Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation:  The End Draws Nigh

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), and it owns a 59% economic interest in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) through its GP and Subordinated Units. It is an affiliate and joint venture partner in Navios Europe I and II of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM). I have written a series of articles on NNA that serve as a primer for this article. They must be read (particularly "Desperate Times, Desperate Measures" and "Time for the Life Jackets") to understand some of the analysis that will appear in this article. In addition, I recently published an article from the NAP perspective on the merger with NNA. This is also a must read and serves as background for this article.

NNA released its Q3 2018 earnings on November 6th and the results reflected the continued weakness in VLCC and product tanker rates. Adjusted EBITDA was an anemic $9.9 million, far less than the sum of quarterly cash interest expense, principal payments, maintenance CapEx, and common stock dividends paid during the quarter.

Liquidity Issues Loom Ever Larger

As discussed in prior articles, NNA completed several transactions since Q4 2017 in a desperate attempt to generate sufficient liquidity to avoid failing its $40 million liquidity covenant test and defaulting under its Credit Facilities.

NM was forced to prepay $55.1 million of principal and accreted interest due under its Credit Facility with NNA during Q4. Without this prepayment, NNA would have defaulted on the $27.2 million November 15th coupon payment for the $670 Million of First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes Due 2021 ("Ship Notes").

As the GP and through its controlling LP interests in NAP, NNA forced the sale of the VLCC Galactic to NAP for $44.5 million during Q1 2018. This transaction was at a price $3 to 5 million over market and stripped NAP of much of its unrestricted cash.

On March 31, 2018, Navios Acquisition entered into a $71,500 sale and leaseback agreement with CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd to refinance the outstanding balance of the existing facility on four product tankers. Navios Acquisition has a purchase obligation at the end of the lease term and under ASC 842-40, the transaction accounted for as a failed sale and leaseback transaction and resulted in a finance lease.

Despite these steps that bolstered liquidity by approximately $73 million (cash proceeds net of related debt repayments of approximately $96 million), Unrestricted Cash declined from $58.2 million at September 30, 2017, to $46.1 million at September 30, 2018. NNA barely passed the $40 million Liquidity Covenant, helped by an abnormal $4 million increase in Accounts Payable for Q3 2018. The following table lists Accounts Payable balances for the last five quarters from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018 as disclosed in NNA's quarterly and yearend financial statements. As can be seen in the table, Q3 2018 Accounts Payable exceeded the highest prior quarterly balance during this period by $4.4 million and the average Accounts Payable during the prior four quarters by $5 million.

Accounts Payable Comparison (millions) 2017 Q3 $3.15 Q4 $3.86 2018 Q1 $3.69 Q2 $4.46 Q3 $8.87 Q3 Delta over prior four quarter average $5.08 Q3 Delta over highest prior four quarter $4.41

It is not a coincidence that if Accounts Payable had remained at a normal level (i.e. NNA had not postponed payments) Unrestricted Cash would have equaled $41.7 million and it would not have been sufficient to declare the $.02 per share common stock dividend (equal to $2.8 million) without failing the $40 Liquidity Covenant (dividends are not allowed if it would result in a covenant test failure). By slow rolling the payment of Accounts Receivable, NNA was able to squeeze out one more dividend payment. NNA has entered cash management mode and this is a red flag for the payment of the dividend in future quarters and the general future solvency of NNA.

Prospective Q4 Cash Burn

The biggest slug of NNA debt is the 8 1/8% $670 million of Ship Notes with interest paid in semiannual coupons on May 15th and November 15th. The semiannual coupon is $27.2 million so NNA experiences negative cash flow during Q2 and Q4. The table below summarizes the Ship Notes coupon payment, an estimate of Credit Facilities quarterly and semiannual principal payments, maintenance CapEx, the common stock dividend, and the pay down of Accounts Payable by $4 million during Q4 that would result in a cash burn of approximately $49 million.

