How Micron Technology Will Benefit From Cloud Server Demand

Opportunities for Micron Technology beyond 2019 exist not only with DRAMs, but with its highly touted 3D XPoint technology due to Google's migration to the chip.

Although cloud capex spend is expected to slow in 2019, increased amount of DRAM per server will lessen the impact of lower revenues for Micron Technology.

Cloud capex is slowing, but only after stratospheric spend by the top service providers for the past two years of nearly 50%, including 62% YTD 2018 over last year's Q1-Q3.

The demand for memory in cloud servers has been a bright spot in the industry, and I discussed the growth of DRAMs in a May 14, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Can Demand For Server DRAMs Be Met After Years Of Limited Production Capacity Increases?”

In the past six months, significant changes have happened in the DRAM industry. While NAND memory chip prices have been dropping for the past several months, memory consulting company DRAMeXchange is projecting DRAM memory chip prices will drop as much as 5% in Q4 2018.

Contract prices of PC DRAM products have started to turn downward sharply this October as major suppliers have completed most contract negotiations according to a November 5, 2018 press release from DRAMeXchange. On the PC DRAM front, the average contract price of 8GB PC DRAM modules, it has dropped by 10.29% QoQ from $68 in 3Q18 to the current $61.

Incidentally, I alerted Seeking Alpha readers that would happen five months earlier in a June 21, 2018 article entitled “Watch For DRAM Contract Price Re-Negotiations As Prices Start Dropping.”

Memory makers are shifting their capex focus to minimize the impact of the dropping chip prices by adjusting supply growth.

• Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) will likely convert line 16 to a DRAM fab instead of installing DRAM capacity in the second floor of P1 in Pyeongtaek.

• SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) indicated that it would take more flexible approach to capex noting that with global economic uncertainties and inventories, the amount of capital spending is expected to decrease.

• Micron Technology (MU) will focus on technology transitions during fiscal year 2019, and will cut back its fab equipment capex for NAND in fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018 levels.

On the mobile front for DRAMs, according to sources cited by the Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has informed Taiwanese smartphone manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron of the cancellation, which the report said signaled "disappointing demand" for Apple's lower cost flagship model, which launched late last month.

Data Center Capex

The focus of this present article is to update data from my May report on cloud computing, it’s growth and short-term slowdown, as a driver for server DRAMs. Cloud computing encompasses a vast number of services. These include consumer services like Gmail or the cloud back-up of the photos on a smartphone, or to the services that allow large enterprises to host all their data and run all of their applications in the cloud, such as Netflix’s (NFLX) video streaming service.

As an example of how data center demand will continue to mushroom,

“Over the last 60 seconds, 40 million instant messages were sent over either WhatsApp or WeChat; four million Google searches were conducted around the world; a million Facebook logins were done; and 2.5 million Snapchats and half a million Tweets were sent. Indeed, more than 90% of the data in the world was created over the last two years. All that data is being stored somewhere, ready to be sliced and diced using data analytics tools powered by artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI). Cisco Systems estimates that data centre storage will grow to 2.6 Zettabytes (or 2.6 trillion Gigabytes) by 2021.”

Table 1 shows the cloud capex tracker from The Information Network, and summarizes spending commentary from top spenders and vendors, following their Q3 earnings call results. After a robust 87.6% growth YoY in Q1 2018, Q2 growth increased 83.9%. However, Q3 capex grew just 46.6% YoY. For the first three quarters, YoY growth is 65.2%.

For 2019, estimates for cloud capex spend, which is based on guidance from the individual server companies, current consensus pegs 2019 spend to grow just 17% YoY. Data from The Information Network forecasts growth at 18.7% (Table 1). This has raised concerns by analysts and Micron Technology's stock price has been negatively impacted by the possibility of restrained purchase of DRAMs by the server companies Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU).

But the lull will be temporary, as next-generation technologies like the IoT, AI, block chain, bitcoin, genomics, robotics, drones, ride sharing, and autonomous cars are catalysts for data center growth.

Table 1 shows that capex spend is slowing, but there are two factors impacting Micron’s server DRAM sales: (1) Why is it slowing and (2) How much will the slowing impact server DRAM sales?

While monumental capex spend in 2017 and 2018 is a result of the rampant growth in the U.S. economy, there is currently uncertainty around tariffs and trade, which could stymie investment plans as the economy moderates. Further, the drop in oil prices falling for 11 consecutive sessions may be good for consumers, it may force energy companies to close to curtail spending. Also, advances in networking technology and more efficient hardware designs have led to higher utilization of data center resources.

The increase in spending in 2017-2018 is due to a ramp-up in data center construction and network infrastructure investment. For example, Google is now in various stages of developing more than 20 data center sites globally. Google’s parent Alphabet spent $5.3 billion on production equipment, data center construction, and facilities during the quarter, up from $3.5 billion spent during the same period last year.

