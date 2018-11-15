2 Giants Are Meeting Up

Ford could grow its margins through its strategic realignment and through cooperation with Volkswagen.

Ford is dependent on the US auto market, but that is not a problem for now.

Thesis

Ford (F) has delivered solid Q3 results and its share price has risen from the multi-year-lows that were set during fall 2018. The dividend continues to look safe, and the dividend yield remains at a relatively high level.

Ford and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) are planning to work together in several areas, which would be positive for both companies. Based on estimated profits for the coming fiscal years, Ford continues to look very inexpensive.

Ford reported its Q3 results on October 24. The company was more successful in terms of sales as well as in terms of profits compared to what the analyst community had forecasted.

The most important factors for Ford's stronger-than-expected performance were strong results in North America, higher revenues despite lower production numbers (which can be explained by a shift towards higher-priced models), and a strong earnings contribution from Ford Credit.

Source: Ford presentation

Ford is active in all major geographic markets around the globe, but the company is not equally successful in all of these markets. Ford is highly profitable in its home market North America, whereas Ford has not been profitable (or only marginally) in other markets.

This can be explained by Ford's product portfolio, which is geared towards the US market: Trucks are a very important segment in the US automobile market, and Ford is very well-positioned in this segment with its record-setting F-150 model. In other markets, such as Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, truck sales are not nearly as high as in the US, which is why Ford can not capitalize on its strengths in these markets.

The perception of the Ford brand is also stronger in North America compared to many other markets, which is why Ford does not have any problems selling higher-priced, higher-margin vehicles in North America. In other markets, its product portfolio is consisting of lower-tier models with lower price points and lower margins, which makes it harder for the company to generate attractive margins in overseas markets.

The fact that Ford's US operations are so profitable is the reason for Ford's solid bottom-line performance. On the other hand, the high reliance on its US business makes Ford vulnerable versus economic downturns in North America. Right now the likelihood of a recession in the US seems low, as economic growth, low unemployment, strong consumer sentiment, and other factors point towards ongoing economic expansion in the US. The high reliance on the US market could, at one point in the future, nevertheless become a problem for Ford.

Ford plans to increase the profitability of its overseas businesses by right-sizing its operations in these markets, which includes exiting market segments in which Ford is not successful. This is an opportune strategic move that will be beneficial for Ford's margins in the future, all else equal.

Source: Ford presentation

Ford credit has turned into a major contributor to Ford's bottom line, the unit is currently producing pre-tax profits of $2.8 billion annually. If Ford credit was a stand-alone company, and when we assume a tax rate of 20% and an earnings multiple of 10, Ford credit alone would be worth $22 billion. Ford credit will remain a profitable cash cow for the company as long as default rates do not rise massively.

US Per Capita Disposable Personal Income data by YCharts

Both disposable incomes as well as (inflation-adjusted) weekly earnings continue to rise, which points to a positive macro environment for Ford credit. As income for US consumers continues to rise, it is unlikely that default rates will increase substantially.

US Auto Loans Delinquent by 90 days data by YCharts

Delinquency rates had been rising for a couple of years, but more recently delinquency rates have declined again. The recent upwards move in interest rates, driven by the Fed's tightening, has not led to a further surge in delinquency rates for US auto loans. If delinquency rates decline further, or if they remain constant, Ford credit will continue to provide massive profits for Ford.

Ford and Volkswagen: A partnership that would be beneficial for both

Ford and Volkswagen belong to the top producers among automobile manufacturers:

Source: carsalesbase.com

Volkswagen and Ford are the number 2 and 3 brands in terms of sales around the world (2017). Both companies do not only own their main brand, though: Ford owns Lincoln, and Volkswagen owns a wide area of brands, including Audi, Seat, Skoda, and several others.

