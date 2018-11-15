Lions Gate's Q2: Beyond The Earnings Beat

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) continues to find its way through a changing media landscape. It's also in a waiting game: waiting to be bought out by some bigger media concern.

The company is basically composed of two parts: a movie/television production studio, a premium-cable channel that is transitioning to an over-the-top streaming competitor. One part - Starz, the premium/OTT channel - is perceived as more valuable than the other. Perhaps it is the more stable cash-generating component, but management cannot ignore its investment in movie slates and episodic franchises.

With all this in mind, let's check out the numbers from Lions Gate's fiscal Q2.

On a reported basis, the studio recorded a loss of $0.67 per diluted share versus $0.07 of positive income last year. This was the unfortunate result of a lawsuit related to shareholder-fiduciary matters. Once adjusted, the net income becomes $0.22 per share versus $0.07 per share. This adjusted figure was ahead of analyst expectations by a wide margin of $0.13 per share. Hey, it's got to be hard to figure out exactly how a smaller-scale studio with different risk-mitigation deals on its content is going to report. Probably best to focus on the increases and decreases, to some extent. Still, it's a good win for the company in the game of Wall Street predictions. Revenue also beat estimates by a slight margin, but it did decline 4% to about $900 million.

Free cash flow over the last six months was down to $213 million from $233 million. For the second quarter, free cash came in at just under $100 million versus $347 million a year ago. Pretty steep drop, but remember that the company was starting from that reported loss. Also driving the change was timing of production loans. Cash flow will ebb and flow for a company like Lions Gate. The hope is this will be an atypical quarter. To get a better grip on the company's current status, we need to check out how the Starz portion is doing versus studio distribution.

In the section dedicated to media revenues, we see that Starz networks increased revenue 4% to $374 million for the second quarter. Profit increased 7% to $125 million. For the six-month frame, revenue increased 3% to $725 million and profit rose 4% to $219 million. The OTT revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $3.6 million. For the six-month period, sales came close to tripling, coming in at $7.3 million. This performance obviously displays the advantage of starting from such small numbers and the fact that the company is still somewhat new to this business, eager for growth. The story changes at this point, for in both the second quarter and six-month period, both this year and the year prior, losses abound. Thankfully, the losses were narrowed. In Q2, lost $2 million instead of the $13 million it lost last year, and during the six-month frame, losses were $8 million versus $19 million. Makes sense that the company would report in the negative in this portion of the earnings release. Over time, the theory is those losses will turn to black ink.

One way to think about this is that Starz represents a hedge against the film business. Growing a subscriber base means having access to a predictable revenue source. Indeed, domestic subscribers, according to the release, are now counted at 25.1 million. Management reported that 1.3 million members signed up on a sequential basis. This is certainly the correct direction, and the company of course wants to grow the OTT part of the picture.

Motion picture revenue didn't do as well overall, but at least the quarter itself wasn't a disaster. Revenue dipped about $6 million to $379 million during the quarter, but profit jumped 45% to almost $13 million. Over the past six months, motion picture revenue plunged 13% to $744 million and income was cut down to $65 million versus $96 million.

Television operations also contracted. Revenue dropped to $152 million versus $211 million, and six-month sales of $432 million compared negatively to $472 million. Profit dropped $8.5 million to $20.4 million in Q2, while the segment made $46 million versus $81 million over the six-month.

Let's look at some of the driving forces for motion pictures/TV. I'll lean on the earnings-call transcript for some information. For the movie business, the big 45% profit acceleration during the quarter was attributed to the 2018 slate and a smaller amount of money needed for prints/advertising, according to CFO Jimmy Barge. For a media company with a market cap of a little over $4 billion, P/A swings can have a bigger impact than what would be seen in higher-scale studio concerns. This is one area that can swing any given report on this segment (obviously the performance of any given slate is also variable). The ancillary distribution windows were cited as being better than expected in terms of financial performance, also a contributing factor during the quarter.

Management has been trying to get its handle on debt. It currently has long-term obligations of $2.5 billion, a lot for a company of its size. The lawsuit related to the shareholder matter is recorded on the asset sheet as a liability that is worth $960 million. Here's an interesting comment on that from the transcript, voiced by the CFO:

As noted, we have ample capacity to fund these settlements with a combination of excess cash on the balance sheet and undrawn revolver. Since, we have increasingly unprecedented opportunities to drive long-term shareholder value by investing in Starz global growth opportunities and we plan to fund the dissenter claim with debt as opposed to equity, we do not expect to declare future dividends as we focus on investing capital in our dynamic growth businesses and strengthening our balance sheet similar to what we did following the Starz transaction."

I would agree that for the time being focusing on growth is better than focusing on dividends. No one looks at Lions Gate as an income stock. But I quote that passage as well to illustrate just how much Starz is central to the current Lions Gate story. I take management at its word that it is truly betting its long-term future on growing Starz. I might not always agree with how it chooses to do so - as an example, I would focus on different concepts for original content, and I would do more in terms of exclusivity - but I am encouraged that the company is taking the asset seriously.

Putting all of this together, my analysis of Lions Gate is that it is a stock only for the patient speculator. It can be frustrating at times to look at the company's movie slate and see how it is employing a strategy, in part at least, of talent first, concept second (as this Hollywood Reporter article indicates). For me, I'd rather only work with talent willing to take on commercial concepts. The company, however, has been clear that it wants to prove to Hollywood that, unlike Disney (DIS), where you can only make superhero films and science fiction epics in galaxies far, far away, Lions Gate is a place where above-the-line participants can go beyond such limitations. I suppose this is an example of counterprogramming in a sense; Lions Gate, after all, could be praised for not imprisoning itself to a one-note strategy, as sometimes is the criticism of Disney. But the takeaway here is that it would be nice if CEO Jon Feltheimer could do a little more franchise-building beyond John Wick.

As for Starz, the actual star of management's plans, the issue here is that current business models for streaming favor a debt-heavy approach. The company can't really play that game at full force, though. Disney can borrow when it launches its OTT product, and Netflix (NFLX) is a master of taking on debt to bet on original content. Lions Gate will certainly borrow when it needs to, I assume, but it has to be more careful.

The stock's valuation at the SA quote site currently lists a TTM P/E of about 30 for both share classes. Given the risk associated with the company vis a vis being of smaller scale in an industry where scale is becoming everything, I wouldn't consider the stock necessarily cheap. At the time of this writing, the stock is also closer to its 52-week low, so it's not exhibiting any strength and seems to be reflecting its risk-tendency. I own the stock because I want to participate in any upside that occurs as the Starz story evolves, but I concede this is speculative. I also concede that most investors are betting on a buyout. That's also a reason for me to hold the equity.

Bottom line: My core opinion has not changed: Lions Gate Entertainment is still one risky stock. Only add it to a portfolio after performing your own research and upon understanding how both its OTT product and production/distribution studio work (i.e., one supplies volatility while the other adds some safety).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.