No Guarantees In The Stock Market? There Are At Least 3

By Jerry Wagner

Watch TV and it won't be long before the ads start. Sooner or later one will mention a "lifetime guarantee" of this or that product. Eventually, another advertiser will be touting the "guaranteed lowest price" for their services. And I love the New Orleans TV chef, Justin Wilson, who used to end almost every cooking comment with his signature expression (delivered in his Cajun drawl) "I gar-on-teee!"

Why do advertisers and others tout their guarantees? As Pat Flynn, author and online marketing expert, says, "Its primary objective is to provide a level of comfort and safety for the customer regarding his or her investment."

Others believe it is a way to engender trust. After all, life is uncertain, and we all would like to have guarantees to deal with the vagaries of life. A guarantee allows us to more easily make a life decision - be it major or minor.

Yet, in investing, we are often told that there are no guarantees in the financial markets.

This is certainly the case with respect to what returns you will earn or not earn on an investment. "Stocks, bonds, and other securities can lose value - there are no guarantees" is a common disclaimer in the industry. And as an investment advisor, whenever we mention results, we always have to remind readers that "past returns are no guarantee of future success."

Yet, based on my experience, there are at least three guarantees that apply to investing. (If you can think of more please email me and I'll add them to a future article.)

Guarantee #1: Benefit and cost of diversification

The first guarantee has to do with diversification, and it's a "two for one" special.

Everyone in investments talks about the benefits of diversification. Diversification is a simple and conventional means of reducing risk.

We know from the mathematics of Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz that when you combine uncorrelated asset classes into a portfolio, it is guaranteed that you get a reduction in risk that exceeds the average risk of the component parts over the period measured. Whether your portfolio consists of many asset classes or multiple strategies, this reduction in the measured risk is a truism.

I believe that diversification of dynamically risk-managed strategies in a single portfolio has two sources of diversification, while asset-class diversification has only one. Creating a portfolio of uncorrelated strategies can achieve the benefit of asset-class diversification and augment it with the different, added diversifying benefit of strategy methodology.

Regardless of what you are diversifying among, there is a companion guarantee that is rarely acknowledged but is always experienced. By diversifying, an investor can never achieve the highest return garnered by the best-performing asset or strategy in the portfolio. While the risk of all is forever less than the average, the return of the average is always less than the best.

When the S&P 500 is the best-performing asset class in a portfolio, the average return for a diversified portfolio can't beat the S&P's. Yet, the risk of that portfolio is going to be lower than the S&P's. It's guaranteed to be a trade-off!

Guarantee #2: The cost of buy-and-hold, index investing

The second guarantee arises from the common practice of buy-and-hold, or passive, investing. Such investing is simple and convenient, and most of the investment establishment spends a lot of its time telling investors that it is good for them.

And buy-and-hold investing can be good for investors when their investments are gaining value. Stock investors are rewarded when they buy and hold in a bull market. Rather than jumping in and out with every wiggle of the stock chart or repeated media alerts that the sky is falling, investors are well-paid for holding on through a major rally.

Yet, there is no guarantee that the index that a passive investor is holding will rally when similar assets are rallying. We have had a tremendous rally since the 2016 elections. But that rally has mostly been in large-cap growth stocks - or, even more narrowly, in tech stocks. Value, small-cap, and international stocks have been left behind.

At the same time, when we have a bear market in stocks, it is virtually guaranteed that if you buy and hold a stock market index fund you will lose money. In fact, this inconvenient truth exposes one of the weaknesses of the use of the previously discussed diversification tool as effective risk management.

Unless the portfolio is diversified by truly uncorrelated asset classes, past market crashes illustrate that most subcategories of a broad asset class become more correlated as an asset class declines. This loses the uncorrelation benefit of risk reduction.

So, in addition to always delivering average returns, as previously discussed, diversification tends to provide less benefit when you really need it. It can be said that it delivers only average returns on the upside and then absorbs most of the risk on the downside.

A portfolio of actively managed strategies has the potential to outperform both the passive index and the portfolio of passive indexes. This is because of the added layers of active management and methodology diversification. Each goes further in adding less-correlated components to the portfolio.

However, to create a portfolio that is not highly correlated in both a rising market and a bear market, the strategy choices must be made using different asset classes and truly distinct active management methodologies. Combining a bunch of stock market trend strategies will probably reduce risk a bit, but far greater risk reduction will likely surface in a portfolio that includes trend-following, mean-reversion, and seasonality methods.