Ford and Volkswagen both are massive companies that generate annual sales of well above $100 billion, but both have some problems regarding their margins:

VWAGY Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Ford and Volkswagen generated combined sales of $440 billion throughout the last four quarters, but their operating margins are relatively low, at just 3.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Other manufacturers such as Toyota (TM) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) generate substantially higher margins. If Ford and Volkswagen could generate higher margins in the future, their profits would explode upwards, and at the same time, they would become less vulnerable versus recessions or economic downturns. If BMW's margins decline by 500 base points, the company will still generate billions in profits, but if Ford's margins decline by 500 base points the company will have to report operating losses.

It makes sense for Volkswagen and Ford to explore whether the two companies can work together in certain areas, which would help both companies learn from the other's strengths. At the same time, sharing costs for R&D will lead to an improved margin profile for both companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If Volkswagen wants to expand manufacturing in the US, and at the same time Ford stops selling most of its car models in the US, there is a rationale for both companies to work together: Ford will have excess manufacturing capacity (as its car production numbers in the US will decline), and Volkswagen can fill that excess capacity. Volkswagen does not have to build their own plants (thus saves capital expenditures), and Ford can generate some profit by renting out its idle plants to Volkswagen.

Other areas of cooperation make sense as well: Volkswagen has developed a modular electric platform which could be licensed to Ford. The R&D efforts are already done, so it does not make sense for Ford to develop a similar concept alone. Ford could license the platform from Volkswagen at a lower cost (compared to developing a similar platform alone), and Volkswagen will see some additional profits through license fees.

There are additional areas where the two could work together, including light-duty vehicles, self-driving technology, etc. It is not guaranteed that Ford and Volkswagen will find together, but cooperation would most likely be beneficial for both companies, which is why it seems likely that the two automobile giants will work together in some form in the future.

Ford's shares are inexpensive and provide a hefty dividend yield

Ford was more profitable during Q3 than what analysts had forecast, and the company has not made any changes to its guidance for 2018 during the earnings call. The company continues to forecast earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.50 for the current fiscal year, which implies EPS of $1.40 at the midpoint of guidance.

F EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The analyst consensus has risen slightly over the last couple of weeks, but it remains close to the lower end of Ford's guidance range. At $1.34 in EPS, Ford would be trading at 7.1 times this year's profits right now, which is a relatively inexpensive valuation.

The analyst consensus for fiscal 2020 sees Ford earning $1.63 per share, the consensus estimate for 2020 has moved upwards over the last year. This makes sense, as Ford's strategic realignment (including exiting non-profitable markets), will likely have a positive impact by 2020. When we put a 7.1 times earnings multiple on these expected profits, Ford could be trading at $11.60 in roughly two years, without any multiple expansion. Assuming that Ford's valuation does not decline further and that the analyst consensus is correct, Ford's shareholders could thus see share price gains of more than 20% over the next two years.

Ford pays a relatively high dividend of $0.15 per share per quarter, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.3%. When we assume that special dividends will remain at the level they have been at during 2018 ($0.13 per share), the dividend yield rises to an even higher 7.7%. The combination of share price gains and a hefty dividend yield could produce highly compelling total returns for Ford's owners over the coming years.

Takeaway

Ford remains highly reliant on the US automobile market. That is not a problem for the foreseeable future, as American consumers benefit from low unemployment and rising disposable incomes.

Ford's strategic realignment, coupled with efforts to cooperate with Volkswagen, should be beneficial for the company's margins during the coming years.

Ford's shares look inexpensive and provide a high dividend yield. This means that shareholders could benefit from considerable total returns when they enter a position at the current price.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Elazar Advisors' Tech Stock Service: Nail Tech Earnings

The most profitable tech stocks have delivered revenue and earnings growth meaningfully higher than analyst estimates. Nailing which companies will beat or miss consensus estimates is the key to profits for traders and long-term investors. I work with Chaim Siegel who's a professional tech analyst, originally with SAC Capital. Nail Tech Earnings, our research service, provides actionable calls for tech investors, backed up by rigorous research, to make money for our subscribers.

Join: Click here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.