NNA Q4 2018 Cash Flows Out Estimate Ship Notes Coupon $27.2 Principal Payments $10.0 Maintenance CapEx $5.0 Dividend Payment $2.8 A/P Pay Down $4.0 Total $49.0

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $9.9 million, less $5.6 million in cash interest on the Credit Facilities, cash from operations (ignoring changes in working capital) was $4.3 million. Q4 VLCC and product tankers day rates are increasing due to seasonal demand and this will improve results for NNA during Q4. Of the 7 VLCCs, 5 are floating or enjoy 100% profit sharing over $19,750. 2 of the VLCCs have 50% profit sharing over $19,500. Assuming that VLCC rates average $12,500 per day higher in comparison with Q3 across the 7 vessels (this assumes rates increase 15,000 per day but the increase is only captured 50% by 2 vessels), NNA would generate approximately $7.6 million in additional cash assuming a 98% capacity factor and 2% in broker fees. So if VLCC rates are $15,000 per day higher for the entire quarter, cash from operations would be approximately $12 million.

Even if cash from operations was $20 million (this would require average VLCC rates being above $50,000 per day for the entirety of Q4, a lower probability event), NNA would still fall far short of the $49 million needed to fund the Q4 cash burn. NNA will therefore need to raise between $20 and $40 million in net cash through asset sales or through the merger (really a buy in of the common units not owned by NNA) of NAP.

Will Asset Sale Work?

Although $20 to 40 million in asset sales sounds like a manageable figure, all NNA vessels have debt or leases associated with them. Any vessels funded by the Credit Facilities would require the repayment of the debt associated with the vessel. This means that only a portion of prospective sales proceeds would remain after the associated debt repayment.

One of the reasons that NNA sold the VLCC Galactic to NAP was because it provided the greatest amount of net cash ($17.7 million after repayment of debt). The proceeds from the subsequent sale and leaseback of four product tankers during Q1 2018 were used almost in their entirety to repay debt. For vessels collateralizing the Ship Notes, any vessel sold would need to be replaced by a vessel or vessels of equal collateral value. This may make the sale of vessels collateralizing the Ship Notes difficult. The final analysis is that due to NNA's overleverage, it may need to sell 2 or 3 VLCCs or 5 or 6 product tankers to net $40 million in proceeds after debt repayment. This is a tall ask.

The more marketable vessels are likely the VLCCs due to the recent short term pop in rates and the sustained rate depression for product tankers. Keep in mind, however, that VLCC deliveries expected during early 2019 will be the highest in quite a while per Charles Webber's research and these deliveries will likely accentuate the typical seasonal downturn in Q1. NNA's product tanker prospects are pretty grim based on the number of new MRs to be delivered during 2019.

Selling vessels, however, would be like a snake eating its tail. It results in a smaller company less able to cope with the remaining debt. It is a delay mechanism and not a viable long term solution to NNA's leverage issues (barring a miraculous sustained recovery in VLCC and product tanker rates, there is no solution that does not wipe out the equity). The other choice available to NNA is to sell its partnership interests in Navios Europe I and II.

As discussed in prior articles, the joint and several funding obligations for the Working Capital facilities shared by the various Navios entities that funded Europe I and II make it unlikely that a third party would buy these partnership interests two to three years from the first viable liquidation date (it has to do with the terms of the bank debt at Euro I and II, a discussion for another article). The only viable purchaser is likely NMM. NM has used NMM as a piggy bank in the past, so it is unclear whether NMM will have the capital to purchase parts or all of NNA's Navios Europe I and II investments. It is also unclear whether Angelika Frangou would prioritize trying to save NM or NNA.

NMM's common unit price has cratered from approximately $2 in early August to $1.30 as of November 14th as dry bulk rates have tumbled. NMM is trading a a pretty significant discount to the FMV of its vessels less associated debt. It is therefore unlikely that NMM would issue common units to fund an asset purchase from NNA (it would be dilutive to common unit holders). With the sharp decline in dry bulk rates, NMM is also unlikely to use the limited unrestricted cash it has on its balance sheet to purchase the Euro I and II partnerships (NMM runs the risk of being cash flow negative after principal payments, maintenance CapEx, and common unit distributions during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019).

