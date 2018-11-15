GDX: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Despite the bell being rung well over 100 times now that the bottom is in on the miners (GDX), a sea of red still exists among the sector. We had 11 new 52-week lows on Monday, a few miners continue to make new lows despite already being down 80% from their 2016 highs, and many investors continue to line up to buy the dip with minimal fear for potential repercussions. While there are a few minor silver linings within the sector, it's hard to be optimistic when 80% of a sector is trading in a bear market. The other problem is that the Bullish Percent Index for the miners cannot get itself out of the downtrend it's locked in and no sustainable rallies over the past decade have ever occurred without this first correcting itself. While we do have two Generals among the sector trying to put in a bottom, two stocks cannot save an index of forty. The key will be to see these Generals can confirm their bottoms and if we can see more participation among other names. For now there is absolutely no signs of that, and this is why I continue to stay away from the sector for now.

The Good

We'll start with the good news for the sector as investors haven't seen much in 2018. While the majority of gold stocks remain locked in bear markets, there are two names that are attempting to carve out potential bottoms. I still don't see any confirmation to these bottoms yet, but the past several weeks of price action is certainly a step in the right direction. Those two names are Barrick Gold (ABX) and Anglogold Ashanti (AU) shown below.

As we can see below, Barrick Gold has broken out of a two-year downtrend line, and is back above its 40-week moving average for the first time in nearly 18 months. I still do not see an A+ setup here which would have me go long the stock, but this turnaround in the stock and rally above a resistance level is an improvement. The key for the bulls going forward will be putting in a weekly close above $14.00. I have no interest in being long the stock here, but I continually monitor the sector to look for signs of a change of character and this is one minor improvement.

From a fundamental standpoint, the company still leaves a lot to be desired. We can see that annual earnings per share has dropped from $4.67 in 2011 down to estimates for $0.43 in full-year 2018, a massive slide. While earnings estimates are indicating a 10% jump in earnings next year with estimates for $0.47 for full-year 2019, a 10% jump after a 90% slide is not all that impressive. This does not mean the stock can't rally or put in a bottom with these numbers, but this is definitely not a confirmed turnaround story yet.

Moving to Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) which has been a leader for a while, the fundamentals continue to remain exceptional. Annual earnings per share are up from $0.08 in 2015 to estimates for $1.36 in 2019. The fundamentals clearly remain in tact for this name with a growth trajectory in earnings that rivals some of the best tech companies, but the technicals are now in a spot where the bulls need to play some defense. Kirkland Lake Gold is testing its 40-week moving average for the second time now this year, as well as its uptrend line off of its IPO lows. A weekly close below $17.00 would not be ideal as this would mean the sector had lost its one true leader. This would be concerning as if the best stocks can't rally and hold their uptrend lines, it doesn't bode well for the worst turning around.

The last piece of good news in the sector is that Anglogold Ashanti (AU) is also showing potential signs of bottoming out. The stock is back above its 40-week moving average and trying to show some commitment to this level, and also has broken above its 2+ year down-trend line. From a fundamental standpoint, earnings are turning around for the stock and have moved back into an uptrend: a very positive development. Earnings for full-year 2019 are expected to come in at $0.71 which would be a near double from full-year 2018 estimates of $0.37 and this definitely a bright spot among the sector. I still do not see a setup that would have me buying the stock here, but it is another General that is trying to carve out a bottom.

To summarize the positives, we have two Generals trying to bottom out, but we have the one leader that is going to need to hold up here. This is a minor improvement as until Q4 Kirkland Lake Gold was the only $1 billion market cap. plus producer above its 40-week moving average.

The Bad

Moving to the bad, the other Generals are still not showing any signs of joining Barrick and Anglogold. Goldcorp (GG) shown below has broken down from a large weekly base, continues to trade well below its 40-week moving average, and it's possible that old support at $11.90 may now become resistance going forward. Goldcorp is expecting to see some improvement in annual EPS with a jump from $0.07 in full-year 2018 to estimates of $0.42 in 2019. If the company can deliver on this, it's very likely the stock can bottom out as this would be a clear turnaround year. The trouble is that the company has not been one to beat guidance consistently in the past so I remain skeptical they'll put these numbers up with ease.

Newmont Gold (NEM) another General has also broken below key support at $31.80, but seems to be trying to hold on here for now. A break of the September lows would not be a good sign for Newmont as so far the stock is making an effort to cling to this support level. The trouble is that the stock remains below its 40-week moving average, and remains in a downtrend on the daily chart for now. While it's entirely possible this changes, it certainly has not changed its character yet like Anglogold Ashanti is trying to.

Looking at the fundamental picture for Newmont Gold, we've got a stock that was putting up $4.31 in annual EPS in 2011 that has seen that number slide to expectations for $1.21 in full-year 2018. While 2019 estimates are expected to show a 10% jump in earnings (from $1.21 to $1.35), this will still put Newmont's earnings below 2017 numbers which means the earnings trend remains in a downtrend.

