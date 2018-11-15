Lundin Petroleum In 9M FY18: 10x FCF Increase

Nevertheless, the firm is less attractive than its closest peer Aker BP with higher EV/EBITDA multiple.

To begin with, I should underline two figures which I consider crucial in the recent quarterly report of Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF). First, 10x increase in FCF in 9M FY18, second, production cost of $4.79 per barrel. These numbers indicate considerable growth momentum and high capital discipline. There is no doubt that solid FCF and lower production costs are interdependent: lower costs mean higher EBIT, higher EBIT means more solid CFFO, and higher CFFO could be transformed into free cash flow available for distribution amongst the shareholders or reinvested. Let’s go down to details.

Profits, losses, and taxes

Swedish upstream company Lundin Petroleum is focused solely on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The firm is a part of Lundin Group comprised of a variety of enterprises in oil & gas, mining, and renewable energy industries. Lundin Petroleum produces crude oil, condensate, and gas. The major part of hydrocarbon output is oil, while only 11.6% is gas. Its closest peer is Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), which I covered recently. It is worth mentioning that during the same period, 9M FY18, Aker BP’s production costs amounted to $11.8 per barrel. An important remark is that the Johan Sverdrup oilfield will be a crucial driver of future cash flows for both. Production will start at the end of FY19. Currently, key revenue generating asset of LUPEY is the Edvard Grieg oilfield. The field brings 63 kboe daily, 77% of the total. In fact, its hydrocarbon output is the main contributor to the considerable growth on all fronts in 9M FY18:

Revenue surged by 43% fortified by expensive oil. Total production remained in line with expectations: 9M output of 80.8 kboepd, while the guidance was 78-82 kboepd. Gross profit practically doubled, increased by 91%. Tellingly, the gross profit margin in 9M FY18 was 56.6% compared to 42.3% a year ago. During the Capital Market Day, Lundin Petroleum promised FY18 operating costs of $4.15 per barrel.

Source: Lundin Petroleum Capital Market Day presentation.

In 9M, opex were even lower, $3.49 per barrel, while full-year guidance updated to below $3.80/bbl.

5. Lundin Petroleum drastically cut G&A spending. General, administrative and depreciation expenses comprised paltry 0.9% compared to 1.8% in 9M FY17.

6. All of the above contributed to doubled EBIT (97% increase Y/Y) and operating margin of 55.7%, 15% higher than a year ago.

7. Net financial items were positive but reduced as much as 3.84-fold. To uncover the reason behind it, I used Note 4 to the consolidated statements. It appears that finance income decreased because in FY17 the firm had foreign currency exchange gain, but in FY18 it had not.

8. Ultimately, earnings before tax rose 53.6%.

Unfortunately, it is far from the whole story. We see the less confident performance of the bottom line with the 32.2% decrease Y/Y. This could be easily explained as the effect of the tax burden, as far as 9M effective tax rate was 72% compared to 43% in the previous year. The inescapable particularity of operations in the North Sea is the Norwegian petroleum taxation. The case of Aker BP, closest peer of Lundin Petroleum, which I discussed in the article, was exactly the same: higher EBIT and PBT resulted in higher taxes. In Q3 FY18, an effective tax rate of Aker BP increased to 74.5% in comparison to 46.4% in Q3 FY17. During the earnings call, CFO of Lundin Petroleum Teitur Poulsen commented on the Q3 tax rate of 81.3%:

So, on the face of the P&L, the tax rate seems high at over 80%. But as usual, there are certain one-off items that are impacting that. This quarter, we had an FX loss of $11 million, which is non-tax deductible, so that pushes off that tax rate.

In sum, we see the remarkable growth of revenue, EBITDA and operating profit, assisted by the expansion of margins. Also, it is worth remembering that EPS of the firm reflects the tax pressure, which is considerable.

