals feeling left behind by the advancements, expressed their discontent at the polls.

Italy has been another place that faced a reaction to the changing nature of the world, where discontented people elected parties or coalitions that sought to right the wrongs that had been done.

And in the United States this discontent arose in the presidential election of 2016.

But, fighting against the major trends taking place in the world is difficult, if not impossible. The forces of globalization that have been unleashed in the world that are truly powerful and very difficult to overcome. Fighting the flow of globalization is fighting against the grain because the globalization represents the spread of information and the build up of knowledge and knowhow in more and more parts of the world.

These flows cannot be reversed. They may be slowed down, but, once begun, they cumulate within networks and platforms that can increase in scale without very low marginal cost.

In addition, not all nations will consent to the slowdown, which means that those that continue the process of information expansion move on ahead of those that try to slow things down. But, many of those that are a part of the “slowdown” will not consent to the slowdown and find other means to participate in the growth and spread of information.

China has moved into the void created by some of those that are trying to reverse the globalization of the past fifty years.

These are powerful forces and contribute to the fact that not only is it hard to reverse trends, but the incentives exist to find ways to get around the efforts to slow them down.

This is why finding a plan to exit the European Union has been so difficult for the British. How do you effectively undo the complexity of what has been created and operated for an extended period of time.

Brexit was impossible to create from the very beginning, no one really had a plan, and every effort to move things along constantly found obstacles that were very hard or impossible to overcome. In the end, as presented above, “no one” was happy with the deal. But, as also stated above, the alternative was worse.

The coalition government in Italy is just starting to realize that their efforts to “re do” what is going on in Italy is also an impossible task. “No one” will be happy with the consequences.

President Trump is just starting to experience the difficulty he faces in trying to return to the past and “Make America Great Again.”

The problem with this, in my view, is that a lot more discontent and unhappiness is going to be generated by these efforts and who knows exactly what kind of an environment will result. Whatever that environment turns out to be, in my mind, the environment will be very vitriolic and hostile.

We have reached this stage because people in power just assumed that the globalization would spread and be shared by all. These people in power were terribly wrong and researchers have produced evidence that these problems were starting to build up as early as the 1960s.

Economic growth takes place as information continues to grow and spread. This is the way we have gotten to where we are and it will be the way we progress into the future. The problem is that policy makers are just going to have to find ways that will make the resulting growth more inclusive.

The problem with this is that solutions that are more inclusive tend to be of a longer-term nature. Unfortunately, politicians like solutions that have a quick turnaround, solutions that will help the politicians get re-elected.

Theresa May has finally put together a Brexit plan that has been approved by her cabinet. Her problems, however, are not over. She, and the British are trying to fight the flow of history and will continue to fall short of hopes and expectations. Brexit is a “no win” dilemma.