Finally, looking at Agnico Eagle and what I would consider the last General, the stock has also broken down out of a large base and remains below its 40-week moving average. Any rallies in the stock that cannot put in a weekly close above $38.50 I would consider to simply be oversold bounces or bear market rallies, and two-year lows are not the most bullish sign for any stock.

From a fundamental standpoint, full-year 2018 estimates are for $0.20 in annual earnings per share, down 90% from the $2.17 it reported in 2011. While full-year 2019 estimates are expecting to see a 100% increase up to $0.42, this still puts the earnings well below 2016 and 2017 levels of $0.50 and $1.02. While some analysts may applaud a 100% increase in earnings year over year, I don't care for them when they're only up because they had to drop so much first. Just as we shouldn't applaud a stock if it drops from $20.00 to $2.00 and then goes up 100% the next year to $4.00, the same is true of earnings in my opinion.

To summarize the negatives, we still have three Generals which are all of bigger size than Anglogold Ashanti that remain locked in downtrends and below their key weekly moving averages. This tells us that there is minimal participation among the Generals and that the change in character among Barrick and Anglogold Ashanti is isolated. This is not ideal as the most reliable bottoms come with participation across the sector, not two names that are bucking the trend.

The Ugly

Moving to the ugly, we have companies that have seen their earnings completely disappear like Eldorado Gold (EGO) which reported $0.58 in 2011 and expects to post negative earnings in 2018 and 2019. This is one of the worst earnings trends among the whole sector, should be a clear red flag to stay away from the name, and does not bode well for the company. Not only has the company lost the potential for most institutional ownership as it trades below $5.00, it's now been reduced to a penny stock which tends to keep all institutions. I initially warned about the stock when it started to break down ahead of the sector in August 2016 in my article "ElDorado Gold: No More Second Chances" but was chastised for considering the stock to be a poor investment. The chart shown below of the double top in the stock was the first sign of trouble, and it's been a long and downhill road since.

While there seems to be a group of analysts that are calling this a bull market or uptrend in gold stocks, I'm confused by what definition they are using. In a bull market, even the worst stocks can put up spectacular gains and this is what we saw from Eldorado Gold in 2016. The stock is clearly not putting up spectacular gains as it slides 10% per month, and the stock remains locked in a violent bear market with no support left below. This doesn't mean it has to go to zero, but I am certainly not betting any of my capital on a company operating in less favorable jurisdictions with negative earnings and a gold (GLD) price that is no longer acting as a tailwind as it was in 2016.

Rallies tend to get sold in bear markets and any sharp rallies in Eldorado have a high probability of being sold into as long as it remains below its 40-week moving average. This is why I stay far away from companies that can't turn a profit and companies that are in bear markets; the aggravation is not worth it. Some investors accumulating 100,000 shares or more of ElDorado seem to have forgotten about Allied Nevada Gold which was a $2.6 billion market cap producer trading at over $30.00 that was de-listed in a span of two years. This is not to suggest this has to happen to Eldorado, but much bigger companies have gone under before and zero is always a possibility in this sector, even if that possibility is only 5% or so.

To summarize, the turnaround in Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti is a plus, but without participation from other Generals it's just a start, and no sign of a clear turnaround yet. Ideally what investors in the sector want to see is more Generals begin to show signs of bottoming, as well as leadership coming from the smaller capitalization names or at least signs of bottoming. Up until now, it's been the smaller cap names that are getting hit the hardest as Alamos Gold (AGI), Kinross Gold (KGC), McEwen Mining (MUX), IamGold (IAG) and Sandstorm (SAND) continue to make new lows and are having trouble hammering out bottoms.

Until I see broad-based participation, an improvement in the price of gold, or an improvement in the Generals as a whole, I continue to see the sector as an avoid. I have no interest in being long in bear markets as it's an exercise in futility. The first sign of improvement would be a weekly close above $21.00 for GDX, the addition of a new General showing commitment above its 40-week moving average, or the small caps among the sector beginning to start new up-trends. Until then, I will look to be long elsewhere. I've been criticized on many occasions the past 18 months that I would miss the impending up move in miners for my defensive and big picture approach, but I stopped caring about missing moves a long time ago. I only trade when the odds are in my favor, and I don't get excited about every 10% bounce if it leaves a stock in a downtrend. So far this patience has served me well. Bear markets rarely end when everyone is still holding and buying more as was the case in Q1 and Q2 of this year, and they tend to last a lot longer than people think. Being heavily long in a bear market is like raising at a blackjack table when the dealer has an ace, it makes zero sense. If one wants to gamble and play low probability hands (long trades in bear markets), the casino is a much cheaper option.