Projects that draw investors’ attention

The Johan Sverdrup oilfield development. LUPEY has 22.6% stake, Equinor (EQNR) is the operator with 40.0267% share, Aker BP, Petoro and Total (TOT) are other participants with 11.5733%, 17.36%, and 8.44% stakes respectively. First oil is expected in November 2019. The company continued to enrich its portfolio. During 9M FY18, it had a number of appraisal successes: in Luno II, Rolvsnes and Gekko. Gross resources of Luno II were increased to 40-100 mmboe.

Balance sheet drawbacks

Despite the stellar operating performance, the balance sheet of Lundin Petroleum has certain flaws. The main drawback is negative net worth.

Note: The amount of debt represents non-current financial liabilities on the most recent balance sheet.

Source: Report for the 9M ended 30 September 2018, p. 17.

Conversely, the net worth of Aker BP on September 30, 2018, was positive:

Most widely used ratios will help to examine the robustness of financial position. It appears that:

Current Ratio is 1.55. Despite a massive portion of long-term debt, current liabilities are safely covered by current assets. Cash Asset Ratio is 0.23. It is weaker than Aker BP’s 0.78. Total debt/EBITDA and Net debt/EBITDA ratios are 1.93 and 1.89 respectively. 2 is a benchmark. Thus, the firm can safely service its loans.

Note: To calculate these figures, I have used EBITDA (ttm) provided by Morningstar and debt figures from the Q3 report. The amount of total debt disclosed by Lundin Petroleum on p. 29 is higher than non-current financial liabilities reflected on the consolidated balance sheet:

Source: Report for the 9M ended 30 September 2018, p. 29.

In my judgment, solid free cash flow generation and strong growth momentum will help to ameliorate financial position and alleviate the debt burden in FY19.

Remarkable FCF generation

Lundin Petroleum was barely FCF-positive in 9M FY17. It generated only $43.1 million. Nevertheless, 9M FCF in 2018 jumped to $489.7 million. Moreover, Q3 FY18 FCF is 238% higher than free cash flow in Q3 FY17. Evidently, strong operating CF is behind it. Also, capex decreased Y/Y. What is more, taxes, which I mentioned above, have not been actually paid yet. Thus, deferred tax of $785.3 million was recorded as cash inflow on the CFS. We also see lower exploration costs and lack of impairment, which typically happens as a result of oil prices downturn. All in all, these contributed to more solid OCF.

It is worth noting that the firm defines FCF as CFFO minus cash flow from investing activities.

Source: Report for the 9M ended 30 September 2018, p. 29.

If we apply the conventional definition of FCF, or CFFO minus investments in PP&E (and oil & gas properties in case of upstream), we shall receive $481.2 million compared to $52 million a year ago.

Valuation

I have already compared LUPEY and DETNF in the article about Aker BP. After the Q3 and 9M earnings announcements, it is worth repeating the valuation. I used most common multiples for the upstream: EV/EBITDA and EV-to-EBITDA less capex. Total debt/EBITDA and Net debt/EBITDA provided additional insights:

Own creation. Red cells indicate the highest points.

It appears that Aker BP has more attractive multiples and much lower leverage. It this regard, the firm could be undervalued. At the same time, 7.18x EV/EBITDA (ttm) of Lundin Petroleum is not atypical for upstream. Thus, this figure does not indicate apparent overvaluation.

Conclusion

Lundin Petroleum has considerable growth momentum with increasing FCF and phenomenally low operating and production costs per barrel. The firm tirelessly enriches its portfolio with the help of appraisal and exploration. According to the guidance, with the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 on-stream in late 2019, LUPEY will produce around 130 kboepd, with Phase 2 (2022) – 160 kboepd. Thus, the most important events are ahead. Finally, it is worth remembering that as an upstream oil-focused company LUPEY is exceptionally dependent on the Brent price, and adverse swings of market sentiment will be painful.

Note: Lundin Petroleum is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm with the ticker symbol LUPE. The firm’s Level 1 sponsored ADR with the ticker symbol LUPEY has low liquidity. There are more details on the company’s website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.