Still, even strategy diversification cannot ensure a winning portfolio. Active management can zig when it should have zagged. A strategy may not live up to its past performance. And a trend-following strategy that provides great protection when the market is falling may trail the asset whose trend it seeks to follow when the asset's value is soaring in a bull market.

Guarantee #3: Risk is always with us

And that brings us to the third guarantee in financial markets: As investors, risk is always with us.

Investing in money markets, certificates of deposits, or Treasury bills brings with it the risk of losing the purchasing power of your money when there is even a hint of inflation or the U.S. dollar is falling.

Investing in bonds can be especially hazardous when interest rates are rising. This is especially so with bond mutual funds and ETFs. They have no date of maturity to bail you out eventually with a money-back guarantee.

Alternative investments tend to perform well in certain environments, such as inflationary times. But they often disappoint when the time is not right for their particular value proposition.

And finally, of course, there are stock market investments. These are essential to attempt to keep up with inflation. Yet, how often have we seen the market crash from an unanticipated event? It could be a true black swan or maybe something that was known but simply unappreciated. Regardless, the risks in stocks, which led twice in the last decade to 50%-plus losses in the S&P 500 and 70%-plus declines in the NASDAQ, are always present.

That's why having a financial advisor you can trust to partner with you through these times is so important. And it is my belief that an advisor that employs disciplined, quantifiable, dynamically risk-managed strategies that are time-tested through multiple economic and market cycles is your best financial companion.

Yes, there are guarantees in the financial market. But they are not the comforting guarantee of "your money back" that we often hear about on TV. Rather, they are guaranteed reasons why you need to seek the help of experienced risk-management professionals in charting your financial future.

Market update

Illustrating that results are not guaranteed in the stock market, most commentators were expecting a market sell-off in the event that control of the House changed hands from Republicans to Democrats. However, that was not the case, as a rally on all of the U.S. stock market indexes ensued last week.

Based on records kept for the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the period back to 1885, the stock market's initial reaction to the election of a Democratic House with a Republican Senate has been very positive.

Further, the chart suggests some additional weakness this week before resuming a rally by Thursday that continues into the end of the month.

As I said, the election results were mixed this time around, with both sides having cause to celebrate. The Republican Senate results were tied with the Bush administration's for the best since WWII. At the same time, the Democrats made the most midterm gains in the House during a Republican administration since 1974. Still, the Republican losses look to be about 60% of what the Democrats lost in 2010 (President Obama's first midterm).

The market reaction was the best since the 1982 election. It was the fourth best since 1930. While the immediate result has limited predictive value, it is perhaps worth noting that the performance over the next month has been positive 60% of the time since 1930 when the immediate reaction was positive. Still, there are no guarantees.

The positive tilts to these historical averages are countered by the latest news on the economy. Of the 17 economic reports released last week, only five exceeded economist estimates, while nine fell short and three met expectations.

Yet, many of the reports, while missing the estimates, were very positive. For example, unemployment claims missed expectations, but the decline was small and the claims rate remains at historically low levels. The ISM Non-manufacturing (Services) Report declined from the previous month, but it beat expectations and recorded the first back-to-back readings over 60% since the statistic was created in 1997.

In contrast, the producer price index measure of inflation at the wholesale level missed big, and it was not a good miss. Inflation was found to be growing at a substantially higher rate than was expected. This week we will get an idea of whether these higher company costs are being absorbed or passed on to the consumer as the consumer price index is reported.

The rate of inflation is important because it often is determinative of Federal Reserve policy. The Fed is much more likely to continue to raise rates if inflation is also rising. The Fed uses the rate mechanism like a water faucet; turning it one way or the other to supply or dry up the economy.

The following graph of the 10-year government-bond yield makes it obvious what policy they have been pursuing. Rates are now the highest they have been since May 2011. Back in the summer of 2016, the yield of the 10-year bond was 1.358%. Friday (11/9) it closed at 3.239%, a 137% increase.

Of course, rising interest rates have intended and unintended results. They fuel inflation even as they seek to quell it. They cause the U.S. dollar to soar, pricing our exports out of the intended foreign markets, and thus planting the seeds for an end to the economic expansion. The dollar, as a result of the latest rate increases, is near a 52-week high and, further, continues to restrain gold in its ability to offset stock market weakness.

Finally, raising rates causes investor expectations to shrink and can lead to lower stock prices. Check out the following chart of Sentix Investor Expectations in the current market versus a six-month look-ahead by investors. The divergence is growing and not in a good way-the "US 6 Months Ahead" line shows a steady decline.

Remember, though, while all of these stats suggest tendencies and future trends when it comes to future results… obviously, there are no guarantees.