Amazon reported Amazon Web Services (AWS) is up to 31% this quarter. Much of that growth is based on efficiencies of its data centers, not only for the AWS business, they're also for its Amazon consumer businesses, who is AWS' biggest customer.

Chinese companies are placing more stress of U.S. services companies to spend. Alibaba has been winning major clients in Europe such as accounting company KPMG, food giant Nestlé, consumer electronics firm Philips, German software giant SAP and InterContinental Hotels Group. Alibaba is moving to the U.S.

The industry is extremely competitive, and in the U.S., Microsoft won the cloud business of retailer Gap, a blow to Amazon ‘s Web Services. The five-year deal includes the Azure cloud, the Microsoft 365 package, and the Power BI business-intelligence software. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a cloud deal with Walmart that recently expanded into a joint engineering office. Rival Google has picked up cloud business from Best Buy and Home Depot as retailers move away from Amazon, which serves as a competitor through its e-commerce platform.

Microsoft and Google have pursued different strategies to meet their demand for data center space. Both companies build their own data centers. But with the success of Microsoft’s Azure cloud, Microsoft has been leasing massive amounts of server space from third-party developers like CyrusOne and DuPont Fabros Technology.

Server DRAMs

Table 2 shows the relationship between Cloud Capex and DRAM revenue. While there are few datapoints, server DRAM averages 2.7% greater growth QoQ than cloud capex.

Figure 1 shows that the amount of DRAM per server is increasing, mitigating the slowdown in cloud capex. Thus, while cloud capex is forecast to increase 16.2% in 2019 (Table 1), Gigabytes (GB) per server is forecast to grow 27.0% in 2019.

3D XPoint Becomes a Factor

In July 2018, Micron and Intel (INTC) agreed to end their joint development of 3D XPoint technology in the second half of Fiscal 2019.

“The two companies will independently drive their own future technology roadmaps. Micron is currently collaborating with ecosystem partners to introduce 3D XPoint products in late calendar 2019, with revenue ramp starting in calendar 2020. Joint manufacture of 3D XPoint memory will continue at the IM Flash facility in Lehi, Utah until the transaction is closed. Based on prior agreements, Micron will sell 3D XPoint memory wafers to Intel for up to a year after close. At the close of the transaction, IM Flash will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Micron, and all IM Flash employees will become part of the Micron team focused on supporting technology development and manufacturing efforts in Lehi.”

Also in July 2018, Google Cloud announced a partnership between Intel and SAP SE. The SAP workload already supported Optane DC Persistent Memory, but on October 31, 2018, Google Cloud introduced Intel's Optane DC Persistent Memory to the cloud server and equipped with a capacity of 7 TB Optane DC Persistent Memory We announced to provide services. This means that low-cost, high-performance services will be offered to cloud users who utilize in-memory databases such as SAP HANA.

According to Nan Borden, Senior Director, Global Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud:

“Enterprise customers need increased scaling, reduced startup latency, and improved efficiency for their in-memory databases. Early customers have seen as much as a 12x improvement in SAP HANA startup times using Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory. And with lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to DRAM-based VMs, GCP customers using this technology no longer have to balance operational efficiency against cost.”

Intel’s Optane main memory sticks (DIMMs) pack 512GB of memory. Google is an initial buyer of the DIMMs. Thus, Google Cloud is the first public cloud provider to offer virtual machines using Intel’s 3D XPoint Optane DC Persistent Memory, in addition to even larger Optane-based VM offerings to follow in 2019.

As stated above in the Micron press release, Intel plans to buy 3D XPoint chips from Micron for a year after the termination of the JV and could potentially continue doing so afterwards. However, Intel can manufacture 3D XPoint memory at Fab 68 in Dalian, China, although the fab is busy making 3D NAND.

Investor Takeaway

Cloud capex is slowing, but only after stratospheric spend by the top service providers for the past two years of nearly 50%, including 62% YTD 2018 over last year's Q1-Q3.

DRAM prices have been dropping, which when combined with lower capex spend on servers, should result in lower revenues and operating profit margins for Micron Technology.

Over the past four quarters, server DRAM revenue growth has exceeded server capex spend by an average of 2.7%. But more importantly, while cloud capex is forecast to increase 18.7% in 2019, GB per server is forecast to grow 27.0% in 2019.

Google has chosen Intel's Optane main memory sticks (DIMMs), which house 512GB of memory. 3D XPoint memory chips are a joint venture between Intel and Micron Technology. Recently, both companies have announced the JV will end in the second half of FY2019. Until then, Micron will sell 3D XPoint memory wafers to Intel for up to a year after the JV close, suggesting it will sell to Google indirectly through Intel.

This will benefit Micron in 2019, but whether that collaboration continues or Intel decides to make 3D XPoint chips in China and continue its direct collaboration with Google remains to be seen. A key issue is that the utilization of 3D XPoint with Google can create significant opportunities for Micron Technology, particularly as the company's second-generation chip gets into production. Additionally, other cloud service providers can follow Google once there is more clarity on price/performance of 3D XPoint in cloud services.