NAP Merger Benefits

The purpose of the merger with NAP, as discussed in the article referenced in the opening paragraph, is:

to avoid making the payment under the Backstop Agreement in January. The Backstop Agreement with NAP provides rate support for three of its six VLCCs. The average guaranteed rate for the three vessels covered by the Backstop Agreement is $37,141 per day. NNA pays the difference between the average guaranteed rate and the actual rates realized by the three VLCCs during the year. The payment under the Backstop Agreement is made during January after the close of the fiscal year. take advantage of the unrestricted cash on NAP's balance sheet. Per the Q3 financial statements, NAP unrestricted cash was approximately $22.5 million at September 30th. NAP will likely be cash flow positive during Q4 due to the increase in VLCC rates. If NNA can close the merger prior to year end, it will be able to use NAP's cash to meet almost half of the estimated $49 million in cash burn detailed in the table above. sell the two VLCCs with over the market long term TCs. The Shinyo Saowalak and Shinyo Kieran have TCs at $48,123 per day with estimated termination dates of June 2025 and June 2026, respectively. These rates are $15k $17k over comparable current long term TC rates. NNA and NM have both sold higher quality vessels in the past to fund cash flow burns. Do not be surprised if this occurs with these vessels.

For fiscal year 2017, the Backstop Agreement liability recorded by NNA was $16.4 million. VLCC rates during 2018 to date have been meaningfully below 2017 and the final liability under the Backstop Agreement for 2018 looked like it would range between $20 million and $25 million prior to Q4. VLCC rates have improved significantly Q4 to date on a seasonal spike. This will likely reduce the Backstop Agreement liability to the neighborhood of $13 to $15 million, a more manageable number. NNA, however, simply was not going to have the cash (see the analysis above for the Q4 cash flow shortfall) to fund this liability payment in January 2019. Thus NNA pursued the merger with NAP in a timely fashion (December 2018 close) to avoid making the Backstop Agreement payment.

AF has trumpeted the benefits of the transaction, but as with most of her claims, they were pretty empty. NAP owns 6 VLCCs. 2 of these vessels will likely be scrapped during Q1, Q2 latest, due to age related port restrictions, lower day rates during Q1 and Q2 as seasonal demand cools and the influx of 60 new build VLCCs begins, and the maintenance CapEx and higher operating expenses that would be required to fulfill ballast water and emissions protocols entering enforcement. Of the 6 vessels, 3 were supported by the Backstop Agreement and 1 had an overmarket TC scheduled to expire during Q1 2019.

The NAP merger will provide NNA enough cash to survive Q4 and, most likely, Q1 2019 as NNA sells assets. It will be very close, but NNA may be able to squeeze out one last dividend in January 2019 if it can close the NAP merger during December 2018. The bottom line, however, is the NAP only owns three attractive vessels and two of those are likely sales candidates shortly after the merger closes.

Credit Facilities Waiver

Similar to the waiver requested by NM from its creditors during Q3 2017, NNA will likely request a waiver from creditors during Q1 or Q2 2019 on the Credit Facility liquidity and leverage test covenants. NNA would also try to significantly reduce the $40 million liquidity requirement. This would be similar to what NM achieved with the waiver obtained from its creditors. Any waiver by the Credit Facilities creditors would result in the cessation of any future common stock dividends. A waiver request would also give the Credit Facilities creditors the leverage to demand the sale of vessels to accelerate the repayment of its debt. The May 15th, 2019, semiannual coupon payment on the Ship Notes may be an insurmountable financial hurdle for NNA and the Credit Facilities creditors would want to limit their exposure.

The Q2 2019 cash burn before cash from operations will look very similar to the Q4 cash burn of $49 million due to the Ship Note coupon payment. Barring a sustained recovery in VLCC rates accompanied by a real bounce in product tanker rates, NNA will be out of cash and out of assets to sell by Q2 2019. A restructuring would be inevitable at that juncture.

Prediction

In a recent article, I predicted that NAP's stock price would decline 50 to 80% by June 30th, 2019, from its roughly $2.50 per common unit price at October 26th (the date the article was written). NAP's stock is a proxy for NNA because of the common stock for common unit exchange in the merger agreement. 30% may seem like a large range, but the post merger equity market value of NNA will be around $80 to $90 million. A $24 to $27 million value range would equal less than 2% of the post merger enterprise value (NNA post merger will be saddled with around to $1.3 billion in debt). Within that context, it is reasonable. I expect the same type of performance for NNA, down 50% to 80% by June 30th, 2019.

