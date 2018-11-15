Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Forfeits Early Gains, But Closes Off Lows

VIX9D leaps from sub-16 to 22 in a short period, but the put-call ratio shows option traders are not overly concerned yet.

Intraday ranges on US indexes clocked in at the high end of their respective ranges.

Market Intro

CNBC: Wednesday Close

The S&P 500 (SPY) recorded a fifth consecutive day of losses, while oil (USO) finally managed to pull out a positive session. Spot VIX took to higher ground, grabbing 1.25 vol points on Wednesday's session. Losses were doled out fairly evenly across sectors.

Econoday: CPI Release

The tone started fairly positively, when the CPI figure came in cooler than some had feared. S&P futures grabbed its highs for the day just after the open. Then Apple (AAPL) and GE happened… again. The indexes couldn't stem the tide, but did manage to close somewhat above the day's lows.

Thoughts on Volatility

I posted a similar graphic yesterday. Maybe you believe that central bank policy has shaped volatility in markets (and by extension, vol markets themselves) over the last decade, and maybe you do not. Regardless, there will be reductions in central bank bond buying in the future. That could mean that the process of a higher vol environment could just be getting started.

One could argue that asset bubbles caused the last two recessions, the first of which was quite mild. This spread is getting wide, which arguably puts upward pressure on the USD (UUP). It should be noted that there have been plenty of times where the US economy thrived in a strong-dollar environment; this is not a death knell for the expansion.

Given that about 40% of S&P sales are derived in foreign countries, a strong dollar could act as a culprit for change in multinational dollar-denominated cash flow.

A strong dollar may in fact be what the rest of the world needs right now. China's robust 6% economic growth (chuckle) may be hitting a rough patch, and some support from a strong-performing US economy can help mitigate against softness for international trading partners. Coincidentally, this may strengthen the US' hand in any trade negotiations.

Term Structure

The failure of the SPX to hold its gains did not go unnoticed by the VX term structure. The futures curve is molding into a state of backwardation, notwithstanding the historically low-to-comps Dec contract (M2 above: 19.47).

Even the back end popped up half a vol point, which would not likely happen unless vol traders were bracing for more upside action. I'd give a hat tip to vol longs here (VXX, UVXY, TVIX)

GoogleFinance

The nimble VIX9D metric topped out at 22 today, up from under 16 at the end of last week. Given that this implied nine-day horizon includes the traditionally sleep Thanksgiving period, there's a decent chance investors will head into Turkey day with some indigestion.

Ycharts: SPX Put-Call Ratio YTD

Any hope for vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV)? The SPX put-call ratio is definitely off the October highs, suggesting that option traders, while naturally interested in downside option plays, are not overly concerned. I think ZIV is a mild, but reasonable way to play the short side at this time.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

